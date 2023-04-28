KKR: 179-7 (20) | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Andre Russell Gets KKR To 179

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR. Kolkata have posted a total of 179 runs. After breaking their losing streak with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to continue their resurgence when they face Gujarat Titans on Saturday. KKR has been without their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, but they seem to have found a trump card in Jason Roy. In his three matches, Roy has scores of 43, 61, and 56, and KKR's batting will once again center around him.

KKR currently sits seventh in the standings and needs to win at least five of their remaining six matches to secure a playoff berth. However, facing defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Pandya, will be a challenging task. Pandya's captaincy has been impressive, winning 23 out of 31 matches with a victory percentage of 76.67. Gujarat Titans boast a strong bowling line-up, led by pacer Mohammad Shami and spinner Rashid Khan. In-form batsmen Shubman Gill and David Miller will need to fire if KKR hopes to upset Gujarat Titans.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.