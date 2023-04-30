MI 47-1 (5) | MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Green, Ishan Steady MI's Chase
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RR have posted 212 runs on the board against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.
RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against MI. Rajasthan posted a massive total of 212 runs. Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to bounce back in the Indian Premier Legaue on Sunday night with a win over visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma turns 36 on Sunday and the team would want to make the occasion special by registering a win. MI need a win desperately to improve in the IPL 2023 Points Table. With just 3 wins fom 7 games, MI are placed at ninth spot in the standings above bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC).
RR, on the other hand, are on second spot and a win tonight may take them at the top of the table. Victory over Mumbai will surely put them at par with current table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT). The Sanju Samson-led side are coming into this contest on back of a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last clash and would be hoping to repeat the heroics at Wankhede against Mumbai.
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: Green, Ishan turn it around after Rohit's wicket
Both the batters are trying to up the scoring rate. The target is big and they have capitalised on the powerplay. MI has the depth to chase this target down and RR has the bowling to defend.
Live Score MI 58/1 (6) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 11.07
Mumbai Indians need 155 runs in 84 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Jaiswal gets Rajasthan to 212
Yashasvi Jaiswal 124 (62) got his team to a challenging total of runs after 20 overs at the Wankhede against the Mumbai Indians. What a knock by the opener, MI bowling attack have been taken to the cleaners tonight by this youngster.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Jaiswal hits hundred
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his hundred in just 53 balls, what a knock by the left-handed opener. He has single-handedly got Rajasthan Royals to a commanding position in this contest.
RR: 183/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Holder departs
Jason Holder 11 (9) caught by Tim David bowled by Jofra Archer. Mumbai Indians get another wicket as RR go 4 down now. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only batter keeping them alive in this contest.
RR: 143/4 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs MI score: RR lose 2 wickets quickly
Piyush Chawla has outfoxed Devdutt Padikkal after Sanju Samson lost his wicket to Arshad Khan. Rajasthan Royals lose two wickets in quick succession. Mumbai Indians bounce back but Jaiswal is still in the middle.
RR: 112/3 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs MI score: RR keep going
Rajasthan Royals have lost their main-man Jos Buttler to Piyush Chawla but have shown no signs of slowing down even after the dismissal. The run-rate is still at 10 runs per over.
RR: 87/1 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs MI score: Rajasthan on top
Rajasthan Royals on top at the moment as Mumbai Indians bring in their wicket-taking specialist Piyush Chawla early into the attack. RR have got off to a fine start in their powerplay.
RR: 59/0 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: RR off to a fine start
Rajasthan Royals are off to a fine start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Cameron Green and Jofra Archer have been given the duty to get the early wicket MI are searching for.
RR: 30/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Action begins!
Here we go! Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler open the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Cameron Green with the new ball for the Mumbai Indians. The pitch looks like it has some extra bounce for the pacers but Jaiswal smashes one over square-leg for a maximum.
RR: 6/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Toss report
Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: 1000 IPL game
The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash is match no. 1000 of the Indian Premier League. MI skipper Rohit Sharma also turned 36 today.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RR score: Toss coming up shortly
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are set to face each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST), toss will take place at 7.
Happy Birthday Hitman: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Top Knocks In IPL - In Pics
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: Kumar Sangakkara on Sanju Samson
"Skipper, thank you for going in. I think when you watch Sanju bat, one of the things that Jos has made this observation before is that he always plays for the side. It's not about the runs but it's about how he scores those. He showed the intent, he led by example. So, I thought irrespective of the runs, the tone that you set and the example that you set is great for the rest of your side to follow."
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: MI coach Mark Boucher on Rohit Sharma
"I think Rohit's in good form. I think he's been hitting the ball really well in the nets. It's just about the day. He's got some good runs for him. He's playing a nice and aggressive brand of cricket. T20 cricket can sometimes be a risk because you're forced to play quite aggressively, and he's fulfilled the role we've let him to fulfil this season so far. You've probably seen he's been quite aggressive in the way his approach has been, which can take consistency away from your game. But we feel that if Rohit plays like that, then he can be devastating to any opposition."
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: Best opening pair
In IPL 2023, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have shared four partnerships of 50 or more runs, the highest by any opening pair this season. Together, they have scored 370 runs at a rate of 9.73 per over, the quickest among pairs who have opened the innings at least twice this year.
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: R Ashwin vs Mumbai Indians
R Ashwin has a favourable record against Mumbai's opening batsmen. He has dismissed Rohit three times in 120 balls, conceding only 110 runs. Although he is yet to dismiss Kishan, Ashwin has given away only 53 runs in 57 balls to him.
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma
Rohit and Ishan Kishan may face a challenging test against Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult, respectively. Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Rohit on four occasions in just 42 T20 balls, giving away a meager 37 runs. Boult has also been successful against Kishan, having taken his wicket thrice in 37 balls, conceding only 32 runs.
LIVE MI vs RR IPL 2023: Weather Report
On April 30, Mumbai is forecasted to have partially cloudy weather. However, the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is not expected to be affected by rain. The wind speed is predicted to be about 18 km/h throughout the 20-over game. The temperature may range from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is likely to be between 63 to 71 per cent.
Mumbai vs Rajasthan LIVE: Tendulkar, Archer to open bowling
Jofra Archer is likely to return today to action. Arjun Tendulkar and Archer are expected to be the opening bowlers for Mumbai Indians tonight. The left-arm, right-arm combination at the start will certainly help MI to pick up wickets against RR.
MI vs RR LIVE: Rohit Sharma Available Today
Sunil Gavaskar had asked Rohit to skip IPL's remaining games to be fresh for WTC 2023 final. However, MI coach Mark Boucher has said that Rohit is going to play all games of the league.
Read Boucher's comments here
Mumbai vs Rajasthan LIVE: Archer to play today
Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher told media that Archer, who underwent a minor surgery on his arm, will be playing against RR tonight. "Yes, he was (in Belgium for surgery). I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection," Boucher said.
MI vs RR LIVE: Trent Boult returns today
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult had missed the last game vs Chennai Super Kings due to a niggle but the NZ fast bowler will return for the game against Mumbai Indians tonight, says a report.
MI vs RR LIVE: Check Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch is good for batting. The ground has traditonally favoured batters. Expect batters to enjoy the conditions tonight. At the same time, there will be enough bounce on the track for the pacers.
MI vs RR LIVE: Boult all praise for Jaiswal
"Those guys are just confident. They are realistic, they go out and play their natural game. It has been great to come here early and I have seen the hard work that has gone in prior to the IPL start. They played with freedom and played some great innings. Yashasvi is an incredible find and the one to watch out for India as well - he has played some great knocks already," Boult said.
MI vs RR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff, Jofra Archer
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult
MI vs RR LIVE: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates: Rohit vs Sanju
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 42 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday today as well. Rohit has also completed 10 years as MI captain. He will be hoping to mark the occasion with a win. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.