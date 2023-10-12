trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674578
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE | NZ Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Toss To Take Place At 1.30 PM IST

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh (NZ Vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh will face New Zealand in match no. 11 of the 2023 World Cup.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score and Updates
LIVE Blog

Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in match no.11 o the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has confirmed that he will be available for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. The venue in Chennai will hand advantage to the team chasing due to due. hence the skipper winning the toss will opt to field first.

Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken light with their statement making victory against Afghanistan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

13 October 2023
12:30 PM

NZ Vs BAN LIVE Updates: Toss Time?

The toss for the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be done at 1.30 pm IST with the match starting at 2 pm. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.

11:57 AM

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Daryl Mitchell on adapting to different conditions 

The teams who play at more than 5 venues in India face the challenge of adapting to the conditions as they travel to all parts of the country. Here, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell speaks on the same.

11:37 AM

NZ Vs BAN LIVE Score: Williamson on his side's preparedness

"For us as a team it's really just trying to keep focusing on our plans and what we set out to do and do our roles as best we can, sort of knowing that it could look a little bit different, to perhaps our first couple of games." - Kane Williamson
 

11:10 AM

LIVE BAN Vs NZ: Bangladesh To Miss A Wrist Spinner 

Bangladesh have a good squad for the World Cup. But do you know that they are also the only team in the tournament without a wrist spinner. The wrist-spinner are wickettakers and on a track like Chennai, which assists the spinners, Bangladesh could miss one of them. 

10:24 AM

BAN vs NZ LIVE Updates: Will Rain Affect NZ Vs BAN?

The weather for the Chennai game is going to be remain cricket-friendly. There could be some shower but only after the game is over. The match starts at 2 pm IST and should be over by 10 pm. 

Read more on Chennai weather update here

09:50 AM

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan/Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
 

09:06 AM

BAN vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction

Big match today in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and expect fireworks as Bangladesh take on New Zealand. Plenty of quality cricketers on display, who can make you win big. 

Know all about them here before picking tour fantasy team

08:21 AM

World Cup 2023: New Zealand's Journey So Far

New Zealand started off their campaign with a brilliant win over England in the World Cup opener and followed it with with victory against Netherlands. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.

07:39 AM

NZ Vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh's Journey So Far

Bangladesh kickstarted their campaign with win over Afghanistan whom they beat by six wickets but in the second match, England thrashed the Tigers by a massive margin of 137 runs which has hugely affected their NRR.

07:07 AM

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE: Live Streaming Details

An exciting game of cricket awaits the fans in Chennai.The heat will be a huge factor, so only the fittest will survive. This is a day game. Starts at 2 pm IST and will have broadcast in India and abroad.

To know more about the live streaming of this match, click here

06:31 AM

BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score: Williamson is back

Williamson confirmed he was fully fit and would captain the BLACKCAPS against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, while Tim Southee is also fit but wouldn’t feature in the team’s third game of the World Cup. With Southee now recovered from his thumb injury, pace bowler Kyle Jamieson had returned home to New Zealand after being in India as cover.

05:59 AM

BAN vs NZ LIVE Updates: Squads

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah

23:58 PM

LIVE BAN vs NZ World Cup 2023: Livestreaming details

Checkout the livestreaming details about the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match taking place in chennai tomorrow.

Click here to check

23:33 PM

LIVE Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 11 between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place in Chennai.

