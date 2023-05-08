MI 52-2 (5) | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Hasaranga's Double Strike Put RCB On Top

Fifties by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell help RCB set 200 runs targe against MI. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians are facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of their 10 matches played so far in the season and are determined to secure a victory against RCB after their defeat against CSK by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore has also faced a setback after their loss against DC by 7 wickets. They have also won 5 out of their 10 matches and are eager to secure a win against MI in their upcoming match to stay in contention for a spot in the top 4. In their previous encounter earlier this season, RCB defeated MI by 8 wickets with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli leading the charge with their 73 off 43 and 82* off 49 balls respectively. Maxwell's consecutive sixes helped RCB chase down MI's 171/7 after a 148-run opening stand.

