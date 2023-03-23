MI: 182-4 (20) | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Today, Cricket Live Score: Nat Sciver-Brunt Power Mumbai Indians To Big Total
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 Eliminator Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Nat Sciver-Brunt's superb fifty helped Mumbai Indians post a huge total against UP Warriorz in Eliminator of Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians posted 182 for four in 20 overs against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on March 24 (Friday) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. UP won the toss and opted to field first. UP made three changes in the playing XI while MI are unchanged. The winner of this match will go into the final, which is to take place on March 26 (Sunday) at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals, who topped the league stage, have already qualified for the final and wait for the winner of the Eliminator match.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won same number of matches as DC but they failed to make it to final directly from league stage due to a lower NRR than Capitals. DC finished with 12 points from 8 games and NRR of 1.856 while MI scored same numner of points but had NRR of 1.711. UP Warriorz were third best team in the points table where they finished with 8 points from 8 games. Warriorz captain Healy has been their best batter in the tournament with close to 250 runs in the 8 matches of the league stage.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Mid-innings
Sciver-Brunt was dropped by Ecclestone when she was on six, but she made UP Warriorz regret it with an outstanding display, scoring 72 runs off only 38 balls. The late cameos from Melie Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar also contributed well, propelling MI to a total of 182, which appears to be a challenging score in a knockout game. In the last five overs, MI scored a remarkable 66 runs, with UP Warriorz struggling to contain them. Even Ecclestone, who had previously taken the important wicket of Kaur, was hit around the park.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Nat Sciver Brunt Hits Fifty
In style, Nat Sciver Brunt reaches her half-century with a boundary hit to long-off, prompting the MI players to rise to their feet in a round of applause.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Kaur Departs
Kaur's stumps have been shattered by Ecclestone, out bowled! This is a crucial wicket and it's no wonder Ecclestone, who has been exceptional throughout the tournament, claimed it. As the leading wicket-taker, she continues to impress. Kaur attempted to advance down the track, but Ecclestone appeared to anticipate her move and delivered a full delivery. Kaur missed the ball and it struck the stumps, resulting in her dismissal. Kaur departs for 14 runs off 15 deliveries, including one four.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Parshavi Chopra Strikes
Matthews tries to pull a short ball aimed at the stumps from Parshavi Chopra but fails to get enough power behind it to clear the boundary. Kiran Navgire takes a comfortable catch around her head at long-on. There is no doubt about the legality of the catch this time. Matthews departs after scoring 26 runs off 26 balls, which included two fours and one six. Parshavi Chopra picks up the crucial wicket for the team.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Ecclestone drops a catch
On the last ball of the powerplay, Ecclestone drops a crucial catch off the bats of Sciver-Brunt. Such mistakes are unacceptable in a high-stakes match like this. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the game. In the meantime, Ecclestone is given the ball for the seventh over, and she will be eager to make amends for her error. However, there's more disappointment for the team as Sarvani fails to stop the ball from racing away to the boundary, adding four more runs to MI's tally.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Nat-Sciver Brunt in the middle
The sixth over sees Rajeshwari Gayakwad with the ball, as Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt pair up in the middle. Brunt announces herself with a magnificent boundary towards the long leg boundary. Meanwhile, Matthews takes control from the other end, smashing the ball for another four runs to sweeper cover. It's an impressive start to the over by the batters.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Yastika Departs
Yastika mistimes her shot to mid-on, and Kiran Navgire takes a comfortable catch. It's a poor shot selection from Yastika, and UPW gets their first wicket. Anjali Sarvani gets the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Yastika for 21 runs, which included four boundaries.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Superb Start For MI
Yastika Bhatia's bat gets off to a flying start in the eliminator as she sends the first ball to the boundary. It's a fantastic beginning for the MI opener!
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Head coach Jon Lewis on UP Warriorz on young Indian players
"There's two parts to my job here - one is to win games of cricket and the other is to develop cricketers. The fact that we were in a position where we're able to put in a 16-year-old legspinner and a 18-year-old fast bowler out into her first game I think should be really celebrated and that's what this competition is all about. This competition is about growing young Indian cricketers and giving them the experience and exposure."
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Nat Sciver-Brunt Ahead Of Eliminator
"After the five wins everyone was worried that people weren't going to get a bat before we got to the knockout games of the tournament. But yeah, to have Wongy get a couple of scores, Pooja, Melie and all of the girls below in that [batting order], it's really good for our team. And we've got the bad loss out of the way from yesterday."
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Can UP Upser Mumbai?
Although Warriorz has been eliminated from the running for a direct entry into the finale, they utilized their final league game to grant playing opportunities to several untested Indian players, and also welcomed back Shabnim Ismail. However, anticipate them to deploy a complete and robust XI, featuring the return of Devika Vaidya and Grace Harris, for the upcoming knockouts.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Can MI Bounce Back?
For most of the competition, MI has relied on a robust XI, comprising a well-balanced blend of seasoned and untested players, except when Pooja Vastrakar's injury arose. While Chloe Tryon could be a plausible addition, providing an extra left-arm spin alternative for the conditions and extending the batting lineup, MI is likely to have faith in their victorious team.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: What to expect
The first innings' average score at DY Patil significantly decreased during the tournament's second leg. Interestingly, Mumbai kicked off the tournament with a score of 200+ against the Giants at this venue, but they have also registered their lowest first-innings total of the season (109/8 vs DC) on the same ground. The weather forecast predicts a clear and sunny day.
MI vs UP-W LIVE: Nat Sciver on MI's chance in Eliminator
"After the five wins everyone was worried that people weren't going to get a bat before we got to the knockout games of the tournament. But yeah, to have Wongy get a couple of scores, Pooja, Melie and all of the girls below in that batting order, it's really good for our team. And we've got the bad loss out of the way from yesterday." - Nat Sciver-Brunt.
MI-W vs UP-W LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur' big test
Mumbai Indians were on course to the final before NRR ditched them. Now they need to win the Eliminator to reach the final two of WPL 2023 where DC await them. This big match vs UP Warriorz is going to be a big test for Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy. In India colours, she has not been able to win trophies for India as the national side is still trying to fix a lot of things but here in Mumbai, she has all the bases covered. Let's see how she does as captain in Eliminator.
Mumbai Indias vs UP Warriorz LIVE Updates: DC already in final
Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have already made it to the final of the tournament. They qualified for the summit clash from the league stage itself thanks to their superiod Net Run Rate. They await the winner of the MI vs UP match in the final.
MI-W vs UP-W LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur speaks on campaign so far
Mumbai Indians women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Charlotte Edwards have spoken on the campaign of the team so far in WPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE: Match start time
The Eliminator of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians women and UP Warriorz will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. The match will be live streaming on Jio Cinema and can also be watched on TV on Sports 18 Network.
WPL Eliminator LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Melie Kerr, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UPW Probable XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
MI-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Squads
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Harmanpreet Kaur, Charlotte Edwards speak on MI journey
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Charlotte Edwards speak up about journey of their franchise in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2022 ahead of their Eliminator match against UP Warriorz. Hear what Harmanpreet and Charlotte have to say...
MI-W vs UP-W: Mumbai have highest and lowest total at DY Patil Stadium
Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians have the highest as well as the lowest score at DY Patil Stadium in the Women's Premier League 2023. MI scored 207 in the opening match of WPL and also posted 127 against the UP Warriorz, their opponents for tonight's WPL 2023 Eliminator.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Check Live Streaming Details
Mumbai Indians Women team are taking on UP Warriorz in the first-ever Women's Premier League 2023 Eliminator match in Mumbai tonight.
MI-W vs UP-W: Mumbai Indians look to join Delhi Capitals in final
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians Women team were the 'form' in the league stages of the Women's Premier League 2023 but were pipped for the automatic final spot by Delhi Capitals. They will look to make amends and enter the final by winning the Eliminator tonight against UP Warriorz.
LIVE MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Eliminator match details
Match details - Venue: DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Mumbai
Date & time: March 24, 7:30 PM (IST)
UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians women will face each in the Eliminator 1 of the WPL 2023.
MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Check weather and pitch report here
The weather forecast suggests that the temperature will remain between 23 to 33 degrees Celsius. The estimated first innings score at the venue is 160 runs. Stay tuned for more updates.
MI-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Key players for MI
Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur have been the best batters for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The team will bank on them again to do well in the big match on Friday.
MI-W vs UP-W LIVE: Check UP Warriorz squad
Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.
WPL 2023 Eliminator LIVE: MI Squad
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE: LIVE Streaming Details
MI vs UPW LIVE Updates: Probable Playing XIs
MI: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita
UPW: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrwat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navigire, Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Yashasri
MI-W vs UP-W WPL LIVE Updates: Eliminator match
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Eliminator match of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. The match will take place tomorrow on March 24 at Dr DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for latest updates here as we begin build up for this big game.
