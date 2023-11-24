BK: 13-2(3) | BK Vs MT, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Bhilwara Kings Off To A Horror Start
Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings (MT Vs BK), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: MT have posted 211 runs.
Irfan Pathan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Manipal Tigers. MT are playing Bhilwara Kings (BK) today in sixth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023). The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Dehradun. Expect the ground to be filled with spectators and heroes from yesteryear will take the field today. Best friends Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be up against each other in this key battle. Bhilwara Kings are coming into this match after loss in their last match and will be aiming to make amends.
BK started off the campaign with a brilliant win over India Capitals wherein skipper Irfan smashed a quick fifty. But lost the second match to Gujarat Giants. Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers have one win from 1 match and the target for them would be to win again today and maintain the good momentum.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Here.
LIVE BK vs MT Score: Kings 2 down
Bhilwara Kings in a difficult spot as they lose two wickets in quick succession. Dilshan and Bisth in the middle now. Wonderfull start for Manipal Tigers.
BK: 13/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE BK vs MT Score: Chase begins
Chase of 212 runs begin as Dilshan and Mire open the batting for Manipal Tigers. This game will surely be a nail-biting thriller.
BK: 2/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Tigers post 211
Manipal Tigers have posted 211 courtesy a sensational hundred from Walton who started off the game brilliantly with Robin Uthappa. Bhilwara Kings bounced back in the contest in the death overs with some tight fielding and wickets.
MT: 211/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK Score: Century for Walton
A tremendous knock from Walton, he completes his ton in 52 balls. What a knock from the right-hander, he has toyed with the Bhilwara Kings bowling tonight.
MT: 201/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK Score: Tigers on top
Manipal Tigers are on top of this contest with some tremendous batting from Walton and Masakadza in the middle. Kings on the backfoot at the moment.
MT: 185/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE MT vs BK LLC 2023: 5 Overs left
Walton and Masakadza have teared down the bowling attack of Bhilwara Kings. Tigers in complete control of this contest.
MT: 162/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Fifty for Walton
Walton completes his fifty in just 33 balls, what an outstanding knock frm the Manipal Tigers batters. Irfan Pathan is warming up now, looks like he will come into the attack soon.
MT: 132/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Walton on fire
Walton is batting on 48 off 31 balls and he is surely the key for Manipal Tigers now. The stage is set and they can surely fire some explosive shots in the middle now.
MT: 107/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Gone!
Rahul Sharma gets the first wicket of the night for Bhilwara Kings. Manipal Tigers lose Robin Uthappa, the change of bowling has certainly worked for Kings.
MT: 94/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Pathan brings in spinners
Rahul Sharma and Iqbal Abdulla broguht into the attack by captain Irfan Pathan in search of wickets. Can the Kings bounce back in this contest now?
MT: 64/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Walton takes charge
Walton takes charge as Manipal Tigers eye a big total on the board after a fiery start from their openers. Kings need to break this partnership soon.
MT: 54/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: 4 Overs done
Four overs have been done and now Kings will surely look for a wicket as both batters look in dangerous rhythm.
MT: 40/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE Score LLC 2023 Tigers vs Kings: Anureet takes the attack
Tigers on the charge as Uthappa and Walton decide to attack Anureet Singh of the Bhilwara Kings. 10 balls bowled from the pacer and already 25 runs conceded.
MT: 36/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE BK vs MT Score: Uthappa key for Tigers
Tigers pin their hopes on Robin Uthappa in the middle, he is batting brilliantly so far whereas Walton is taking his time to settle down in the middle.
MT: 14/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs MT: Match begins
Robin Uthappa and Chadwick Walton open the batting for Manipal Tigers after Kings opt to bowl first in Dehradun. Anureet opens the bowling for Kings.
MT: 4/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE MT vs BK LLC 2023: Toss Report
Irfan Pathan wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Manipal Tigers.
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Uthappa key for Tigers
Manipal Tigers will hope their opener Robin Uthappa fires tonight against the Bhilwara Kings. The pitch condition suggest that batters can have a big impact on today's game.
LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium's pitch is set up to benefit hitters, giving them a surface that facilitates scoring and helps pace bowlers to some extent. Given the pitch's tendency to assist the chasing team, choosing to chase could be advantageous.
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs BK: Livestreaming details
The LLC 2023 match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and also on the FanCode app and website.
LIVE MT vs BK LLC 2023: Pathan key for Kings
Irfan Pathan is in great form for the Bhilwara Kings in the 2023 season of the Legends League Cricket. In tonight's game, he will surely be key for his side against the Manipal Tigers.
LLC LIVE: Where Are Bhilwara Kings Placed In Points Table?
Bhilwara Kings are placed at the third spot in the Legend League points table with just 1 win from 2 matches so far. They can win today and jump to the second spot.
Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings in the Legends Legaue cricket will take place at 6 IST and the game starts at 6.30 pm IST.
BK Vs MT: When Does The Match Start?
The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers starts at 6.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.
MT Vs BK LIVE: Check Points Table
1. Urbanisers Hyderabad are at the top with 2 wins in 2 games and 4 points.
2. Manipal Tigers have one win in one match and 2 points.
3. Bhilwara Kings have 1 win from 2 games and 2 points.
4. Gujarat Giants have 1 win from 2 games and 2 points.
5. India Capitals have lost both matches so far and have 0 points.
6. Southern Super Stars have played and lost 1. Have 0 points.
LIVE Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings: Check Probable Playing 11s
BK Playing 11 Probables: Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Solomon Mire, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Pinal Shah, Jesal Karia, Christopher Barnwell, Rahul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Lendl Simmons
MT Playing 11 Probables: Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana
BK vs MT LIVE: Harbhajan Vs Irfan Pathan
There is going to be some battle as two friends from the Indian cricket team days meet each other as captains of their side. The Harbhajan Singh Vs Irfan Pathan battle will be something to watch out for in his match of LLC 2023.
LLC 2023 MT Vs BK LIVE: Live Streaming Details
The Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings match of Legends League Cricket will start at 6.30 pm IST. The match can be watched in India on TV and other digital devices.
MT Vs BK LIVE: Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan (c), Pinal Shah (wk), William Porterfield, Lendl Simmons, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh
Manipal Tigers Squad: Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, David White, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh
LLC LIVE Manipal Tigers Vs Bhilwara Kings: Harbhajan Vs Irfan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the sixth match of Legends League Cricket 2023 between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.