KKR 39-0 (5) | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Roy, Gurbaz Get KKR Going
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have posted 179 runs in the first innings.
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first, his team posted 179 runs in the first innings. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to complete a double over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the two sides face off in match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. PBKS had defeated KKR in a rain-hit clash in Mohali via DLS method earlier in the season as well.
Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS are one of four teams on 10 points currently and a win over Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR will be crucial for their chances to make the IPL 2023 Playoffs. But KKR will be buoyed by a win in their last match and will look to continue their winning run at home.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: KKR Openers On Top
Jason Roy seems to be in great form today as he is skillfully timing the ball and went after Arshdeep Singh's deliveries. Although the left-arm seamer attempted to bowl slower balls, Jason's good touch meant they still ended up going for a big over. The spectators eagerly await Shikhar Dhawan's next move, wondering when he will bring his spinners into the attack.
Live Score KKR 38/0 (4.3) CRR: 8.44 REQ: 9.16
Kolkata Knight Riders need 142 runs in 93 balls
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: KKR off to a steady start
The new ball bowler from Punjab bowled a decent over by maintaining his lines and lengths to defend the total. However, Rahmunallah Gurbaz and Jason Roy will likely try to capitalize on this Powerplay before the spinners come into play, which could pose a challenge for the Knight Riders.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Punjab finish at 179
Punjab Kings have posted 179 runs in the first innings as Kolkata Knight Riders displayed a disciplined bowling performance especially Varun Chakarwarthy who clinched three crucial wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders need runs to win now at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Rishi gone!
Varun Chakarwarthy is on fire for the Kolkata Knight Riders, he takes his third wicket of the night and it is Rishi Dhawan gone for 19 off 11 balls. In the next over, Suyash Sharma strikes as Sam Curran walks back for 4 off 9.
PBKS: 139/7 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Big wicket
Shikhar Dhawan 57 (47) caught by Vaibhav Arora bowled by Nitish Rana. Punjab Kings lose a crucial wicket of Dhawan as just four overs left with Rishi Dhawan and Sam Curran in the middle. A target near 180 is needed for PBKS to challenge Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.
PBKS: 131/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Gone!
Jitesh Sharma 21 (18) caught by Gurbaz bowled by Varun Chakarvarthy. Punjab Kings lose another wicket as they go four down now. KKR bounce back and it is Varun once again who gets the wicket.
PBKS: 108/4 (12.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Punjab bounce back
Punjab Kings are right back into this contest as Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma keep the run-rate afloat. Both batter have done a good job against Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma so far.
PBKS: 103/3 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Punjab pin hopes on Dhawan, Jitesh
Punjab Kings are in a tricky position at the moment as their top order has collapsed infront of KKR's bowling attack. Suyash Sharma into the attack by Nitish Rana, he is one of the highest wicket takers for Kolkata this season.
PBKS: 78/3 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Livingstone departs
Liam Livingstone 15 (9) LBW by Varun Chakaravarthy. What a start for KKR, 3 of the Punjab Kings batters have walked back to the pavilion. The run-rate is over 9 but PBKS have already lost 3 wickets now.
PBKS: 58/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Another one!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0 (3) caught behind by Rahmanullah Gurbaz bowled by Harshit Rana. What a start for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Punjab Kings lose another wicket in the powerplay and it is a big one as attacking batter Rajapaksa departs.
PBKS: 32/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Gone!
Prabhsimran Singh 12 (8) caught by Gurbaz bowled by Harshit Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders get the early wicket they were looking for. PBKS lose their attack opener as he is caught behind by the KKR keeper.
PBKS: 26/1 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Action begins
Here we go! Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the innings for the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. attacks the stumps for KKR with the new ball.
PBKS: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Toss report
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Predicted XIs
KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy
KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.
PBKS Impact Player options: Atharva Taide, Matt Short, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Harpeet Bhatia
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Roy ahead of clash vs Punjab
"Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game. We`ll go into Monday`s game with the same mindset, and the same wanting to win; same kind of excitement," said Roy in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Spin to win
After ten games in IPL 2023, KKR's spinners have taken the most wickets as a unit (35), while Kings' spinners have taken the fewest (12).
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Strike Rates Of Russell and Livingstone
Among batters who have aggregated at least 500 runs, Russell (175) and Livingstone (166) boast the highest strike rates in IPL history.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Chakravarthy vs Dhawan
Considering Chakravarthy's successful record against Dhawan, KKR may opt to introduce him early in the match.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: All eyes on Russell
Russell has recently regained his form and is eager to face Rabada and Curran. He has faced Rabada in seven games, hitting him for 79 runs in 39 balls and only being dismissed once. Against Curran, he has smashed 30 runs in 15 balls but has been dismissed twice in four innings.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Both team openers struggling
This tournament, both KKR and Kings have recorded the lowest average opening stands. KKR's first wicket falls at an average of 20, while Kings' corresponding number is just slightly higher at 20.1.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Punjab need win
Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will look to register a victory after facing a defeat against the Mumbai Indians. The absence of Kagiso Rabada caused trouble for PBKS as they failed to defend the target of 215.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score: Dream11 Prediction
Keeper – Jitesh Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana
All-rounders – Andre Russell (vc), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Mathew Short
Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL KKR vs PBKS Score: Predicted XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Weather report
The weather in Kolkata is expected to be between 29°- 39° Celsius during the afternoon. Not rain but Cyclone Mocha is expected to ruin the IPL game between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The Eden Gardens is known for its high-scoring games. The conditions are expected to support the batters and we can surely expect a game of over 400 runs tonight between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan eyes 50th IPL fifty
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is just one half-century short of scoring 50 fifties in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhawan achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: Andre Russell tees off at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell teed off at the Eden Gardens ahead of his team's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings tonight. Russell needs just three more fours to complete 150 fours in the IPL.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Johnson Charles joins KKR team in Kolkata
West Indies batter Johnson Charles, who was signed up as replacement of Litton Das, by Kolkata Knight Riders has joined the team in Kolkata ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens tonight.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: The 'other' SRK in Kolkata
Punjab Kings batter M. Shah Rukh Khan is the 'other' SRK at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his namesake will be in action tonight.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Shikhar Dhawan or Nitish Rana? Andre Russell or Sam Curran? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: Nitish Rana close to 2,500 IPL runs
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana need 44 more runs to complete 2,500 runs in the India Premier League. Can Rana achieve this feat against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens tonight?
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Knight Riders have edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders have massive edge over the Punjab Kings in the head-to-head between the two sides in the Indian Premier League. In 31 matches between the two sides till date, KKR have won 20 and PBKS have won 11 times. Can PBKS cut the gap further on KKR tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: PBKS to take call between Nathan Ellis or Kagiso Rabada
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has maintained an impressive economy rate of 6.8 runs in powerplay over. Shikhar Dhawan will be tempted to start him ahead of South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Knight Riders eye revenge against Punjab side
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seek revenge for a loss to Punjab Kings earlier in the IPL 2023 season in a rain-hit match in Mohali. KKR had lost that game via DLS method and believed they could have had a chance to win if rain hadn't intervened. Can Nitish Rana's side turn the tables on Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match here.