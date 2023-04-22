MI 79-1 (9) | MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Rohit, Green Steady MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face each other on in Match 31 of IPL 2023 with an aim to collect two important points. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elceted to bowl first. In reply, PBKS have posted 214 runs on board. MI had begun their tournament with two back to back losses, but have recovered well to register three consecutive wins. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Kings from Punjab, who have blown hot and cold in this season so far. With 3 wins and 3 losses each, Punjab are placed on seventh spot in the points table. They had a good start to the league but need to get the results in their favour in the middle phase of the group stage when teams make or break their luck.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar will be some MI players to watch out for. Dhawan is likely to return after getting completely fit from a shoulder injury. Liam Livingstone needs to have a good game if Preity Zinta-owned Punjab want to win this contest. If Dhawan misses this game too, Sam Curran will again lead PBKS today.

