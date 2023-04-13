KKR: 96-5 (10.1) | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Huge Blow For KKR, Andre Russell Departs
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: In Match 19 of IPL 2023, SRH opening batsman Harry Brook smashed his and IPL 2023's maiden century.
In Match 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers were dominated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batsman Harry Brook as he smashed season's first century. With this SRH posted a solid total of 228 runs on the boards. The two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and opted to bowl first. KKR captain Nitish Rana said that they have decided to bowl first keeping in mind the amount of dew that arrives in the second innings which makes chasing far more easy. SRH skipper announced one change as Washington Sundar replaced Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI while KKR remain unchanged.
Both the sides are coming into this game on back of wins. After losing two games upfront, SRH displayed a dominant show and beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets to collect their first points. KKR began their IPL on a losing note but have won two consecutive games since then, thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before stealing a thriller vs Gujarat Titans (GT).
Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine will be the players to watch out for in KKR lineup. At the same time, all eyes will be on likes of Rahul Tripathi, Markram and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had a big role to play in win over Punjab the other night. KKR are currently on 4th spot while SRH on the 9th place in the IPL 2023 standings.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: KKR 4 Down
N Jagadeesan departs after attempting a slog-sweep to a leg-break with some flight by Markande. Although he struck the ball decently, it lacked the required elevation and went flat towards deep midwicket. The sub fielder, Glenn Phillips, positioned there, took a good catch to dismiss Jagadeesan. Interestingly, Markande had an opportunity to get him out in his first over but couldn't capitalize on it. Jagadeesan's knock comprised 36 runs from 21 balls, including 5 fours and a six. Markande finally succeeds in getting his wicket. Jagadeesan caught by (sub)Glenn Phillips off Markande's bowling for 36 runs (21 balls, including 5 fours and a six).
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Nitish Rana Dominate Umran Malik
Umran Malik is in to bowl the last over of the powerplay. He delivers a short ball that catches Nitish Rana off guard, but he manages to get enough bat on it to send it to the boundary. The very next ball, Rana connects perfectly and hits a massive six, just what Kolkata Knight Riders needed to boost their scoring rate. Rana follows it up with another boundary, this time to the leg side, and then hits another four on the next delivery. This over has been a boundary fest, with all four balls going to the fence. Rana continues his assault with another pull shot for four, making it five boundaries and a six in the over. The over ends with a final six, taking the total score to 62 for 3 after 6 overs. This is some incredible hitting by Rana, and KKR is now back in the game.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Double strike for Marco
3.2 Venkatesh Iyer falls victim to a soft dismissal, as he checks his flick shot to a ball down the leg side bowled by Marco Jansen. The resulting leading edge travels high and is an easy catch for mid-on. This indicates that the impact substitution hasn't worked out for KKR, and SRH are currently in control of the game. Markram takes the catch, and Venkatesh Iyer departs after contributing 10 runs off 11 balls, including 2 boundaries. The scorecard now reads 23 for 2.
3.3 Marco Jansen executes some clever bowling to pick up the wicket of Sunil Narine. He bowls a delivery that cramps Narine for room and avoids bowling in his hitting slot. KKR had sent Narine up the order for some quick runs, but he tries to hit the ball down the ground right away and ends up miscuing it to mid-on. It's not the ideal situation to be in when the team is struggling at 20 for 3 in the fourth over on a batting-friendly wicket. Markram takes a comfortable catch, and Narine has to depart without scoring. The credit goes to Marco Jansen for his intelligent bowling.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Perfect Start For SRH
Gurbaz attempts a forceful shot against an inswinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar and only manages to get an outside edge towards third man. Umran Malik positions himself well to take the catch comfortably. Perhaps Gurbaz should have opted to hit the ball over cover instead of playing across the line. Although he almost mishit the ball, he managed to produce a thick edge which led to his downfall. This is not the ideal start that KKR had hoped for. Bhuvneshwar strikes early and Gurbaz has to depart without scoring. He is caught by Umran Malik off Bhuvneshwar's bowling. The scorecard reads 0 for 1.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: SRH post 228
SRH will be pleased with their batting performance after being asked to bat first, scoring 228 runs in total. Despite the presence of dew on the pitch, they were able to put together a strong showing. One standout performer was Harry Brook, who had been struggling in the middle order up until this point. He had a tough time on pitches that were not particularly conducive to batting, but he found himself on a belter of a wicket with small boundaries and took full advantage.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Russell gets injured
Russell is receiving assistance. Unfortunately, it appears that he may have to leave the game. This is precisely why he was not given the opportunity to bowl earlier. Russell has been vulnerable to injuries, and as a result, he has had to be safeguarded for the past few seasons. It is my hope that this is just a case of cramps, as Kolkata experienced scorching temperatures today. Anukul Roy has taken over as a substitute, and Shardul will complete the over.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Abhishek Sharma Out!
Russell bowled a short delivery which Abhishek Sharma attempted to loft but ended up toe-ending it high towards long-on. Shardul Thakur, the fielder, caught the ball cleanly to dismiss Abhishek Sharma. However, Russell fell to the ground in pain after the catch, indicating he might have suffered from cramps. Abhishek Sharma scored 32 runs off 17 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, before being caught by Thakur off Russell's bowling.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Ferguson Thrashed
Lockie Ferguson returns to the bowling attack in the 15th over, only to be hammered for a six by Brook, who falls to the very next ball but is saved by a successful review. Undeterred, Brook continues his onslaught, hitting Lockie for two more fours, a no-ball, and another four. The over ends with two more boundaries, leaving Lockie Ferguson battered and the batting side elated.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Markram Departs
Markram dismissed by Chakaravarthy, caught by Russell. He had just reached his fifty but couldn't add any more to it. Chakaravarthy pitched the ball up and bowled it with a lot of courage, forcing Markram to attempt another big slog. However, he couldn't get enough distance and only managed to hit it high. The ball was caught by Russell at cow corner, resulting in a great catch. Markram departs for 50 runs off 26 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes, having been dismissed by Chakaravarthy.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Brook hits first fifty of IPL
There is a huge difference between Harry Brook vs Pacers and Harry Brook vs Spinners. He has been quiet since the introduction of spin but with singles and doubles he completes his fifty. Brook will look to dominate more after reaching the milestone.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Brook has no answers for spin bowling
The ninth over is handed over to Narine, and he starts off with just one run conceded from the first two deliveries. SRH is finding it difficult to score off him as he bowls another dot ball on the third delivery. Only four runs have come from this over until now. The over ends with just a single score off the last ball.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Brook, Markram Steady SRH
Russell will bowl the seventh over as Brook gets a single to open his account in this over. However, the following ball is a short delivery, hit straight to Russell by the batsman. Surprisingly, Markram pulls the next delivery for a six! Russell seems to have a problem, as he was seen kneeling down after the second ball, but he manages to complete the over. At the end of the over, SRH has scored 75/2 after seven overs.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: SRH Dominate Powerplay But
Andre Russell gets two in two to reduce SRH's powerplay dominance. Harry Brook is going strong batting at a strike rate above 200. Aiden Markram has joined Brook in the middle. SRH will look to consolidate after two quick wickets.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Russell strikes again
Andre Russell has got his second wicket as he bounced out Rahul Tripathi. KKR pick 2 wickets in quick succession. Rana's move to introduce Russell and Narine into the attack has worked wonders.
SRH 59/2 (5.2)
KKR vs SRH LIVE: Mayank falls
After a scratchy innings, Mayank Agarwal departs for 9 made off 13 balls. Andre Russell strikes on first ball of his spell. Rahul Tripathi has joined Brook in the middle.
SRH 50/1 (4.2)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunriser Hyderabad LIVE: Narine is on
42 off just 3 overs. What Nitish Rana does? He goes to Sunil Narine, the KKR veteran who is known for breaking partnerships. Just3 runs from the fourth over. This is the Sunil Narine effect.
SRH 46/0 (4)
LIVE Updates KKR vs SRH: Brook goes big
Umesh continues. He is targetting the stumps. Mayank happy to rotate strike and give Brook more balls in the over. Two back to back sixes square on the off side. Top stuff from England star.
SRH 43/0 (3)
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Ferguson from the other end
One of the fastest bowlers in IPL, Lockie Ferguson, bowls from the other end and KKR aim to bounce out the Hyderabad openers. But Mayank ticks off single while Brook is still dealing in boundaries. Ferguson has already touched the 150 kph mark.
SRH 28/0 (2)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH off to flying start
Harry Brook has come out on a mission it seems as he is looking to attack from the word go. Mayank Agarwal alongside him. SRH will have to post over 200 to make a match out of this.
SRH 17/0 (1.1)
KKR vs SRH LIVE Score: Impact Players List
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Washington Sundar
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya
LIVE Updates KKR vs SRH: Playing 11s are out
KKR are unchanged while Sunrisers replace Washington Sundar with Abhishek Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Toss News
KKR captain Nitish Rana wins toss and he decides to bowl first. Playing 11s will be out soon. Watch this space for the updates and live score.
KKR vs SRH Updates: Toss coming up
We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. Watch this space for toss news as well as playing 11s.
