SL: 325 (49.5) | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ireland Need 326 Runs To Win

Ireland won the toss against Sri Lanka in Match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and asked the islanders to bat first at Queens Sports Club in Harare. Lankans retained the same XI from the lastmatch while Ireland injured Ben White has been replaced by Barry McCarthy in the playing 11. Zimbabwe have already shown there are no favourites in this tournament after the toss after a stunning victory over the West Indies on Saturday and Ireland would be hoping to do the same against Sri Lanka.

Both teams have had a different experience in the tournament so far, Ireland suffered from a close defeat against Scotland in their second game of the tournament. Josh Little has been performing brilliantly for the team but Ireland still need to get things on track.

