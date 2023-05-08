KKR 39-0 (5) | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Roy, Gurbaz Get KKR Going

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first, his team posted 179 runs in the first innings. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to complete a double over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the two sides face off in match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. PBKS had defeated KKR in a rain-hit clash in Mohali via DLS method earlier in the season as well.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS are one of four teams on 10 points currently and a win over Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR will be crucial for their chances to make the IPL 2023 Playoffs. But KKR will be buoyed by a win in their last match and will look to continue their winning run at home.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match HERE.