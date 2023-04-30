MI 47-1 (5) | MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Green, Ishan Steady MI's Chase

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against MI. Rajasthan posted a massive total of 212 runs. Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to bounce back in the Indian Premier Legaue on Sunday night with a win over visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma turns 36 on Sunday and the team would want to make the occasion special by registering a win. MI need a win desperately to improve in the IPL 2023 Points Table. With just 3 wins fom 7 games, MI are placed at ninth spot in the standings above bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC).

RR, on the other hand, are on second spot and a win tonight may take them at the top of the table. Victory over Mumbai will surely put them at par with current table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT). The Sanju Samson-led side are coming into this contest on back of a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last clash and would be hoping to repeat the heroics at Wankhede against Mumbai.

