RR: 54-1 (3) | KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fastest IPL Fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended up with 149 for 8 in 20 overs after Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson won the toss and asked them to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball for RR as he finished with four wickets, breaking partnerships every time he came in to bowl. His four wickets has also helped him get the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 for the first time. He has also become the leading-wicket-taker in IPL history.

Earlier, Making two changes in the playing XI, RR brought in Trent Boult for Kuldip Yadav while KM Asif replaced M Ashwin. For KKR, Anukul Roy came in for Vaibhav Arora. KKR were coming into this match with a brilliant five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) that they registered three days ago. Placed at sixth position in the points table, the Nitish Rana-led side have won five out of eleven matches and need to remain all three to ensure they are in hunt for the playoffs berth.

RR, on the other hand, were on a losing spree. They had lost three matches on the trot and desperately needed a win to get back on track. RR had slipped to fifth spot with 5 wins in 11 games.

