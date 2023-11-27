LIVE Updates | MT Vs SSS, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Harbhajan Singh Vs Ross Taylor

Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers will take on Southern Super Stars in Match 9 of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) on Monday. Tigers have been on a winning run in the tournament so far. They have beaten Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants in the two matches so far. They will look to beat Super Stars today to get two more points.

Southern Super Stars will be ld by former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor. Super Stars are currently struggling in the tournamernt. They have played and lost matches so far. Manipal Tigers are an opportunity for them to get their first win. Watch out for Taylor and the likes of Aaron Finch, Farveez Maharoof among others.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Manipal Tigers Vs Southern Super Stars League Cricket 2023 Match Here.