LIVE Updates KKR vs SRH: Eden Gardens all set to host SRH
One of India's most iconic and beautiful cricket stadiums, Eden Gardens are all set to host another IPL contest. Toss coming up at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Toss at 7 pm
KKR captain Nitish Rana and SRH skipper Aiden Makram will come out for the toss at 7 pm IST. At Eden Gardens, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first due to dew factor, which will make gripping the ball harder in the second innings.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Head to head
Kolkata Knight Riders have had the upper hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their head-to-head clashes, winning 15 matches and losing 8 overall. Their dominance is even more pronounced at the Eden Gardens stadium, where they have won 6 out of 8 matches against Sunrisers. Since 2020, Sunrisers have won only one match at the Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: SRH's struggle against spin
In IPL 2023, Sunrisers' batting line-up has been grappling against spin bowling. They have succumbed to 12 wickets against spinners, which is the second-highest for a team, only behind Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers' performance has been dismal against spinners this season, with the lowest strike rate of 101 and an average of 13.7.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: SRH missing big hitters at the top
The least number of sixes hit by a team during the powerplay in IPL since 2022 belongs to Sunrisers, with a total of only 15 sixes.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Varun Chakravarthy back in form
Varun Chakravarthy's Wicket-taking Form Surges in IPL 2023 with Five Wickets in Three Matches.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Average Scores
At this venue, the average first-inning score is 160 runs, with the highest total of 232 runs being achieved by the home team KKR against MI in 2019. On the other hand, the lowest total recorded here is 49 runs, scored by RCB in 2017.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: What to do after winning the toss?
The average first-inning score at this venue is 160 runs. The highest total ever recorded here is 232 runs, which was smashed by home team KKR against MI in 2019. Conversely, the lowest total ever recorded here is 49 runs, which was scored by RCB in 2017.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Weather Report
During the afternoon, Kolkata is anticipated to have warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging from 33°- 37° Celsius, but as the sun sets, the temperature will drop. Furthermore, Norwesters, which are fairly frequent in this area during this season, can result in breezy thunderstorms in the afternoon.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens stadium is famous for its batting-friendly wickets, making it a high-scoring venue in T20 formats, thanks to its relatively small size. In IPL 2023, it can be challenging to defend a total below 180 on this surface, which is why a team may opt to bowl first. Moreover, it has been noted that teams choosing to chase have a greater likelihood of winning at this venue.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: KKR vs SRH
Jason Roy is likely to make his KKR debut today in the match vs SRH. The England opener can give quick start to the team in the competition and KKR can only hope he has a brilliant season. Litton Das, Bangladesh opener, is also available for selection.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Head-to-head record
Knight Riders have won 15 games against SRH while losing 8 times to the Orange Army. At Eden Gardens, they have an even batter record with 6 wins and just 2 losses. KKR enjoy playing at home and they will take confidence from this record to register another victory over Hyderabad.
LIVE KKR vs SRH: Rahul eyes another good show
After a brilliant match-winning effort vs Punjab Kings, Rahul Tripathi is aiming for another good show vs KKR tonight at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata vs Hyderabad LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates: Have a look at both squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
KKR vs SRH LIVE: Kolkata high on confidence
The superb win over Gujarat Titans must have filled KKR with confidence. They suffered many setbacks with Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan out of squad. They had a new captain in Nitish Rana, a new setup under new coach Chandrakant Pandit. A bad start to the league did not help. But the two back to back wins must keep them in good stead. The win over GT, in that fashion, must have taken their confidence levels high. Let's see how they use this confidence and how deep they can go in this tournament.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Rinku Singh returns to Eden Gardens
Hero of Kolkata Knight Riders last match, Rinku Singh, is back at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. Watch the journey Rinku Singh from his childhood to IPL here...
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Andre Russell or Aiden Markram? Umran Malik or Lockie Ferguson? Who should be you top fantasy picks?
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Aiden Markram ready to fire
Skipper Aiden Markram appears ready to fire for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after a slow start to the IPL 2023 season. Markram has taken over SRH captaincy this season and will be looking to perform with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Eden Gardens ready for Friday night blockbuster
The iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata is preparing for IPL 2023's Friday night blockbuster with home team Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 19. Who will reign supreme at the Eden Gardens tonight?
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson eyes big landmark
New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Lockie Ferguson needs four more wickets to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Can Ferguson achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens tonight?
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Knight Riders have big edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders have been dominant in past IPL matches over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 23 matches between the two sides, KKR have 15 and SRH have managed to win just 8. Can Aiden Markram's SRH turn the table on KKR tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: SRH have struggled against spin
Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled against spinners in IPL 2023. They have lost 12 wickets to spin so far, the second-most for a team behind Delhi Capitals. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are in fine form and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma is expected to be the 'Impact Player'.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Litton Das available for Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders will be boosted by the arrival of Jason Roy and Litton Das and both batters should be available for their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight.
KKR vs SRH LIVE Updates: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: Nitish Rana vs Aiden Markram
Hello and welcome to the coverage of IPL 2023 Match 19 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens. Both teams won their last respective matches and aim to continue the winning momentum. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match here.