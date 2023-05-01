LSG 38-5 (7) | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB On Top In Low Scoring Thriller

Lucknow restrict Bangalore to 126 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. KL Rahul's LSG had stunned RCB earlier in the season in Bengaluru thanks to whirlwind fifties by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, chasing down 213 runs to win with 1 wicket to spare.

The Lucknow batters are in sensational form, having posted the highest total of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings in Mohali last week - scoring a massive 257 runs. However, the conditions in LSG are more suitable to the spinners which is going to be according to the strength of the home side, who have the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya in their ranks.

RCB, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after losing their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders at home by 21 runs. Openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are their in-form batters and will need to fire once again if the Bangalore side home to exact a revenge win.

