MI 52-2 (5) | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Hasaranga's Double Strike Put RCB On Top
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB set 200 runs target against MI.
Fifties by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell help RCB set 200 runs targe against MI. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. Mumbai Indians are facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of their 10 matches played so far in the season and are determined to secure a victory against RCB after their defeat against CSK by 6 wickets.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore has also faced a setback after their loss against DC by 7 wickets. They have also won 5 out of their 10 matches and are eager to secure a win against MI in their upcoming match to stay in contention for a spot in the top 4. In their previous encounter earlier this season, RCB defeated MI by 8 wickets with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli leading the charge with their 73 off 43 and 82* off 49 balls respectively. Maxwell's consecutive sixes helped RCB chase down MI's 171/7 after a 148-run opening stand.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Double strike for RCB
Rohit Sharma is dismissed lbw by Hasaranga as RCB appeal for the decision. Rohit Sharma moves forward to play a shot through the leg side but misses the ball and gets hit on the front pad. The umpire raises his finger for lbw, and RCB opt for a review. Ball-tracking confirms that the ball was hitting the leg stump, and the decision stays in RCB's favour. Hasaranga celebrates his second wicket of the over, having previously removed Quinton de Kock. Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion with just 7 runs off 8 balls, including a boundary.
Live MI 52/2 (5.1) CRR: 10.4 REQ: 9.87
Mumbai Indians need 148 runs in 89 balls
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Hasaranga Strikes
Anuj Rawat takes a brilliant catch to send Ishan Kishan back to the pavilion. Hasaranga delivers a quick 96.2kph ball that skids off the deck, and Kishan tries to slap it through the covers with an outside edge. The RCB players are jubilant as the umpire raises the finger. Ishan Kishan departs after a blistering knock of 42 off 21 balls, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes.
Live MI 51/1 (4.4) CRR: 10.93 REQ: 9.72
Mumbai Indians need 149 runs in 92 balls
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan On Fire
Hazlewood has been smashed for 102 meters six. Ishan is playing with a strike rate of 188, with 3 sixes and 3 boundaries
Live MI 41/0 (4) CRR: 10.25 REQ: 9.94
Mumbai Indians need 159 runs
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Steady Start By MI
19 runs from first two overs of the chase. MI will want to keep wickets in hand and they know that 200 is an easy chase at Wankhede.
Live MI 19/0 (2) CRR: 9.5 REQ: 10.06
Mumbai Indians need 181 runs
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Mid-inning break
Akash Madhwal's stunning final over seals the deal for Mumbai Indians, conceding only 6 runs after going for 17 in his first over. Despite losing Kohli and Anuj Rawat to Jason Behrendorff early on, RCB managed to post 199 on the board. Faf should have gone for a golden duck, but a costly drop by Nehal Wadhera at mid-wicket allowed him to partner with Glenn Maxwell. The overseas duo registered their fourth 100+ stand of the season, with both players hitting their respective fifties. However, Mumbai made a comeback, taking three wickets in three overs, including the crucial dismissals of the set batters. Although DK added a quickfire 30, RCB failed to cross the 200-run mark.
Live RCB 199/6 (20) CRR: 9.95
Innings Break
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: DK Departs
Karthik departs after being caught by Nehal Wadhera off Jordan's bowling! The delivery was a 139.5kph cutter which hit the pitch, causing Karthik to mistime his pull shot. The ball ended up in the hands of Wadhera at deep mid-wicket. Karthik scored 30 runs off 18 deliveries, hitting 4 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score RCB 185/6 (18.2) CRR: 10.09
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: RCB eye 210 plus runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore pin hopes on Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav to get them to a total above 210 runs. DK is dropped by Cameron Green in the sixteenth over, how costly is that going to cost for the Mumbai Indians?
RCB: 174/5 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Hopes on Karthik, Jadhav
RCB pin hopes on Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav as Faf du Plessis departs for 65 off 41 balls, he is caught by Vishnu Vinod bowled by Cameron Green. RCB will a total of atleast 200 plus at the moment.
RCB: 152/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Big wicket!
Glenn Maxwell 68 (33) caught by Nehal Wadhera bowled by Behrendorff, what a time to take a wicket for his team. Finally, MI break the partnership as the dangerous Maxwell departs. Can RCB post a total above 210 runs from here now?
RCB: 142/3 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Both batters complete fifty
First Glenn Maxwell and now the captain Faf du Plessis completes also completes his fifty in just 30 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore look in dangerous mood at the moment as both batters look to push the paddle now.
