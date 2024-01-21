MICT:8-2(2) | PR Vs MICT, SA20 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: MI Cape Town Off To Horror Start
SA 2024: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, match no. 17 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates; Kieron Pollard's MI take on David Miller's Royals.
Kieron Pollard's MI Cape Town will take on Paarl Royals in match no. 17 of the SA 2024 league at the Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa on Sunday (January 21). David Miller-led Royals are currently on top of the league table with 13 points from their 4 matches played so far. They have only lost a single game in all the league games they have competed in to date. On the other hand, Cape Town have had a shaky start to the season winning two and losing as many games as they have won in the starting of this tournament to date. Cape Town sit fourth in the standings with 9 points from their four games played so far.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From SA 2024 Match MI Cape Town Vs Paarl Royals Here.
Chase begins
MI Cape Town have began their chase of 163 runs but they have lost two important wickets. Dewald Brevis gone for a duck.
MICT: 10/2 (2.1 Overs)
Royals post 162
Paarth Royals post 162 runs on the board after Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gave them a wonderful start. However, David Miller and Fabian Allen could not make much of an impact later on.
PR: 162/3 (20 Overs)
Royals 3 down
Paarl Royals go three down in quick succession as Jos Buttler and Fabian Allen get trapped by Nuwan Thushara.
PR: 154/3 (18.4 Overs)
Buttler completes fifty
Jos Buttler has completed his fifty and is joined by David Miller in the middle. Can these two star batters get their team to a commanding total against MI Cape Town.
PR: 140/1 (17 Overs)
5 overs left
Five overs left for Paarl Royals and they have nine wickets in hand with 124 runs in the middle. Thomas Kaber and Rabada continue to attack the stumps.
PR: 124/1 (15 Overs)
Buttler close to fifty
Jason Roy has completed his fifty and Buttler is getting close to his fifty as well. Paarl Royals on a roll at the moment.
PR: 116/0 (13 Overs)
Roy close to fifty
Jason Roy close to his fifty, he is on 49 off 37 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. Buttler on the other hand is on 38 off 30 balls. Kieron Pollard comes into the attack now.
PR: 88/0 (11 Overs)
Roy on fire
Jason Roy on fire at the moment batting on 42 off 31 balls with 5 fours and a maximum. Thomas Kaber and George Linde into the attack for Cape Town.
PR: 75/0 (8.5 Overs)
Powerplay finished
Powerplay has been finished and Paarl Royals have got 60 runs from the first six. Kagiso Rabada has given away 24 in 12 balls so far.
PR: 65/0 (6.3 Overs)
Royals on top
Paarl Royals on top of this contest with Jos Buttler on 24 off 15 balls and Jason Roy on 19 off 12 balls. MI Cape Town desperate for a wicket at the moment.
PR: 45/0 (4.3 Overs)
Royals off to a bright
Paarl Royals off to a bright start as both Jos Buttler and Jason Roy get some boundaries from the first two overs.
PR: 22/0 (2 Overs)
Action begins
Here we go! Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open the batting for Paarl Royals. MI Cape Town bring in Thushara with the new ball to attack the stumps.
PR: 5/0 (0.4 Overs)
Lineups
Paarl Royals (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy.
MI Cape Town (Playing XI): Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Kieron Pollard(c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara.
Toss Report
MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Paarl Royals.
Toss coming up
The toss for the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals clash is coming up in a short space of time. Captains David Miller and Kieron Pollard will be coming at 630 PM (IST) for the toss.
Dream11 Prediction
Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for today's game between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals. The action will be beginning shortly, stay tuned!
Livestreaming details
The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA20 2024 clash will be livestreamed on JioCinema app and website. Sports18 will televise the game on TVs in India.
Match Timings
The match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will begin at 7 PM (IST) at the Boland Park in Paarl. The toss for the SA 2024 clash will take place at 630 PM (IST).
Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA 2024 cricket match. We will take you through all the key updates of this interesting contest.