MI 7-0 (1) | LSG vs MI, Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma Get MI Going

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, LSG have posted 177 runs on the board. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are getting ready to host five-time former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Only one points separates the two sides with MI on 14 points with LSG on 13 points after 12 matches so far this season and a win for either side will help them take a big step towards the Playoffs stage.

If Rohit Sharma’s MI managed to win both of their remaining matches they can finish in the top two position and book their berth in Qualifier 1. Krunal Pandya’s LSG, who posted a remarkable ‘come-from-behind’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, also need a couple of wins to ensure their qualification to Playoffs for a second year in a row. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will be tempted to bring back all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar into the playing 11 on the slow Lucknow pitch.

