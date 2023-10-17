AFG: 3-0 (1) | NZ Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gurbaz, Zadran Begin Chase Of 289

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan won the toss in Match 16 of Cricket World Cup 2023 vs New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Tom Latham's side posted 288 runs on the board. Riding high after a surprising victory over England, Afghanistan faces New Zealand in a crucial World Cup match. New Zealand aims to maintain their undefeated streak in the tournament and secure their spot at the top of the points table. However, Afghanistan is determined to continue their remarkable performance and potentially cause another upset.

The Kiwis rely on their top-order batsmen, including Will Young, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell. They must contend with Afghanistan's spinners, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, is banking on their in-form players, including opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to counter New Zealand's pace attack. Both teams have only met twice before, with New Zealand winning on both occasions. The match will be a test of New Zealand's batting against Afghanistan's spinners and could be a thrilling encounter.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan.