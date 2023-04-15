MI: 147-2 (13) | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar, Tilak Steady MI's Innings
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MI will chase 186 runs in the second innings.
Five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians will chase 186 runs against the Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's side are missing their two key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer at the moment and it will be interesting to see if the England international is available for the clash against KKR. Mumbai are coming off a comfortable win against the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were thrashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they posted a target of 229 runs for the Nitish Rana-led side. KKR could only manage to reach 205 runs as some of the batters including Andre Russell could not make an impact like their skipper Rana.
Mumbai Indians are sitting ninth in the IPL standings with 2 points from their 3 games played so far. KKR on the other hand have four points from their 4 games with two wins and two losses.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match HERE.
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav finds form
After experimenting with spin bowling for a few overs, Nitish Rana has shifted his focus to the pace of Lockie Ferguson. In the previous game, Rana struggled, but in today's conditions that favour seamers, he may be trying to find his groove. Meanwhile, Surya is gradually regaining his form by hitting the occasional boundary, rotating the strike, and building his innings.
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain To Be Named Impact Player In IPL 2023
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: MI on top
Suyash Sharma has been impressive in his bowling today, with the batters struggling to read his variations. However, KKR is facing a predicament as the run rate was managed quite comfortably by Rohit and Kishan in the initial overs, leaving little need for batters to take risks against Suyash. On the other hand, this could be a great chance for Surya to find his rhythm and score some runs after his recent slump in form.
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Chakaravarthy Strikes
Chakaravarthy has bowled Ishan Kishan! A crucial wicket for KKR as Kishan was playing aggressively. Chakaravarthy showed courage by bowling full once again, tempting Kishan to slog. This time, however, the ball went just under his bat and hit the pads before deflecting onto the stumps. It was a nice knock by Kishan, but he's now out for 58 off just 25 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes.
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Departs
Suyash Sharma delivers a beautiful tossed-up ball in line of the stumps, Rohit Sharma tries to play a punchy drive but fails to keep it down. Umesh Yadav at mid-off quickly moves to his left and takes a fantastic diving catch to dismiss Rohit. This wicket is a much-needed breakthrough for Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 20 runs off 13 balls, including 2 sixes and a boundary. He fell victim to Suyash Sharma's brilliant delivery.
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Dream start for MI
Ishan Kishan appears to be in excellent form as he hits the ball with power to various parts of the field. The pitch looks to be very favorable for batting. The Mumbai Indians have made an outstanding start to this chase. Unfortunately, the new ball bowlers from the Knight Riders are struggling once again. Now, it is up to the spinners to step up and turn the game around.
Live MI vs KKR IPL 2023: Here we go then!
The chase is about to begin and MI's Rohit Sharma is set to come in as the Impact sub, which is a positive sign for the team. However, KKR's spin trio of Narine, Chakaravarthy, and Suyash won't be easy to handle on this tacky surface. Venky Iyer has been subbed out and Suyash has come in as the Impact sub for KKR. The next 12 overs are crucial and could determine the outcome of the game. In other news, Meredith has been subbed out for Rohit. Umesh Yadav will start with the new ball.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: KKR finish at 185/6
Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 185 runs after 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer has smashed the MI bowlers all over the park today, he was literally unstoppable. Andre Russell's little cameo in the end also helped KKR post this challenging total.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs MI score: Russell in the mood
Andre Russell batting on 11 off 5 balls along side Rinku Singh. Mumbai Indians looking to restrict KKR below 180 at the Wankhede Stadium. Venkatesh Iyer has smashed the MI bowling attack all over the park today.
KKR: 171/5 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs MI score: Iyer hits ton
Venkatesh Iyer has completed his hundred in just 49 balls, what a knock by the left-hander. He is the second batter to score a century for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The first one was Brendon McCullum.
KKR: 159/4 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Thakur departs
Shardul Thakur 13 (11) caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. Another wicket for MI as the dangerous Shardul Thakur departs, he was never looking in fine rhythm today.
KKR: 124/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Venkatesh on fire
Venkatesh Iyer batting on 76 off just 34 balls at the moment. He is fire, every boundary and six in the KKR innings have been hit by the left-hander. MI with a serious problem to deal with as Iyer looks in destructive rhythm.
KKR: 111/3 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs MI score: Big wicket!
Nitish Rana 5 (10) caught by Ramandeep Singh (subsitute) bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. Kolkata Knight Riders lose their skipper as MI get another one and it is a very important wicket for Mumbai at this moment.
KKR: 73/3 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: KKR 2 down
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 (12) caught by Jansen bowled by Piyush Chawla. Mumbai Indians get another wicket as the leggie strikes. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana walks in at number 4 now.
KKR: 57/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs MI score: KKR off to a fine start
Kolkata Knight Riders off to a fine start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer. Duan Jansen into the attack in place Arjun Tendulkar, he is the second player making his IPL debut for MI today as well.
KKR: 39/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR: Kolkata 1 down
N Jagadeesan 0 (5) caught by Hrithik Shokeen bowled by Cameron Green. Kolkata Knight Riders off to a bad start as MI's Green gets the first wicket.
KKR: 15/1 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Here we go!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and N Jagadeesan open the innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Arjun Tendulkar (left-arm pacer), attack the stumps for the Mumbai Indians.
KKR: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Toss report
Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bowl first agains the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 3 PM (IST) for the game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Captains Rohit Sharma and Nitish Rana will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: MI invite 19,000 girls
Mumbai Indians have invited 19,000 girls from all over the country to attend Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in IPL 2023 at Wankhede stadium to celebrate ESA day.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score: Pitch report
The first innings score at the venue is averaged around 185 and the pitch is known as a batters paradise. Wankhede has always hosted high-scoring thrillers and we can expect it to be the same case today as well.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score and updates: Wankhede all set
The match no. 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will take place at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The toss will take place at 3 PM (IST).
Mumbai Indians vs KKR LIVE: Watch out for Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson touched the 150 kph mark in the last game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He will be crucial to the success of KKR in this match. His battle with Rohit will be the one to watch out for as the Hitman likes to pull as well.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Match start time
The MI vs KKR clash of IPL 2023 will start at 3.30 pm IST today with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST. Watch this space for all updates related to the match.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Rana gives update on Russell's injury
Captain Nitish Rana has dismissed any injury concern to Russell, who came out to bat and got out for 3.
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: All you need to know
When: April 16, MI vs KKR at 3:30 IST
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Livestreaming details: TV - Star Sports Network; Mobile and Tab: Jio Cinema app.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Archer to play
Jofra Archer missed out the DC game due to an injury. As per a Cricbuzz report, Jofra Archer is expected to be back in the playing 11 for this all-important clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Rana on KKR's batting show
"We are playing with 7-8 batters and can add an extra batter with impact player rule. Gurbaz (Rahmanullah), Venky (Venkatesh Iyer), myself all have scored fifties. Rinku (Singh) is batting well and we all know what (Andre) Russell is capable of. The entire batting unit cannot click one day," said Nitish Rana.
MI vs KKR LIVE: Jason Roy to play today?
With Rahmanullah Gurbaz failing in the last match, he may now make way for England star Jason Roy. Roy is a dashing opener and should be tried out sooner than later. At the same time, KKR will need a domestic wicketkeeper to do the job with Gurbaz not there in the playing 11.
LIVE Updates MI vs KKR: Probable Playing 11s
MI Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith/Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
KKR Possible XI: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
MI vs KKR Live Updates: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs KKR score
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. The action with take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Toss will take place at 3 PM (IST).