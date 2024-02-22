MI-W:72-2(9), DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Harmanpreet Kaur

Live Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: The upcoming Women’s Premier League, commencing with an anticipated clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals, aims to provide a broader platform for emerging domestic talents. The inaugural edition in Mumbai showcased foreign stars shining brightly, but this year's multi-city format, with New Delhi as an additional host, promises to shift some limelight to Indian players. While overseas players dominated last year, Indian cricketers seek to make their mark, with young talents like Shreyanka Patil exemplifying this shift. Having earned her maiden India cap and showcasing her skills in other leagues, Patil represents the growing prowess of domestic players. Similarly, Titas Sadhu from Delhi Capitals, after notable performances in recent matches, stands as another testament to burgeoning Indian talent. With players like Minnu Mani from Kerala also eager to leave their mark, the tournament not only offers a stage for contenders but also for trailblazers to redefine the landscape of women's cricket.

Follow live updates and cricket score of Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women in Women's Premier League 2024.