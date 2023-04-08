CSK: 125-3 (14.2) | MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: CSK On Top, Need 33 Runs In 34 Balls
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians. MI have posted 157 runs on the board
Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at their home ground Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai. MI were restricted to 157 runs in the first innings after been asked to bat first as MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. MI are playing their second game after almost a week and they must be recharged to take on a tough opponent. On the other hand, this is CSK's third game in the season. They have won and lost a game each. MI, who are traditionally the slow starters, are still looking for their first win of the season.
MI vs CSK is also hailed as the 'El Clasico' of IPL because of their strong rivalry. MI have won the title five number of times while CSK have won four IPL titles. In what could be MS Dhoni's last IPL, he aims to win the record-equallying fifth trophy before bidding good bye to the fans. Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer will be key players for MI while Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ben Stokes will hold the key for CSK's success in this game.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Ruturaj Going Strong
The start of Piyush Chawla's over saw Shivam Dube hammer the ball down to long-on for a boundary off the first ball. The ball was tossed up and Dube dealt with it perfectly. Rituraj Gaikwad followed suit by driving the ball past cover for another boundary later in the over, collecting the second four of the over for CSK. With these two boundaries, CSK scored 11 runs in the tenth over, taking their total to 97 runs for the loss of two wickets.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Rahane Departs
Suryakumar Yadav takes an easy catch to dismiss the dangerous Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Piyush Chawla was the bowler who got the breakthrough, with Rahane attempting to punch the ball down the ground but instead cue-ending it to Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. The fielder in the deep made no mistake and Rahane was forced to walk back to the pavilion after a magnificent knock.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Fastest fifty of the season by Rahane
Grabbing the opportunity with both hands - Ajnikya Rahane who is making his debut for CSK has scored fifty in just 19 balls. This is the second-fastest fifty by any CSK batter. This is also the third fastest fifty vs Mumbai. Oh Boy! Who would have thought about this?
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: CSK bounce back
Following the early dismissal of Devon Conway in the first over, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane are taking a cautious approach to guide Chennai Super Kings towards their target of 158 runs against Mumbai Indians. During the previous over bowled by Jason Behrendorff, the two batsmen managed to score nine runs, with Rahane hitting a six. Despite the early setback, the partnership between Gaikwad and Rahane has started to gain momentum, and they will be looking to build a substantial partnership to put their team in a strong position. With the pressure of the chase mounting, it will be crucial for the Chennai Super Kings to maintain their composure and focus on building a solid innings.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Ajinkya Rahane making his CSK debut count
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Drem Start For MI
Behrendorff strikes as he clean bowled Conway! The ball is chopped onto the leg stump, and Conway departs for a duck. Behrendorff is elated with the wicket, and it is just what Mumbai Indians needed at this stage. Conway appeared hesitant, and his dismissal was inevitable. The delivery was slightly short of length and seamed in sharply from outside off. Conway attempted to cut the ball towards point, but instead, he inside-edged it onto the leg stump. The New Zealand opener walks back to the pavilion without scoring, and Behrendorff's delivery has given Mumbai Indians a crucial breakthrough. The dismissal will provide a significant boost to the morale of the Mumbai Indians, and they will look to capitalize on this opportunity.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Mitch Santner on pitch
"The total a bit below par. It did spin a bit, slower balls holding up. Started pretty flat. Hopefully, the dew will play a factor as well. We saw a couple grip so I went a bit slower to get overspin, and Jadeja always bowls well. The atmosphere is awesome, first time in a few years. It was a cracking crowd when we played at home as well, definitely different from New Zealand."
LIVE MI vs CSK IPL 2023 score: That's it
Mumbai Indians have been restricted to a total of 157 runs after 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner were on song tonight as they outclassed the MI batting lineup at the Wankhede Stadium today.
MI: 157/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE MI vs CSK IPL 2023 score: Tim David to carry
Tim David is the last hope for Mumbai Indians as Tristan Stubbs has also departed after getting caught at the boundary rope by Ruturaj Gaikwad, bowled by Magala. CSK look to restrict MI under 150 runs at the moment.
MI: 121/7 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: MI 6 down
Mumbai Indians are 6 down with Tim David and Tristan Stubbs in the middle. Can the two young guns turn the table around for the Mumbai Indians or is it going to be the same case as it has been all night.
MI: 105/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: MI 5 down
Tim David and Tilak Varma are in the middle for the Mumbai Indians as they have lost half a-side. Pressure on the MI batters at the moment just 8 overs left now and they have to put up a challenging total to get back in this contest against the Chennai Super Kings.
MI: 89/5 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Gone!
Cameron Green 12 (11) caught and bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. What a catch by Jadeja! CSK on top at the moment as Cameron Green departs, MI are 4 down in blink of an eye.
MI: 76/5 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians score: MI 2 down
Ishan Kishan 32 (21) caught by Pretorius bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Mumbai Indians lose another wicket as Ishan Kishan is trapped by Dhoni and co. Mumbai need a partnership now.
MI: 66/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Big blow to Mumbai
Rohit Sharma 21 (13) out bowled by Tushar Deshpande. Chennai Super Kings have somehow managed to calm the runrate down with a wonderful delivery from Deshpande but now Ishan Kishan is looking in carnage mode to punish the CSK bowlers.
MI: 57/1 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Mumbai Indians off to a fine start
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are showing clear intent for the Mumbai Indians as they take charge against all the three bowlers who have come into the attack so far. Deepak Chahar is off the field as it looks like he is injured now.
MI: 30/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK LIVE score: Action begins
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the innings for Mumbai Indians. Arjun Tendulkar has been named as a subsitute in this clash, can he make his debut today? Deepak Chahar attacks the stumps for Chennai Super Kings.
MI: 4/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Mumbai Indians Playing 11
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score and updates: Toss report
MS Dhoni wins the toss, Chennai Super Kings will bowl first against the Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score and updates: Predicted XIs
MI predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer
MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Benrendorff, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer
CSK predicted XI (batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sisanda Magala/Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar
CSK predicted XI (bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sisanda Magala/Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande/Simarjeet Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Toss at 7
The toss will be taking place at 7:00 PM (IST). Captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be coming out shortly for toss at the Wankhede Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: El Clasico
England international Moeen Ali has compared the match to the highly anticipated football match between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool. Whereas, fans call it the IPL 'El Clasico'.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo on their bowling
"The bowling group and my other coach Eric [Simmons], we are all on the same page, trying to get the guys understand the philosophy around bowling. So, it is a work in progress. Players have to develop their own style, and we just have to encourage them to stick to the basics."
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Kieron Pollard on Suryakumar Yadav
"Fortunately or unfortunately, when he plays this season, everywhere he goes, he's going to have a home crowd and a home support, because of what he has done. We have felt that years ago when we had our own icon, Sachin Tendulkar. No matter where we went, throughout India, we had that support."
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report
During the recent ODI against Australia at Wankhede, the pitch offered swing and seam movement. Although there could be some initial movement for the seamers on Saturday, the IPL pitches at this venue are typically flat and lead to high-scoring matches. Additionally, the weather forecast predicts warm and humid conditions throughout the game.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Santner or Mangala
While Super Kings have the option of going for the pace of Magala, they might consider retaining Santner due to his success against Suryakumar in T20 cricket. In seven innings, the left-arm finger spinner has dismissed him twice and conceded only 52 runs off 56 balls. Suryakumar has also struggled against Ravindra Jadeja in T20 cricket, scoring just 43 runs off 55 balls while being dismissed three times.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Rayudu vs Chawla
Rayudu has been dismissed by Piyush Chawla six times in twelve innings in the IPL, which is the most by any bowler against him in the league.
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Follow the first match of the double-header
MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Head to head
In head-to-head matches between Mumbai and Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai has emerged victorious in seven out of the ten games played.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Predicted XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.
MI vs CSK LIVE Updates: Check Dream 11 prediction
This is the biggest battle of them all. MI take on CSK. Both teams are star-studded and if you are in fantasy teams, there is going to be a lot of confusion making the right choices.
Check out the MI vs CSK Dream 11 prediction for all the help.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Wankhede is ready to host season's 1st match
Mumbai Indians play their first match at Wankhede this season and the Churchgate station as well as Marine Drive is going to be coloured in blue and gold. The inconic venue is all set to host CSK in IPL's 'El Clasico'.
LIVE Updates MI vs CSK: Stokes to skip match
A report states that CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes could skip Saturday night blockbuster vs MI as he us nursing an injured heel.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Check out squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
MI vs CSK Updates: Arjun Tendulkat IPL debut today?
Sachin Tendulkar' son Arjun has spent two seasons with Mumbai Indians without getting a break. He hopes to get his debut in IPL 2023. However, getting it today vs CSK is unlikely. MI will probably stick to Arshad Khan as the first-choice left-arm seamer in the side.
MI vs CSK LIVE: Mumbai look for their 1st win
Mumbai Indians began their season with a loss to RCB. They now play their first home game and it happens to be against their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings. Expect a close contest as the two sides have played many classics in the past. MI aim for their first win to get things going in the tournament.
MI s CSK LIVE Updates: It's time for IPL's 'El Clasico'
IPL's greatest rivarly will be reginited tonight when MI take on CSK in match 12 of IPL 2023. Welcome to our coverage of the game that starts at 7.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
