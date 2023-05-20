LIVE Updates | KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Playing 11s And Impact Players
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Krunal Pandya-led LSG aim for playoffs berth with a win tonight
Trending Photos
The Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to collect two more points in their last group clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) with a win over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. LSG, currently on 15 points, will jump to 17 with a win in this match, which will assure them a playoffs spot and probably a top-two finish as well. On the other hand, KKR will need a big win vs LSG to stay in race for playoffs. A victory over LSG will take them to 14 points which will not be enough to make the cut.
There are high chances of rain washing out the evening clash between the two sides in Kolkata. It has been raining in the West Bengal state capital for last couple of days. If rain washes out the contest, both teams will share the points. It will be still keep LSG in hunt for playoffs while KKR will get knocked out with only 13 points.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match HERE.
KKR vs LSG: Check Playing 11s And Impact Players
KKR Probable XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
LSG Probable XII: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai
KKR vs LSG LIVE: Nitish Rana vs Krunal Pandya
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2023. Both teams in tight race for playoffs but rain might play spoilsport tonight. Watch this space for all latest developments from the game in Kolkata.