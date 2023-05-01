LSG 38-5 (7) | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB On Top In Low Scoring Thriller
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB post 126 runs in 20 overs.
Lucknow restrict Bangalore to 126 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. KL Rahul's LSG had stunned RCB earlier in the season in Bengaluru thanks to whirlwind fifties by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, chasing down 213 runs to win with 1 wicket to spare.
The Lucknow batters are in sensational form, having posted the highest total of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings in Mohali last week - scoring a massive 257 runs. However, the conditions in LSG are more suitable to the spinners which is going to be according to the strength of the home side, who have the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya in their ranks.
RCB, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after losing their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders at home by 21 runs. Openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are their in-form batters and will need to fire once again if the Bangalore side home to exact a revenge win.
Check Live Scores and Updates from LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match here.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: LSG 5 Down
Karn Sharma gets the breakthrough as Pooran departs. Pooran's aggressive approach was evident from the very first ball he faced, but he failed to connect this time. He attempted to slog sweep a leg break from outside leg stump, but mistimed it and got more elevation than distance. Lomror, stationed at deep square leg, covered good ground and dived to complete the catch. This wicket means that half of the home side's batting lineup is now back in the pavilion. Pooran is out for 9(7) with one six to his name.
Live Score: LSG 38/5 (7) CRR: 5.43 REQ: 6.85
Lucknow Super Giants need 89 runs in 78 balls
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Hooda Departs
Hooda has been stumped by DK off Hasaranga's bowling, leaving him in disbelief as he saw the replay on the big screen. He seemed to have an air of guilt around him as soon as the umpire went upstairs to check the decision. Hasaranga's gentle leg-break beat Hooda's prodding bat and skidded at a nice height to DK, who made no mistake in taking off the bails. Hooda was unable to get his back foot inside the crease in time, and the bails were dislodged just on the line. He was dismissed for 1 run off 2 deliveries.
Live Score: LSG 34/4 (5.4) CRR: 6 REQ: 6.49
Lucknow Super Giants need 93 runs in 86 balls
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: RCB on top
Ayush Badoni has been dismissed by Hazlewood, caught by Kohli, as the he takes another catch. Hazlewood had Badoni dancing to his tunes in the first over and seemed to have gotten into his head. Badoni scored just 4 runs off 11 deliveries before being caught by Kohli. After taking the catch, Kohli blew a kiss to someone in the audience.
Live Score: LSG 21/3 (4.2) CRR: 4.85 REQ: 6.77
Lucknow Super Giants need 106 runs in 94 balls
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Maxwell Removes Pandya
Maxwell has claimed the wicket of Krunal Pandya, caught by Kohli, as he strikes for the team. The ball was fired wide, with not much pace on it, and Krunal shuffled down the track, attempting an inside-out loft shot. He relied solely on timing and did not try to exert any power on the ball, resulting in it being chipped off the bottom half of his bat. Kohli ran back and to his right at long-off, completing a fantastic catch. Krunal Pandya scored 14 runs off 11 deliveries, including three boundaries, before being dismissed by Maxwell.
Live Score: LSG 21/2 (4) CRR: 5.25 REQ: 6.62
Lucknow Super Giants need 106 runs
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Siraj Strikes
Mayers has been dismissed by Siraj for a duck on the second ball. This is Mayers' second-ball duck in Bengaluru, with Siraj taking his wicket on both occasions. Anuj Rawat completed the catch, and Mayers departs without scoring any runs off two deliveries.
Live Score: LSG 0/1 (0.2) REQ: 6.46
Lucknow Super Giants need 127 runs
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: LSG On Top At Mid-Innings
Despite the last-ball boundary, it is evident that LSG dominated the innings. Kohli and Faf had a partnership of 62 runs for the first wicket, but it lacked intent. Kohli's attempt to increase the run rate led to his dismissal, and Rawat, Maxwell, and Prabhudessai struggled to adjust to the pitch. At the other end, Faf also showed no intent to score quickly, resorting to nudging, nurdling, poking, and prodding the ball around.
RCB 126/9 (20) CRR: 6.3
Innings Break
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: RCB 5 Down
Mishra has dismissed du Plessis, caught by Krunal Pandya, prompting a roar from Mishra. The leg-break delivery was nicely tossed up outside off, and as du Plessis tried to play across the line, the ball spun away, taking a thick outside edge. Krunal ran from cover and completed a fantastic catch while on the move. Despite the difficulty, Krunal kept his eyes on the ball the whole time. Du Plessis, who scored 44 runs off 40 balls, including one four and one six, departs, with the dismissal credited to Mishra.
LIVE Score RCB 111/5 (17.1) CRR: 6.47 Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Covers are off
During this break, both teams are receiving guidance and advice from their respective coaches and coaching staff.
LIVE Score RCB 93/4 (15.2) CRR: 6.07
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Rain Stops Play
The players are leaving the field due to heavy drizzle. The covers are being brought on to protect the pitch. The hope is that this is only a temporary shower.
LIVE Score RCB 93/4 (15.2) CRR: 6.07
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: RCB 4 Down
Prabhudessai has been caught by Gowtham off Mishra's delivery. Gowtham initially misjudged the ball at long-off, but quickly recovered to dive forward and take a good catch. The delivery was slower on the stumps, causing Prabhudessai to go on the back foot and force it flat, resulting in the ball going straight to Gowtham. This wicket highlights RCB's struggle against spin. Prabhudessai departs after scoring six runs off seven balls. The dismissal is credited to Mishra.
