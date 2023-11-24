BK: 13-2(3) | BK Vs MT, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Bhilwara Kings Off To A Horror Start

Irfan Pathan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Manipal Tigers. MT are playing Bhilwara Kings (BK) today in sixth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023). The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Dehradun. Expect the ground to be filled with spectators and heroes from yesteryear will take the field today. Best friends Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be up against each other in this key battle. Bhilwara Kings are coming into this match after loss in their last match and will be aiming to make amends.

BK started off the campaign with a brilliant win over India Capitals wherein skipper Irfan smashed a quick fifty. But lost the second match to Gujarat Giants. Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers have one win from 1 match and the target for them would be to win again today and maintain the good momentum.

