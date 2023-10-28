BAN 45-3 (12) | BAN Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh In Deep Trouble, Netherlands Take 3 Wickets
Netherlands Vs Bangladesh (NED Vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards Scoreded A Fifty In The First Innings.
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands' batting performance witnessed a rollercoaster, ranging from 4 runs for 2 wickets to 63 runs for 4 wickets before eventually being bowled out at 229. Throughout their innings, they struggled to maintain momentum, and this inconsistency worked against them. Once again, Edwards showcased his prowess with the bat, but his efforts were inadequately supported by his teammates. Barresi, displaying his experience, held the fort for a while but departed after scoring 41 runs. Sybrand Engelbrecht managed to stick around with the captain, but he too was dismissed in the final overs as he attempted to accelerate the scoring rate. The Netherlands managed to cross the 225-run mark, largely thanks to some powerful hits from van Beek. The pitch offered some turn, and its pace was notably slower. While the Netherlands did put a decent total on the board, the question remains: is it enough? Only time will tell.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 28 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Netherlands vs Bangladesh Here.
BAN vs NED Live: Bangladesh In Deep Trouble
Shanto Is Out! Van Meekeren bowls a full ball outside off, swinging away, and Shanto attempts to guide it through the off-side, but he can only produce a thick outside edge. Van Beek is there to take the catch. Shanto is out for 9 runs from 18 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Bangladesh need 185 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Hasan On Attack
Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes advantage of Aryan Dutt's over, scoring 14 runs, including a boundary and a six with a sweep and an aggressive shot over long-off, growing in confidence.
Bangladesh need 191 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Boundary For Shanto
Shanto finally breaks the shackles by pulling a shortish delivery from van Beek over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Bangladesh need 207 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Bangladesh 2 Down
Van Beek strikes, and Tanzid Hasan departs, caught by Edwards. This wicket sees both openers dismissed, adding intensity to the game. Tanzid Hasan scored 15 runs from 16 balls with 3 boundaries.
Bangladesh need 211 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Das Departs
Aryan Dutt's delivery leads to Litton Das' dismissal, caught by Edwards. This wicket provides the Netherlands with an early breakthrough. Litton Das departs after scoring 3 runs from 12 balls.
Bangladesh need 211 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Boundaries For Hasan
Tanzid Hasan faced an eventful over from Aryan Dutt, managing to score 4 runs, which included a boundary saved by a brilliant fielding effort, and four dot balls.
Bangladesh need 219 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Bangladesh Need Steady Start
Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan managed to score only 1 run each, facing spin and slower deliveries on a variety of lengths.
Bangladesh need 228 runs
BAN vs NED Live: Can Bangladesh Chase It?
The Netherlands' innings ranged from 4 for 2 to 229 all-out, lacking consistent support for Edwards. Some late hitting pushed them past 225 on a slower pitch, but the question of sufficiency remains.
Innings Break
BAN vs NED Live: Netherlands All Out
Mahedi Hasan dismisses van Meekeren for a duck with an LBW, a clear-cut decision.
Innings Break
BAN vs NED Live: Bangladesh On Top
Aryan Dutt departs, caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz off Shoriful Islam's delivery, having scored 9 runs from 6 balls, including one six.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Netherlands 8 Down
Shariz Ahmad is dismissed via a run-out as he attempted a challenging run after flicking the ball to the on-side, with Mahmudullah delivering an accurate throw from the deep and the keeper removing the bails, ending Shariz Ahmad's innings at 6 runs from 8 balls.
BAN vs NED Live: Bangladesh On Top
Mahedi Hasan's bowling restricted the Netherlands to 188-7, with Shariz Ahmad and Logan van Beek trying to accumulate runs cautiously, while an LBW appeal added tension to the game.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Sybrand Engelbrecht Departs
Sybrand Engelbrecht falls victim to Mahedi Hasan, dismissed LBW after scoring 35 runs from 61 balls, including 3 fours.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Sybrand Engelbrecht On Attack
Taskin Ahmed concedes 1 run to Sybrand Engelbrecht and 4 runs to Edwards, with a slower ball and a well-timed shot through mid-off.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Shakib Back In The Attack
Shakib bowls a mixed bag, with a single and a boundary scored, as Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht aim for much-needed runs in the ongoing chase.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Fifty For Edwards
Shoriful Islam to Edwards, 2 runs, a shortish delivery is met with a confident pivot and pull by Edwards. The fielder at deep square manages to cut it off. Edwards secures his second half-century of the World Cup, showcasing excellent form. Great batting, skipper!
