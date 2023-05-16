topStoriesenglish2608613
LIVE Updates | LSG vs MI, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Eyes 11,000 T20 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma’s MI look to take big step towards Playoffs with win over Krunal Pandya’s LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are getting ready to host five-time former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Only one points separates the two sides with MI on 14 points with LSG on 13 points after 12 matches so far this season and a win for either side will help them take a big step towards the Playoffs stage.

If Rohit Sharma’s MI managed to win both of their remaining matches they can finish in the top two position and book their berth in Qualifier 1. Krunal Pandya’s LSG, who posted a remarkable ‘come-from-behind’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, also need a couple of wins to ensure their qualification to Playoffs for a second year in a row. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will be tempted to bring back all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar into the playing 11 on the slow Lucknow pitch.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match HERE.

16 May 2023
08:54 AM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma eyes 11,000 T20 runs

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is 77 runs short of scoring 11,000 runs in all forms of T20 cricket. Can Rohit Sharma achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?

08:03 AM

LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants have never lost to MI

Lucknow Super Giants will look to maintain their unbeaten record against Mumbai Indians when the two sides face off on Tuesday night. LSG have won bother their IPL matches against MI so far, thanks to centuries by KL Rahul in both of those matches.

07:28 AM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: MI to bring back Hrithik Shokeen

Mumbai Indians could bring back off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen to target the left-handers in the Lucknow Super Giants on the spin-friendly Ekana Stadium track in Lucknow. Will Shokeen succeed against home side LSG tonight?

06:43 AM

LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians in top form

Five-time former champions Mumbai Indians have lost just one out of their last five matches to move firmly into Playoffs contentions. A win over Lucknow Super Giants tonight will secure their Playoffs berth after finishing in last place in IPL 2022 season.

06:43 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match HERE.

