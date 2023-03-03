topStoriesenglish2579526
ISLAMABAD UNITED VS KARACHI KINGS TODAY MATCH 2023

LIVE Updates | ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Check Dream11 Prediction, Probable 11 And More Here

LIVE Updates | ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Follow LIVE updates from the PSL 2023 game between Shadab Khan's Islamabad United and Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings.

 

Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Islamabad United in match no. 19 of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. Kings are coming into this fixture after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game and have been in poor form since the start of the tournament. So far, Karachi have only won two of their seven matches played. Imad Wasim's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways to qualify for the playoffs.

Coming to Islamabad United, the Shadab Khan-led side was thrashed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game. The side has been consistent with their performances so far and has done well in both batting and bowling department. United have won 3 out of their five games played so far.

The conditions at the Pindi Club Ground have been in favor of the batters in the PSL 2023 so far. A score above 190 runs can be considered a good score but chasing will be the better thing to do.

03 March 2023
16:16 PM

LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali

15:52 PM

Match no 19

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match no. 19 taking place in Pindi. The game will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

