LIVE Updates | ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Dream11 Prediction, Probable 11 And More Here

Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Islamabad United in match no. 19 of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. Kings are coming into this fixture after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game and have been in poor form since the start of the tournament. So far, Karachi have only won two of their seven matches played. Imad Wasim's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways to qualify for the playoffs.

Coming to Islamabad United, the Shadab Khan-led side was thrashed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game. The side has been consistent with their performances so far and has done well in both batting and bowling department. United have won 3 out of their five games played so far.

The conditions at the Pindi Club Ground have been in favor of the batters in the PSL 2023 so far. A score above 190 runs can be considered a good score but chasing will be the better thing to do.