RCB: 112/2 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB: Bangalore on top
Partnership of 71 runs now between RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as they keep on toying with the Mumbai Indians bowling attack. MI captain Rohit Sharma clueless at the moment as both batters look in dangerous rhythm.
RCB: 91/2 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis are in fine rhythm at the moment as they keep the run-rate close to 10 runs per over. Mumbai Indians bring in Chris Jordan into the attack to break this partnership.
RCB: 68/2 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Maxwell, du Plessis in middle
Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in the middle for RCB and both batters look in fine rhythm at the moment. Rohit Sharma brings in Piyush Chawla to attack the stumps now.
RCB: 53/2 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB updates: Rawat gone!
Anuj Rawat is caught by Cameron Green bowled by Behrendorff. What a start for the Mumbai Indians as RCB lose another wicket inside the powerplay. Glenn Maxwell joins Faf du Plessis in the middle now.
RCB: 20/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Gone!
Big wicket! Virat Kohli is gone! caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Behrendorff. What a start for the Mumbai Indians as Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their star opener early in the innings.
RCB: 3/1 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Action begins
Here we go! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Chris Jordan attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians looking for an early wicket.
RCB: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Toss report
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB: Pitch and weather report
The conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to support the batters, anything around 180 runs can be considered chasable given the star studded batting lineup of both teams.
The prediction of rain is only 4 percent so far as per the weather report.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Toss at 7
The toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB: Probable 11s
MI Predicted XI (Batting first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal
MI Predicted XI (Bowling first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI
RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohammed Siraj
Suryakumar Yadav has been dominant over Mohammed Siraj in T20 cricket, scoring 48 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 218.18, but has been dismissed once.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla vs du Plessis
In T20 cricket, legspinner Piyush Chawla has a good record against du Plessis, dismissing him twice in seven innings while only conceding 52 runs off 55 balls.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Player To Wtch Out For Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is in great batting form, with 511 runs in 10 matches, holding the orange cap. He is crucial to RCB's success and expected to continue his excellent performance against MI.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Player To Wtch Out For - Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav scored well in recent games, except for the previous match where he only scored 26 runs. His current form is important for MI's success, and he aims to recover his momentum against RCB.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium pitch is famous for its ability to produce high-scoring matches and aid spin bowlers. It favors games where both teams can score well, making chasing a more preferred option on this surface.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Livestream details
The Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match no. 54 of the IPL 2023 will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Select 1 in India.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score
The wonderful years of so many IPL editions have produced numerous mind-blogging moments from the batters as well as the bowlers. Take a look at some of the batters with most dot balls in the history of this tournament.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Green on Rohit's form
"Rohit Sharma is a legend, he could come back into form anytime, batted beautifully in the few games & showing good tempo so we are absolutely backing him".
Cameron Green believes Rohit Sharma can hit back into form any time soon now as he is a legend of this game.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Blockbuster clash awaits
It is a blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. Rohit Sharma has been out of form recently and he will surely look to make amends with a sensational knock tonight against RCB.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: Archer ruled out
Jofra Archer has been replaced by Chris Jordan for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. Archer will return home to England as ECB will take care of him now following his recovery.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's struggles are mental, says Virender Sehwag
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has scored back-to-back ducks in the IPL 2023 season. Can Rohit Sharma find form against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight?
MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma are the two top run-getters in MI vs RCB matches. While Kohli has scored 851 runs in 30 matches against MI, Rohit has 567 runs in 23 matches against the Banglore side. Who will come out on top at Wankhede Stadium tonight?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan tees off at Wankhede
Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper and opener Ishan Kishan has been called up for the World Test Championships Final next month to replace KL Rahul. Watch his tee off in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight...
SHOT, FIRED! __#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/z19RNiqava
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 8, 2023
MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Piyush Chawla or Mohammed Siraj? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hold edge in head-to-head
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians hold the edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore when it comes to head-to-head clash between the two sides in Indian Premier League. MI have won 17 out of the 31 matches they have played against the RCB. Can MI continue their dominance over RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla vs Faf du Plessis
Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has a good record against Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis in T20 cricket. Chawla has dismissed him twice in seven innings while conceding only 52 off 55 balls. Will Chawla have the upper hand over IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder Du Plessis on Tuesday night?
MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Will Tilak Varma be available?
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma, their second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, had missed their last match Chennai Super Kings due to injury. Will Tilak Varma be fit to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight?
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff