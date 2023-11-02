AFG 73-2 (14) | NED Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan 2 Down, Can Netherlands Bounce Back?
Afghanistan Vs Netherlands (AFG Vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afghanistan need 180 runs to win.
Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan displayed brilliant bowling performance as they bowled out Netherlands for 179 runs in 46.3 overs in Match 34 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both the teams are still afloat in the tournament. The two teams will be aiming for a win to continue their quest to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. But they will also be looking to finish in top 8 at the end of the league stage as that finished will give them a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Afghanistan are in good form, having won three matches in the World Cup, beating sides like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Netherlands too have shown great improvement in the tournament, beating teams like South Africa. It will be a battle of equals in this match of the World Cup and the winner will strengthen their chances of semis qualification.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 34 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Vs Netherlands Here.
AFG vs NED Live: Afghanistan rebuild
Van der Merwe bowls consistently for 1 run each, with Rahmat and Shahidi pushing or driving the ball in various directions.
LIVE Score AFG 73/2 (14) CRR: 5.21 REQ: 2.97
Afghanistan need 107 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Afghanistan 2 Down
Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by van der Merwe on the first ball with a tossed up delivery, resulting in the dismissal of both Afghan openers.
LIVE Score AFG 60/2 (11.1) CRR: 5.37 REQ: 3.09
Afghanistan need 120 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Partnership For Afghanistan
Van Beek bowled a mix of deliveries to Rahmat, including a well-timed four, some dot balls, and singles, with Rahmat displaying good shot selection and timing.
LIVE Score AFG 55/1 (10) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 3.12
Afghanistan need 125 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Afghanistan Need Partnership
Van Beek bowled a variety of deliveries to Rahmat, including a dot ball, a well-timed four, and singles, with Rahmat displaying excellent timing on one shot.
LIVE Score AFG 36/1 (8.2) CRR: 4.32 REQ: 3.46
Afghanistan need 144 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Netherlands Strike
Gurbaz was dismissed caught by Edwards off van Beek's delivery after a successful review showed a spike on UltraEdge indicating a glove touch, resulting in a breakthrough for the Netherlands.
LIVE Score AFG 27/1 (5.3) CRR: 4.91 REQ: 3.44
Afghanistan need 153 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Netherlands Need Wickets Upfront
van Beek bowled a variety of deliveries to Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, including a dot ball, a leg bye, and a four, they can aim to finish the game early and boost their run rate.
LIVE Score AFG 27/0 (5) CRR: 5.4 REQ: 3.4
Afghanistan need 153 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Afghanistan need steady start
Aryan Dutt bowled a mix of deliveries to Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, with Gurbaz hitting a boundary on the first ball, while the others resulted in singles, a wide, and a missed nudge.
LIVE Score AFG 13/0 (2) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 3.48
Afghanistan need 167 runs
AFG vs NED Live: Can Afghanistan Chase It?
Afghanistan dominated, leaving Netherlands struggling with a low score. Early wicket by Mujeeb. ODowd and Ackermann steadied, then a collapse (5/40) with run-outs and catches. Engelbrecht's fifty, but run-out. Afghanistan's spinners shone with 5 wickets. Afghanistan is favoured, Dutch need early wickets.
LIVE NED vs AFG WC Score: Netherlands bowled out
Netherlands bowled out for 179 runs as Afghanistan bowlers display a dominant performance in Lucknow. The batters need to chase 180 and it is likely that they will win this contest.
NED: 179 (46.3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Netherlands in a tricky spot
Netherlands have to pull something very special from their hats to get things on track in this contest. Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
NED: 178/9 (46 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023 Score: 6 overs left
Just six overs left now with 173 runs on the board and a wicket in hand for the Dutch. Afghanistan looking to seal the deal as soon as possible.
NED: 173/9 (44 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Gone!
Roelof van der Merwe 11 (33) caught by Ibrahim Zadran bowled by Noor Ahmad. Netherlands nine down now Afghanistan spinners run the show in Lucknow.
