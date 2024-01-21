LIVE Updates | MICT vs PR SA 2024 Cricket Match Live Score: David Miller Key For Paarl Royals

Kieron Pollard's MI Cape Town will take on Paarl Royals in match no. 17 of the SA 2024 league at the Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa on Sunday (January 21). David Miller-led Royals are currently on top of the league table with 13 points from their 4 matches played so far. They have only lost a single game in all the league games they have competed in to date. On the other hand, Cape Town have had a shaky start to the season winning two and losing as many games as they have won in the starting of this tournament to date. Cape Town sit fourth in the standings with 9 points from their four games played so far.

