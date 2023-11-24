LIVE Updates | MI Vs BK, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Check Both The Squads
Manipal Tigers (MT) are playing Bhilwara Kings (BK) today in sixth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023). The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Dehradun. Expect the ground to be filled with spectators and heroes from yesteryear will take the field today. Best friends Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be up against each other in this key battle. Bhilwara Kings are coming into this match after loss in their last match and will be aiming to make amends.
BK started off the campaign with a brilliant win over India Capitals wherein skipper Irfan smashed a quick fifty. But lost the second match to Gujarat Giants. Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers have one win from 1 match and the target for them would be to win again today and maintain the good momentum.
MT Vs BK LIVE: Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan (c), Pinal Shah (wk), William Porterfield, Lendl Simmons, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Jesal Karia, Solomon Mire, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Prosper Utseya, Dhammika Prasad, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Tim Murtagh
Manipal Tigers Squad: Chadwick Walton, Kyle Coetzer, Robin Uthappa (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Amitoze Singh, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, David White, S Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh
