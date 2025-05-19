Live Cricket Score | LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025 Updates: Rishabh’s Lucknow Face Cummins’ Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) LIVE UPDATES: Lucknow Super Giants' chances of making the IPL 2025 playoffs are hanging by a thread. A defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad will eliminate them, and even winning their remaining three matches might not be enough, as they can only reach 16 points with a worrying net run rate of -0.469. To compound their problems, key players like Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav have underperformed. Bishnoi was dropped after poor returns, and Yadav has been ruled out with a back injury.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad still have plenty to play for. They are officially out of the tournament & can only perform to end on a good note and prepare for their next season. Though their season has had ups and downs, they will look to bounce back and apply lessons learned earlier in the tournament as they face Lucknow in a critical contest.

Squads For LSG VS SRH IPL 2025 Match

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, William ORourke, Akash Deep

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Travis Head, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran