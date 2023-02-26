topStoriesenglish2577155
LIVE Updates | MUL Vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Multan Sultans Take On Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Table-Toppers Multan will look to maintain winning run vs Imad Wasim and Co who are struggling for victories this season

 

It will be a double-header day in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Sunday, February 26. In the first match, that starts at 2.30 pm IST, table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on struggling Karachi Kings at National Stadium in Karachi. Multan are having a dream run at the moment. The Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won 4 games out of 5 played so far and currently have 8 points with a healthy NRR of +1.722. On the other hand, Karachi have tasted some heartbreaking losses in their last 3 encounters. Kings sit at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 games. Their NRR is +0.364.

Kings management is already frustrated with president Wasim Akram kicking the chairs after losing the last match on the final ball. Kings will need to find a way to close the tight games. They need to play out of their skin to bring the campaign back on track. 

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League. Big game for Karachi Kings, who have lost 4 out of 5 matches so far. They take on Multan Sultans who have forgotten what it feels like to lose a cricket match. It is not going to be easy for Iman Wasim's side to make a comeback in the tournament and they must aim to play good cricket against the table-toppers in the first match today in the Sunday double-header. 