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowls A Tight Over
Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls an over with various deliveries, including a reverse sweep, and the batsmen pick up singles, resulting in four runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Partnership For Netherlands
Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivers an over with various deliveries, including a sweep attempt, a leg-before appeal, and the batsmen manage to pick up a few singles, resulting in two runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Mustafizur Rahman Back Into The Attack
Mustafizur Rahman bowls a testing over, producing movement and a near edge, but the batsmen manage to pick up two singles, resulting in two runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: All Eyes On Scott Edwards
Taskin Ahmed delivers a varied over, with a full toss and a short delivery that's smashed for four, and the batsmen defending and picking up singles, resulting in six runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Netherlands Need Partnership
Mahedi Hasan bowls a controlled over, with the batsmen primarily defending and knocking the ball around for singles, resulting in two runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Netherlands 5 Down
Bas de Leede is dismissed, caught by Mushfiqur off Taskin Ahmed's bowling, after initially being given not out, but he walks off knowing he's nicked the ball; he scored 17 runs from 32 balls with 2 boundaries.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: All Eyes ON Edwards
Taskin Ahmed delivers a mixed bag, with the batsmen managing singles and doubles, and a half-stop by Mehidy at backward point, resulting in just three runs off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
AUS vs NZ Live: Mahedi Hasan Bowls A Tight Over
Mahedi Hasan bowls a tight over, with the batsmen playing with soft hands and working the ball for singles, resulting in only one run off the over.
Netherlands opt to bat
BAN vs NED Live: Netherlands Rebuild
Shoriful Islam delivers a series of deliveries, including a back-of-a-length ball and a short-of-length ball outside off, with some being played defensively and others for singles or a flashy cut.
LIVE NED vs BAN Score: All eyes on Edwards
Captain Scott Edwards is in the middle for Netherlands and he needs to get going today to save his team from trouble. Bangladesh keen on finding more wickets at the moment.
LIVE NED vs BAN: Drinks break
Bangladesh have dropped two catches since Bas de Leede has walked in and they will surely think about that in this drinks break. Netherlands still have a chance to build a good partnership.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Bangladesh on top
Colin Ackermann departs as Netherlands lose another wicket. Bangladesh on a roll at the moment. Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan continue attack for the tigers.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Netherlands steady now
Netherlands are steady now with Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann as the partnership crosses the 50-run mark in the middle.
LIVE BAN vs NED WC 2023: Shakib key for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan has brought himself in the game and he will surely look to make an impact for his team right from the first stage of his spell.
LIVE NED VS BAN Score: Bangladesh eye wickets
Netherlands are getting on track slowly with Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackerman in the middle. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan come into the attack for Bangladesh now.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Netherlands look to rebuild
Netherlands cannot afford to lose any more wickets soon and they are looking to rebuild with a solid partnership in the middle.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Netherlands in trouble
Netherlands are two down now inside the first five overs and Bangladesh are keen on keeping the pressure on them. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam attack the stumps at the moment.
LIVE NED vs BAN: Another wicket
Max ODowd 0 (3) caught by Tanzid Hasan bowled by Shoriful Islam. Bangladesh on fire at the moment as Netherlands lose two wickets inside the first three overs.
LIVE NED vs BAN: Gone!
Vikramjit Singh departs early as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh and get them the dream start they wanted in Eden Gardens Kolkata.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Vikramjit Singh off the mark with 3
Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh off the mark with 3 runs. Max O' Dowd is batting on 0.
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
A couple of changes for Bangladesh as Taskin Ahmed comes in for Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan replaces Nasum Ahmed. Netherlands have bolstered their top order with the addition of Wesley Barresi.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Scott Edwards wins toss, Netherlands to bat first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be out for toss in the middle at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 130pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Eyes 100 ODI wickets
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (97) is three scalps away from reaching the milestone of 100 wickets in ODIs. Can Miraz achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch to unleash pace early?
Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt has been opening the bowling for them but they might want to introduce pace early against Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das on a fresh pitch at the Eden Garderns in Kolkata, which could offer some early seam to go with the consistent bounce at the venue.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Scott Edwards aims for 2,000 international runs
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (1,962) requires 38 runs to reach 2,000 runs in international cricket. Can Edwards achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: All of Mahmudullah tons in ICC events
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has scored all of his ODI centuries in ICC tournaments: three in the World Cup, and one in the Champions Trophy. Can Mahmudullah keep up his fine form against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands after scoring a century in the last game against South Africa.
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Mushfiqur Rahim eyes 100 ODI sixes
Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (98) requires just two sixes to reach 100 maximums in ODIs. Rahim will be playing his 450th international match against Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today.
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Live Streaming Details
Bangladesh will take on Netherlands in match no. 28 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
Check Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details HERE.
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto eyes 1,000 ODI runs
Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto (982) needs 18 runs to complete the landmark of 1,000 runs in ODIs. Can Shanto achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: All even in head-to-head
Bangladesh and Netherlands have met in an ODI only twice so far and both sides have won one game each. The last of those meetings had come during the 2011 ODI World Cup. From that game, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Wesley Barresi are still part of the respective teams' squads in 2023. Who will come out on top when two sides face off in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata today?
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Taskin Ahmed available for Bangladesh
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has recovered from a shoulder niggled and could be available to play against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Towhid Hridoy could also replace Nasum Ahmed.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Predicted 11s
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
LIVE Netherlands vs Bangladesh WC 2023
The Netherlands will face Bangladesh in the match no. 28 World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens. Follow our LIVE feed for all the major updates from the game.