NED: 169/9 (41.1 Overs)
LIVE NED Vs AFG WC 2023: Netherlands in trouble
Netherlands in all sorts of trouble in the middle with Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe in the middle somehow batting without losing their wickets.
NED: 165/8 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE NED Vs AFG WC 2023: Netherlands eye 200
Netherlands eye to score atleast 200 runs on the board as they are eight down now with another run out in the middle. Afghanistan on top of this contest.
NED: 158/8 (37 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: 35 gone
Netherlands lose another wicket and it is another run out as Sybrand Engelbrecht departs for 58 off 86 ball. Afghanistan in complete control of this contest.
NED: 152/8 (35 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Fifty for Engelbrecht
Sybrand Engelbrecht has completed his fifty and he is batting on 54 off 82 balls with six fours in the middle so far. He is the last hope for Netherlands to touch 200 runs mark today.
NED: 146/7 (33 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Netherlands 7 down
Logan Van Beek 2 (13) stumped by Ikram Alikhil Bowled by Mohammad Nabi. Netherlands in a spot of worry now as they loose Van Beek with 19 overs still to play.
NED: 134/7 (31.1 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan eye wickets
Afghanistan searching for wickets in the middle as Netherlands look to build up a solid partnership now after losing six wickets.
NED: 126/6 (29 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Van Beek last hope
Logan van Beek is the last hope for Netherlands to get things on track and put on a challenging total in the middle. 27 overs and the Dutch are six down.
NED: 115/6 (27 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Gone!
Saqib Zulfiqar caught out by Ikram Alikhil bowled by Noor Ahmad. Afghanistan in complete control of this contest Netherlands keep losing wickets from both ends.
NED: 113/6 (25.3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Netherlands five down
Netherlands are five down at the moment and the tables have turned on them in some fashion as Afghanistan are in control of this contest at the moment.
NED: 108/5 (23 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Gone!
Bas de Leede 3 (6) caught by Ikram Alikhil bowled by Mohammad Nabi. Netherlands lose another wicket as Afghanistan take control of this contest.
NED: 97/5 (21 Overs)
LIVE NED Vs AFG WC: Gone!
Scott Edwards 0 (1) run out by Ikram Alikkhil. Afghanistan on a roll as Netherlands lose their skipper on the first ball with a run out.
NED: 97/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE NED VS AFG Score: Gone!
Colin Ackermann 29 (35) run out by Rashid Khan. Afghanistan get another wicket as Netherland lose their third wicket now. Nabi and Rashid continue attack Afghanistan.
NED: 92/3 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE NED Vs AFG WC: Afghanistan search for wickets
Afghanistan are searching for wickets at the moment as Netherlands are batting brilliantly in the middle so far.
NED: 81/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NED Score: Gone!
Max O'Dowd 42 (40) run out by Azmatullah. A direct hit and a dive would also not have saved the Dutch batter there. Afghanistan break the partnership with a run out.
NED: 77/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG Score: Netherlands on top
Netherlands are on top of this contest now after losing an early wicket. Afghanistan really need to control the run-rate now as it goes over 6 runs per over.
NED: 72/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NED Score: Afghanistan look for wickets
Afghanistan really keen on getting a wicket but Netherlands are batting brilliantly in the middle. The partnership goes over 50 runs now.
NED: 57/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Netherlands bounce back
Netherlands are on roll with a solid partnership of Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahman continue attack for Afghanistan.
NED: 42/1 (7 Overs)
Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: NED rebuild
Netherlands slowly coming back into this contest after a shaky start to their innings. Scott Edwards would be happy the way his team are batting at the moment.
NED: 28/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE NED VS AFG World Cup: Netherlands look to buildup
Netherlands looking to buildup a solid partnership in the middle with Ackermann and Max O'Dowd. Afghanistan keen on getting some more wickets and take a strong grip on this contest.
