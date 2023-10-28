BAN 45-3 (12) | BAN Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh In Deep Trouble, Netherlands Take 3 Wickets

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands' batting performance witnessed a rollercoaster, ranging from 4 runs for 2 wickets to 63 runs for 4 wickets before eventually being bowled out at 229. Throughout their innings, they struggled to maintain momentum, and this inconsistency worked against them. Once again, Edwards showcased his prowess with the bat, but his efforts were inadequately supported by his teammates. Barresi, displaying his experience, held the fort for a while but departed after scoring 41 runs. Sybrand Engelbrecht managed to stick around with the captain, but he too was dismissed in the final overs as he attempted to accelerate the scoring rate. The Netherlands managed to cross the 225-run mark, largely thanks to some powerful hits from van Beek. The pitch offered some turn, and its pace was notably slower. While the Netherlands did put a decent total on the board, the question remains: is it enough? Only time will tell.

