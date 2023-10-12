NZ: 19-1 (7) | NZ Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pressure On Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): Kane Williams won the toss and opted that New Zealand will first first in Match 11 of World Cup Vs Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Shakib Al Hasan's team posted 245 runs on a difficult batting pitch. Williamson has returned for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. The venue in Chennai will hand advantage to the team chasing due to the dew in the nighttime. Hence the skipper winning the toss would have liked to to field first and that is exactly what has happened.

Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken lightly with their statement-making victory against Afghanistan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.