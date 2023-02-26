LIVE Updates | MUL Vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Multan Sultans Take On Karachi Kings

It will be a double-header day in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Sunday, February 26. In the first match, that starts at 2.30 pm IST, table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on struggling Karachi Kings at National Stadium in Karachi. Multan are having a dream run at the moment. The Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won 4 games out of 5 played so far and currently have 8 points with a healthy NRR of +1.722. On the other hand, Karachi have tasted some heartbreaking losses in their last 3 encounters. Kings sit at fourth position in the points table with just 2 points from 5 games. Their NRR is +0.364.

Kings management is already frustrated with president Wasim Akram kicking the chairs after losing the last match on the final ball. Kings will need to find a way to close the tight games. They need to play out of their skin to bring the campaign back on track.