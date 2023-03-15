IM: 124-5 (17.1) | India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023: Suresh Raina On Fire For India Maharajas
IM vs WG, Legends League Cricket 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Follow LIVE action from Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas vs Aaron Finch's World Giants LLC Match no. 5 here
After facing back-to-back defeat in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas finally registered their first win of the season against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions by 10 wickets in match no. 4 of the LLC 2023. The focus now shifts towards the match no. 5 between India Maharajas and Aaron Finch's World Giants who defeated the Indian legends when they met the last time in this season.
In order to keep their qualifications hope alive for the Eliminator/Playoffs, India Maharajas need to win this fixture with a good margin and hope that the match no. 6 between World Giants and Asia Lions also ends in a result which will favour their qualification.
The condition at the venue are expected to be helping the spinners. There can a little bit of rain between the game and batting first would be the ideal choice from the captain winning the toss. The team batting first should look to score atleast 160 to challenge the opposition.
LIVE India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023: Raina on fire
Suresh Raina on fire at the moment batting on 48 off 37 balls. India Maharajas would eye a target above 150 runs from here now with Raina and Pathan in the middle. Ricardo Powell and Chris Mpofu into the attack for World Giants.
IM: 127/5 (17.4 Overs)
India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023: Pathan, Raina in middle
Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina in the middle for India Maharajas as they eye a big target for their team. Just 5 overs left with 5 wickets in hand. World Giants looking to get a wicket and gain control of the contest.
IM: 104/5 (15 Overs)
India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE: Suresh Raina is looking good
With 3 sixes and 1 four so far, Raina has announced hismelf on the big stage in Qatar. He will now look to go big over the boundary on every ball as we enter into the last 10 overs. Watch for CSK's 'Chinna Thala' to go all guns blazing.
IM 81/2 (10.4)
IM vs WG LIVE Updates: Raina, Bisla going strong
Suresh Raina and Manvinder Bisla have revived the innings of India Maharajas after they lost Uthappa and Sodhi in quick succession. IM have now gone past the 50-run mark.
IM 57/2 (7.4)
Maharajas vs Giants LIVE Updates: Uthappa gone
Maharajas have lost 2 quick wickets in form of Uthappa and Reetinder Sodhi. Suresh Raina has joined Bisla in the middle, aiming to provide stability to the innings.
IM 29/2 (4.3)
IM vs WG LIVE Updates: Maharajas off to good start
Harbhajan Singh is leading the side as Gambhir has decided to skip this game. Bisla and Uthappa open the batting and have taken the Maharajas off to a good start. Earlier, Giants had won the toss, asking IM to bat first.
IM 11/0 (1.3)
LIVE Updates India Maharajas vs World Giants: Playing 11s
World Giants (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk(w), Tino Best, Samit Patel, Monty Panesar, Brett Lee, Chris Mpofu
India Maharajas (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh(c), Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda
India Maharajas vs World Giants: Toss News
World Giants have won the toss and have opted to field.
Playing 11 coming up soon.
IM vs WG: Toss coming up soon
We are just ten minutes away from the toss between India Maharajas and World Giants. Gautam Gambhir and Aaron Finch will be out for the toss soon.
India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE: Get ready for a close-fought battle
Match number 5 of Legends League Cricket is going to be a closely-fought one with Gambhir and Finch desperate for a win.
Match Day 5 : Round 2 : IM vs WG __
It will be a game of strength and sheer class!
India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE: Toss at 7.30 pm IST
IM captain Gautam Gambhir and WG captain Aaron Finch will be out for the toss at 7.30 pm IST. This is a must-win match for both sides if they want to directly qualify for the final of the tournament.
IM vs WG LLC 2023 LIVE score and updates: Toss will take place at 7:30
Gautam Gambhir and Aaron Finch will be coming out toss at 7:30 PM (IST). India Maharajas need to win this fixture to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive in the Legends League Cricket 2023.
India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India Maharajas Predicted Line-up: Robin Uthappa (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda
World Giants Predicted Line-up: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (c), Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Monty Panesar
IM vs WG LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir shines
Gautam Gambhir smashed 61 off 36 deliveries that included 12 fours. We saw the Gambhir of old a IM chased down the target of 158 with utmost eash. Not to forget, Robin Uthappa also smashed 88 off 29 deliveries to help IM win. IM will be hoping for same performances from the opening duo.
LLC 2023 Points Table: IM in second spot
India Maharajs are second in the points table after win over Asia Lions on Tuesday. They have played 3 matches and have won just 1. On the other hand, Asia Lions are at the top with 2 wins from 3 games. World Giants are at 3 with 1 win from 2 games.
IM vs WG LLC 2023 LIVE Updates: Check out Live Streaming Details
The fifth match of Legends League Cricket will be held today in Doha. The match starts at 8 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7.30 pm IST.
India Maharaja vs World Giants LIVE: A look at Squads
India Maharajas Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Gautam Gambhir(c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Manvinder Bisla, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana
World Giants Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch(c), Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk(w), Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel
LIVE Legends League Cricket: India Maharajas vs World Giants
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC match no. 5. Gautam Gambhir's side are set to lock horns with Aaron Finch's World Giants. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned!
