KKR: 179-7 (20) | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Andre Russell Gets KKR To 179
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR.
Trending Photos
Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR. Kolkata have posted a total of 179 runs. After breaking their losing streak with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to continue their resurgence when they face Gujarat Titans on Saturday. KKR has been without their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, but they seem to have found a trump card in Jason Roy. In his three matches, Roy has scores of 43, 61, and 56, and KKR's batting will once again center around him.
KKR currently sits seventh in the standings and needs to win at least five of their remaining six matches to secure a playoff berth. However, facing defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Pandya, will be a challenging task. Pandya's captaincy has been impressive, winning 23 out of 31 matches with a victory percentage of 76.67. Gujarat Titans boast a strong bowling line-up, led by pacer Mohammad Shami and spinner Rashid Khan. In-form batsmen Shubman Gill and David Miller will need to fire if KKR hopes to upset Gujarat Titans.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Kolkata post 179
Andre Russell smashes 34 off 19 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders post 179 runs on the board against the Gujarat Titans. KKR bowlers need to be on top of their game if they want to win this contest.
KKR: 179/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: all eyes on Russell
Andre Russell in the middle batting on 23 off 14 balls at the moment. Can KKR finish above 180 with the last over remaining. Gujarat Titans will look to bowl a very good last over.
KKR: 167/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Russell takes charge
Andre Russell with two maximums off Rashid Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders can eye a total above 180 with Rinku Singh and Russell in the middle. A bad day at the office for Rashid today, he completes his spell without a wicket.
KKR: 155/5 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Rinku gets going
Rinku Singh with a maximum over Mohit Sharma, who has just come in to bowl in the death stage of the innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the other end gets some support, KKR can eye a total near 180 now.
KKR: 115/4 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Gone!
Nitish Rana 4 (3) caught by Rahul Tewatia bowled by Joshua Little. What a comeback from Gujarat Titans, KKR lose two wickets in a blink of an eye. Rinku Singh joins Gurbaz in the middle now.
KKR: 88/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Gurbaz completes fifty
Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes his fifty in 27 balls to keep Kolkata Knight Riders on top of this contest. Venkatesh Iyer is on the other end with him, he also needs to get going now if KKR wanted to post a challenging total.
KKR: 80/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Rashid taken to cleaners
Rashid Khan is getting the treatment from his international teammate as Gurbaz is in no mood to defend. He is batting on a strike-rate of over 200 at the moment. Gujarat Titans need to take a wicket now.
KKR: 75/2 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Gurbaz on fire
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is on fire at the moment, he is batting on 39 off 15 balls with 4 maximums and 2 boundaries. KKR on a role as their opener keeps the run-rate afloat.
KKR: 61/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Jagadeesan departs
N Jagadeesan is trapped LBW by Mohammed Shami but Kolkata Knight Riders keep the attack on Gujarat Titans. Gurbaz hits two maximums on Hardik Pandya to keep GT afloat at the moment.
KKR: 36/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Jagadeesan takes charge
N Jagadeesan is on fire as he takes on Hardik Pandya. 13 runs off the second over of Gujarat Titans captain. KKR off to a fine start at the Eden Gardens.
KKR: 17/0 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Action begins
Here we go! Finally after the delay due to rain, the sun is out now and the action has begun. Gurbaz and Jagadeesan open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mohammed Shami with the new ball for the Gujarat Titans.
KKR: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Start time confirmed
The contest will begin at 4:15 PM (IST), no overs have been lost as of now even after the interruption by rain. All covers have been removed and the action will begin soon now.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Rain update
The pitch has been uncovered but still no update on when the game will get started. The umpires are talking to both captains in the middle at the moment. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Start delayed
The start has been delayed at the Eden Gardens due to rain. We will update you as soon as an update arrives.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Toss report
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rain might effect this contest.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Gujarat eye revenge
Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in one over of Yash Dayal, the last time these two sides met in the IPL. Gujarat Titans will surely eye revenge over KKR in this contest.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs GT score: Toss at 3
The toss will take place at 3 PM (IST) for the game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Captains Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs KKR score: Pitch report
Eden Gardens is known as a batters paradise and this season numerous high-scoring matches have been played at the venue. The size of the stadium is small so fans can expect a high scoring thriller between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
KKR vs GT LIVE: Watch out for Jason Roy
Jason Roy has shown glimpses of his brilliance in IPL 2023 but the big innings that defines him is yet to be played. KKR will hope the dashing England opener comes good vs Titans.
KKR vs GT LIVE: Pandya vs KKR batters
Hardik Pandya does well vs Knight Riders. He likes playing KKR. Pandya jr has accumulated 366 runs in 11 innings playing against KKR. Not to forget he has also picked up 11 wickets against KKR.
Kolkata vs Gujarat LIVE: Hardik likely to not make any changes
After their win vs Mumbai Indians in their last clash, expect Gujarat Titans to play the same XI vs Kolkata. Hardik, like MSD, does not believe in chopping and changing much with the playing 11s.
KKR vs GT LIVE: Check Dream 11 Fantasy Team
There are many stars in action today in form of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill. Fans may find it hard to pick the best fantasy 11.
DC vs GT LIVE: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
KKR vs GT LIVE: Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan
KKR all-runder Andre Russell has a dismal average of just 3.67 vs Rashid Khan. The powerhitter strikes at a mere 61.11. Not to forget, Russell has been dismissed thrice by Rashid. Russell vs Rashid will be a great battle to watch out for in this match.
KKR vs GT LIVE: Watch Shubman Gill's Gym Session
Here's a glimpse into how Shubman Gill readies himself in the gym ahead of a big clash in IPL 2023.
"__ __ __ __ ____ ____ _ ____ ___ __ ___ ____!" _
Elite mentality on _ as Shubman bhai reveals his motivation to workout and how people can begin their fitness journey! _#AavaDe #TATAIPL 2023@ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/LO9XD3sga2
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 28, 2023
Kolkata vs Gujarat LIVE: Gill vs Thakur
Shardul Thakur vs Shubman Gill will be some contest tonight. Here's a stat to spice up this mini battle: Gill has dismissed by Thakur twice while the KKR pacer has conceded only 36 runs in 32 balls against the GT batter.
KKR vs GT LIVE Updates: Shardul Thakur available
As per a report, KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who missed the last game vs RCB due to a niggle, will be available for selection. This will further strengthen the KKR lineup who are coming into this clash vs GT on back of a win vs Bangalore.
KKR vs GT LIVE: Check live streaming details
The KKR vs GT clash will be played at The Eden Gardens and will start at 3.30 pm IST today, with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST. The match will be live streaming on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact sub - Suyash Sharma.
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal