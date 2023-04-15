MI: 147-2 (13) | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar, Tilak Steady MI's Innings

Five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians will chase 186 runs against the Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's side are missing their two key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer at the moment and it will be interesting to see if the England international is available for the clash against KKR. Mumbai are coming off a comfortable win against the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were thrashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they posted a target of 229 runs for the Nitish Rana-led side. KKR could only manage to reach 205 runs as some of the batters including Andre Russell could not make an impact like their skipper Rana.

Mumbai Indians are sitting ninth in the IPL standings with 2 points from their 3 games played so far. KKR on the other hand have four points from their 4 games with two wins and two losses.

