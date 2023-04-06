RCB: 96-9 (14.3) | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: KKR One Wicket Away From Win

After being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 204 for 7 in 20 overs in match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Thursday night. Only three batters shone for KKR on the night which was enough to take the team's total past 200. Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a fifty up at the top order before Shardul Thakur completed his maiden fifty in this T20 league as well. Rinku Singh provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 46 to take the team total to 204 for 7.

RCB will pin hopes on Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis to come good in the chase as the visitors need to score 205 to win their second successive match. Earlier in the tournament, RCB had hammered five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their first game of IPL 2023 and will be full of confidence. RCB have also lost Reece Topley as he has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to shoulder injury.

