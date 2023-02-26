LIVE Updates | MUL Vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Multan Sultans Take On Karachi Kings
It will be a double-header day in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Sunday, February 26. In the first match, that starts at 2.30 pm IST, table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on struggling Karachi Kings at National Stadium in Karachi. Multan are having a dream run at the moment. The Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won 4 games out of 5 played so far and currently have 8 points with a healthy NRR of +1.722. On the other hand, Karachi have tasted some heartbreaking losses in their last 3 encounters. Kings sit at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 games. Their NRR is +0.364.
Kings management is already frustrated with president Wasim Akram kicking the chairs after losing the last match on the final ball. Kings will need to find a way to close the tight games. They need to play out of their skin to bring the campaign back on track.
PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings LIVE: Big game for Karachi
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League. Big game for Karachi Kings, who have lost 4 out of 5 matches so far. They take on Multan Sultans who have forgotten what it feels like to lose a cricket match. It is not going to be easy for Iman Wasim's side to make a comeback in the tournament and they must aim to play good cricket against the table-toppers in the first match today in the Sunday double-header.
