SL: 325 (49.5) | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ireland Need 326 Runs To Win
Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka have posted 325 runs against Ireland.
Ireland won the toss against Sri Lanka in Match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and asked the islanders to bat first at Queens Sports Club in Harare. Lankans retained the same XI from the lastmatch while Ireland injured Ben White has been replaced by Barry McCarthy in the playing 11. Zimbabwe have already shown there are no favourites in this tournament after the toss after a stunning victory over the West Indies on Saturday and Ireland would be hoping to do the same against Sri Lanka.
Both teams have had a different experience in the tournament so far, Ireland suffered from a close defeat against Scotland in their second game of the tournament. Josh Little has been performing brilliantly for the team but Ireland still need to get things on track.
Follow Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Score and Updates.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka post 326 runs
Sri Lanka have posted runs in the first innings against Ireland. A century from Dimuth Karunaratne and a crucial knock Sadeera Samawickrama of 82 off 86 have got their team to a commandable total.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: SL on top
Sri Lanka have four overs left with captain Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle. Sri Lanka will surely look to get as many runs as possible from the remaining overs.
SL: 299/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 103 (103) out bowled by Mark Adair. Sri Lanka have lost both their set batters and now the job is on Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka to get their team to a total of 300 at least plus runs.
SL: 243/4 (39.5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Karunaratne hits century
Dimuth Karunaratne hits century, he has completed his ton with eight boundaries and a strike-rate of 100. Sri Lanka have lost Sadeera Samarawickrama on 82 off 86 balls.
SL: 226/3 (36.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka on fire
Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama have got Sri Lanka in complete control of this contest at the moment as both batters are inching close towards century.
SL: 212/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifier: Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are on fire at the moment with Dimuth Karunaratne batting on 87 off 82 balls, he has smashed 8 boundaries so far in this contest.
SL: 189/2 (29.3 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Karunaratne hits fifty
Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne have completed their fifties and it is looking very bad at the moment for Ireland.
SL: 137/2 (22.1 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest with Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the middle. The partnership between the two batters is over 50 runs now.
SL: 113/2 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Ireland search for wickets
Ireland hunting for wickets with Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine. Sri Lanka look to buildup a solid partnership with Samarawickrama and Karunaratne in the middle.
SL: 92/2 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Ireland bounce back
First Pathum Nissanka and then Kusal Mendis LBW by McCarthy on the very first ball. Ireland have bounced back into this contest in style as Sri Lanka lose two wickets in no time.
SL: 64/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest at the moment with both Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne batting in fine rhythm. McCarthy and Adair continue the attack for Ireland.
SL: 48/0 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE Ireland vs Sri Lanka score WC Qualifier: Ireland respond
Ireland respond with two maiden overs. Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy attack the stumps for Ireland as Sri Lanka look to boost the run-rate early in the innings.
SL: 31/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Nissanka on fire
Pathum Nissanka is on fire at the moment, he has taken Sri Lanka off to a fiery start in this contest against Ireland. Joshua Little has been expensive for Ireland with his two overs until now.
SL: 31/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Action begins
Not the ideal start Ireland would have wanted, Joshua Little starts off with 5-wides and gives away 13 runs from the first over.
SL: 17/0 (1.2 Overs)
SL vs IRE: Playing 11s
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE: Toss News
Ireland win toss and they are going to bowl first.
SL vs IRE: Toss Update Coming Up Soon
Don't go anywhere as the toss in the Sri Lanka vs Ireland clash is going to take place in less than 30 minutes. Watch this space for all latest updates.
SL vs IRE LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 12 PM IST
Sri Lanka and Ireland captains Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Bilbirnie will come out for the flip of the coin at 12 pm IST. The teams will be announced right after the toss.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Dimuth Karunaratne
Dimuth Karunaratne struck a brilliant 67 off 51 balls that included 8 fours. He is shedding the tag of a Test specialist by playing the knock with strike rate of 119.61. Let's see how Karunaratne goes in this innings.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Playing 11s To Be Announced At 12 PM
The playing 11s will be announced only at 12 pm IST when the captain walk out with the team sheets. Big game for Ireland and let's see whether they make many changes in the team.
LIVE SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka One Win Away From Super 6
Sri Lanka need just one more win to qualify for the next round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They have beaten UAE and Oman so far in the tournament and will be aiming to beat Ireland today to qualify for Super 6.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier Updates: Probable Playing 11s
Ireland: PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), AR McBrine, MR Adair, J Little, CA Young
Sri Lanka: C Asalanka, D Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, K Mendis(wk), S Samarawickrama, L Kumara, K Rajitha, M Theekshana
SL vs IRE LIVE Updates: Check list of leading run-scorers
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine is the top-scorer in the tournament so far, smashing 218 runs in just 3 matches and averages 109 right now. Behind him is Sean Williams, his countryman. West Indies captain Shai Hope is next with 216 runs from 3 matches. Shayan Jahangit is there on 4th spot with 210 runs followed by Nicholas Pooran who has scored 192.
SL vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key Players For Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga is in great form with the ball in hand. Sri Lanka have bowled beautifully in the tournament and the smaller teams have found it tough to deal with the variety that islanders have in their bowling department. Also, watch out for Dimuth Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka with the bat in hand.
SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Do-Or-Die Game For Ireland
Ireland will be under pressure to win today. They have lost both their games so far and a loss today will end their quest to qualify for the World Cup in India. Even if they win today, they will hope Oman and Scotland have poor tournament from hereon.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka's Journey So Far
The Dasun Shanaka-led Lankans have played two matches so far, winning both. They beat UAE by 175 runs in the opening game before defeating Oman by 10 wickets.
SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Ireland need a win to survive in the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka need victory to qualify for the next stage which is the Super 6. The match will have its TV broadcast and Live Streaming in India.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Check Out The Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) in the 15th Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.