LIVE Score RCB 92/4 (15) CRR: 6.13
Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Maxwell out
Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a big wicket as Maxwell is dismissed lbw. Attempting a reverse sweep, Maxwell missed the top spinner with the seam coming out horizontally and generating extra bounce, beating Maxwell's shot and hitting him on the tummy. The umpire gave him out, and despite a review, it was only clipping the stumps, resulting in the umpire's call favouring Bishnoi and LSG.
LIVE Score RCB 82/3 (13) CRR: 6.31
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: RCB 2 Down
LSG are making full use of the long boundaries as Anju Rawat fail to clear the ropes. Krishnappa Gowtham claims his first wicket of the game.
LIVE Score RCB 75/2 (11.4) CRR: 6.43
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Virat Kohli departs
With just 12 runs needed to complete his 7000 IPL runs, Virat Kohli fails to read Ravi Bishnoi's googly as he tried to step down the ground and play a lofted shot straight down the ground. Virat misses the ball and Nicholas Pooran does the trick for LSG.
LIVE Score RCB 62/1 (9) CRR: 6.89
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Slow Start By RCB
The slowness of the pitch made sure that RCB do not score more runs in powerplay. Both the batters are riding on luck as a catchy fell just ahead of the fielders.
LIVE Score RCB 42/0 (6) CRR: 7
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Steady Start By RCB
Virat scored a boundary on the first ball against Krunal Pandya who bowled the first over. Faf is looking scracthy in the middle. He was even dropped in the second over on the bowling of Marcus Stoinis.
LIVE Score RCB 16/0 (2) CRR: 8
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Possible Impact Subs
LSG Impact subs: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, De Kock, Prerak Mankad.
RCB Impact subs: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz, Vyshak, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Toss Report
Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in RCB vs LSG game in IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Harshal Patel As Impact Player
Harshal Patel's finger injury has made batting difficult, while Faf du Plessis continues to manage his rib injury. The team has not used the Impact Player rule to its full capacity in the last three games so that du Plessis only bats and Harshal only bowls.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Head To Head
In their head-to-head encounters in the Indian Premier League, LSG and RCB have played only three games so far, with LSG winning one and RCB winning two games. Last season, RCB won both games against LSG, including the Eliminator. However, both teams will face each other for the first time at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Amit Mishra The Impact Sub
The Super Giants have a settled pattern with Amit Mishra replacing a top-order batter like Kyle Mayers after he finishes his quota of overs up front as an Impact Player with the ball.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Siraj vs Rahul
Although Siraj has the second-most powerplay wickets among fast bowlers in this season, KL Rahul, known for his slow start, has a favourable match-up with a strike rate of 181 against Siraj, which is the second-highest among those who have bowled at least 40 T20 balls to him.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Kedar Jadav In RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced Kedar Jadhav as the replacement for David Willey for the rest of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Willey, the all-rounder from England, played four games for RCB this season, taking three wickets. Jadhav, a right-handed batter, made his IPL debut in 2010 and has played in 93 IPL matches, scoring 1196 runs. He previously represented RCB in 17 games and was acquired for INR 1 crore.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Bowlers' game tonight
During IPL 2023, fast bowlers have taken an average of 3.8 wickets per innings at the Ekana Stadium, while spinners have been more economical, conceding an average of 7.2 runs per over compared to 7.7 runs per over by the quicks. The stadium has the lowest run rate of 7.50, making scoring difficult, resulting in the second-highest balls per six (22.3) in a match.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The pitch at this venue is expected to offer assistance to the spin bowlers, and the ball's bounce is likely to be unpredictable, making batting more difficult as the game progresses. Under these conditions, both teams may have a preference for chasing targets rather than setting them.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: No one after KGF
"RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting," Irfan said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.
LSG vs RCB Live IPL 2023: Weather Report
As per the weather forecast, Lucknow city in India will experience a daytime temperature of 27° Celsius and a nighttime temperature of 20° Celsius on May 1 (Monday). The sky is expected to be hazy, with thunderstorms likely to occur both during the day and at night.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: LSG bank on Marcus Stoinis power again
KL Rahul's Laucknow Super Giants will bank on power of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis with both bat and ball against his former IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will Stoinis be fit enough to play against RCB tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik aims for big landmark
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 41 more runs to complete 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Karthik achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Amit Mishra eyes Lasith Malinga's mark
Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra needs one more wicket to surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets in IPL. Mishra will then become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL. Can Amit Mishra achieve this feat in tonight's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow?
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Virat Kohli eyes 7,000 IPL runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli is 43 runs short of becoming the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Kohli achieve this feat in the next game against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: RCB hold edge in head-to-head
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have met thrice in IPL so far and RCB have won two of them. Both of those wins came in IPL 2023 and KL Rahul's LSG posted their maiden win over RCB earlier this season in Bengaluru. Can RCB return to winning ways against LSG tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Virat Kohli checks in at Ekana Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli is getting ready to take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday night. Will Virat Kohli score a big one to celebrate wife Anushka Sharma's birthday on Monday night?
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Will Marcus Stoinis be available?
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis underwent a scan on his injured finger after last game against Punjab Kings in Mohali. With the match against RCB taking place just after a couple of days, LSG may rest Stoinis to help him recover from injury.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to make first appearance
Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to play his first match of the IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday night. Will Hazlewood make immediate impact on his return from injury?
LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's side eye revenge
Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost a hard-fought clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru by 1 wicket earlier in this season. RCB will look avenge that loss when they take on KL Rahul's side in match no. 43 in Lucknow tonight.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match here.