LIVE Updates | KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Playing 11s And Impact Players

The Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be aiming to collect two more points in their last group clash in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) with a win over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. LSG, currently on 15 points, will jump to 17 with a win in this match, which will assure them a playoffs spot and probably a top-two finish as well. On the other hand, KKR will need a big win vs LSG to stay in race for playoffs. A victory over LSG will take them to 14 points which will not be enough to make the cut.

There are high chances of rain washing out the evening clash between the two sides in Kolkata. It has been raining in the West Bengal state capital for last couple of days. If rain washes out the contest, both teams will share the points. It will be still keep LSG in hunt for playoffs while KKR will get knocked out with only 13 points.

