LIVE Updates | MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians need a win against Rajasthan Royals to get back to winning ways
Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to bounce back in the Indian Premier Legaue on Sunday night with a win over visiting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma turns 36 on Sunday and the team would want to make the occasion special by registering a win. MI need a win desperately to improve in the IPL 2023 Points Table. With just 3 wins fom 7 games, MI are placed at ninth spot in the standings above bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC).
RR, on the other hand, are on second spot and a win tonight may take them at the top of the table. Victory over Mumbai will surely put them at par with current table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT). The Sanju Samson-led side are coming into this contest on back of a dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last clash and would be hoping to repeat the heroics at Wankhede against Mumbai.
MI vs RR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff, Jofra Archer
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult
MI vs RR LIVE: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates: Rohit vs Sanju
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 42 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday today as well. Rohit has also completed 10 years as MI captain. He will be hoping to mark the occasion with a win. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.