NED: 13/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Gone!
Wesley Barresi 1 (4) LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan get the early wicket they were looking and Netherlands are on the backfoot now.
NED: 3/1 (1 Over)
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Action Begins
Max O'Dowd and Wesley Barresi open the batting for the Netherlands in Lucknow eyeing a bright start. Mujeeb Ur Rahman attacks the stumps with the new ball for Afghanistan.
NED: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Lineups
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Toss Report
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bat first in Lucknow.
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023: Lucknow set for action
The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is set to host its last game of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The two captains will be coming out for toss shortly and the action will begin at 2 PM (IST).
LIVE Updates Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the Netherlands vs Afghanistan clash is to take place soon. Scott Edwards, captain of Netherlands and Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan skipper will walk out for the flip of the coin.
AFG vs NED LIVE Updates: Afghanistan have prepped well
Afghanistan players sweated it out in the nets ahead of the all-important clash vs Netherlands.
Intensity _
AfghanAtalan have hit the ground running ahead of their #CWC23 game against the @KNCBcricket in Lucknow. _#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvNED | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/4lVkBGDtcj
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 2, 2023
Afghanistan Vs Netherlands LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 1.30 PM IST
We are not far away from the toss update. It is to take place at 1.30 pm IST in Lucknow. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from this crucial tie of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
NED vs AFG LIVE: Netherlands Key Players
Scott Edwards has been brilliant as a captain and batter in this World Cup but there is a lot more that the Dutch expect from the man who is also donning the keeper's gloves. Watch out for Max O'Dowd and Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
NED vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan's Key Players
Many Afghanistan players are in form in this World Cup. Openers Gurbaz and Zadran have been excellent with the bat at the top. Rashid, Mujeeb have done a good job in the middle overs. Shahidi and Rahmat have played brilliant anchors in some of the wins.
NED vs AFG LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the crucial World Cup match will take place half an hour before the match start time. That is 1.30 pm IST. Captains Hashmatullah Shahidi and Scott Edwards will come out for the flip of the coin after which the playing 11s will be announced.
Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
NED Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
NED Vs AFG LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Netherlands vs Afghanistan clash starts at 2 pm IST today in Lucknow. The match is crucial for both the teams, looking at the tough fight for a spot in semis. The match will be available to be live streamed in India.
NED Vs AFG: Netherlands Wins So Far In CWC 2023
Netherlands have played 6 and won 2 matches. That too vs England and Bangladesh. They have won many games vs Afghanistan in the past and will be looking to beat them today at Lucknow.
NED Vs AFG LIVE Updates: Afghanistan's Win So Far In CWC 2023
This is an important game for Afghanistan and Netherlands. Afghans have the momentum with them as they have beaten Pakistan and then Bangladesh in back-to-back matches. They had beaten England earlier in the tournament. They don't have good record vs the Dutch but they will look to improve on that.
Afghanistan Vs Netherlands LIVE: Check head to head record
Total matches played: 9
Won by Netherlands: 7
Won by Afghanistan: 2
AFG Vs NED LIVE: Points Table
The World Cup points table sees the first semi-finalist after India beat Sri Lanka last night in an emphatic manner. India become the first team to qualify for the semis.
NED Vs AFG LIVE: Squads
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
LIVE NED vs AFG WC 2023
This fight is made even more interesting by the fact that Afghanistan's victories against Pakistan and Sri Lanka were consecutive, expert run-chases, whereas the Netherlands have fared far better when defending totals.
LIVE NED vs AFG: Pitch Report Of Lucknow
The pacers receive assistance as soon as there is swing. There was enough in it for the spinners as well, especially as the innings go on and the ball softens and ages. In Lucknow, don't expect a really high scoring contest. This is also the fifth and final game of the World Cup at this venue.
LIVE Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Predicted 11s
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
India: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Netherlands Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Shahidi vs Edwards
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match of World Cup 2023. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from this key clash of the tournament.