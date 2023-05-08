LIVE Updates | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nathan Ellis Or Kagiso Rabada For PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS look to remain in Playoffs race with win over KKR.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to complete a double over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the two sides face off in match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. PBKS had defeated KKR in a rain-hit clash in Mohali via DLS method earlier in the season as well.
Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS are one of four teams on 10 points currently and a win over Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR will be crucial for their chances to make the IPL 2023 Playoffs. But KKR will be buoyed by a win in their last match and will look to continue their winning run at home.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: PBKS to take call between Nathan Ellis or Kagiso Rabada
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has maintained an impressive economy rate of 6.8 runs in powerplay over. Shikhar Dhawan will be tempted to start him ahead of South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Knight Riders eye revenge against Punjab side
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seek revenge for a loss to Punjab Kings earlier in the IPL 2023 season in a rain-hit match in Mohali. KKR had lost that game via DLS method and believed they could have had a chance to win if rain hadn't intervened. Can Nitish Rana's side turn the tables on Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match here.