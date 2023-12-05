trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695558
NewsCricket
MANIPAL TIGERS

LIVE Updates | MT Vs UBH, 2023 Legends League Qualifier 1 Live Score: Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers Vs Suresh Raina's Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (MT Vs UBH), 2023 Legends League Qualifier 1 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Winner seals the spot in the final

 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Manipal Tigers take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad. (Source: X)
LIVE Blog

Manipal Tigers (MT) take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in first qualifier of Legends League Cricket 2023 today in Surat. The match will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium. Expect the Surat cricket fans to fill in the stadium to the last seat as cricket superstars from yesteryear ply their trades in this high-octane clash. This match will see two huge icons of Indian cricket take each other on yet again in this competition. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh know what it takes to win championships. They have won World Cups and IPLs. 

Watch out for Colid de Grandhomme who has been in terrific form this season. Mohammad Kaif, Bhajji, Praveen Kumar will be another interesting name in Tigers' squad. Raina will be key for Urbanrisers as well as Martin Guptill and Chri Mpofu.

Follow LIVE Updates From Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match below.

05 December 2023
12:04 PM

MT vs UBH LIVE Updates: Raina vs Harbhajan

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Legends League Cricket 2023 Qualifier 1 clash between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.

