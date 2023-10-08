NZ: 322-7 (50) | NZ Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Post Big Total Vs Netherlands
New Zealand vs Netherlands (NZ vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Three New Zealand Batsmen Scored Fifties To Help Their Side Reach Past 300.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: New Zealand posted a decent score. The pitch slowed down as the innings progressed, making it challenging for batsmen to play shots on the rise. However, at the beginning, Young and Conway performed well. The Netherlands bowlers were consistent in not allowing any batsman to score big. Conway, Young, Mitchell, Ravindra, and Latham all made contributions but couldn't go big as they fell to various deliveries.
Between the 20th and 45th overs, scoring became tough due to the slowing wicket. Netherlands' captain, Edwards, made strategic bowling changes, and their fielding was sharp. Aryan Dutt bowled well towards the end, taking two crucial wickets. However, New Zealand managed to score 50 runs in the last three overs, which could be a concern for the Netherlands. Netherlands might take solace in the fact that the pitch tends to improve for batting under the lights, giving them hope for their innings. This competitive match left New Zealand content with their score and Netherlands with a glimmer of optimism for their upcoming batting performance.
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Finish On High
Santner finishes superbly with back-to-back sixes. Bas de Leede's frustration is evident as he bowls a no-ball, allowing Santner to effortlessly launch the full-toss over deep backward point for another massive six. Incredible shot and timing.
LIVE Score NZ 322/7 (50) CRR: 6.44
Innings Break
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 7 Down
Aryan Dutt claims his second wicket with finesse! He deceives Latham with a well-timed slower delivery, confounding his charge and lofted shot attempt, leading to an easy stumping by Edwards. Dutt's remarkable death-over bowling continues. Latham departs after scoring 53 runs off 46 balls
LIVE Score NZ 306/7 (49.2) CRR: 6.2
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: 6 Singles
Aryan Dutt concedes 1 run each to Latham and Santner with well-placed shots to various fielding positions, including square leg, backward square leg, and cover.
LIVE Score NZ 272/6 (47) CRR: 5.79
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED Bounce Back
Chapman's Departs! Aryan Dutt claims the wicket, as Chapman is caught by van der Merwe. Aryan Dutt dismisses Chapman after he scored 5 runs off 13 balls with a fine catch taken.
LIVE Score NZ 254/6 (44.1) CRR: 5.75
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 5 Down
Bas de Leede strikes for the Netherlands! Glenn Phillips is caught by Edwards behind the stumps. It's a crucial breakthrough for them. The delivery was full and outside off, tempting Phillips into a powerful drive with an open face of the bat. Unfortunately for Phillips, he manages only an outside edge, and Edwards makes a good catch diving to his right. Glenn Phillips departs after scoring just 4 runs off 4 balls,
LIVE Score NZ 247/5 (41.4) CRR: 5.93
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 4 Down
van Meekeren dismisses Mitchell with a clever off-cutter slower ball! Mitchell attempted a bold pull shot but misjudged the delivery. The ball was pitched on a good length and skidded through a bit lower than expected. Mitchell immediately signalled to Latham, indicating the type of delivery he had just faced. Unfortunately for him, the ball went on to hit the top of the stumps. It's another instance of a well-set batsman falling short of converting a promising start into a substantial score. Mitchell departs for 48 runs off 47 balls, including 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score NZ 238/4 (40.1) CRR: 5.93
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell Near Fifty
van Meekeren bowled a mix of deliveries. He started with a boundary by Latham, then bowled a good ball beating Latham. Mitchell managed a single off a full-toss yorker, followed by two dot balls, one of which could have been dangerous for the bowler. Latham then drove for a single to sweeper cover.
LIVE Score NZ 231/3 (39) CRR: 5.92
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Latham Looking Great
van der Merwe concedes 1 run to Latham with a delivery to cover, followed by a single from Mitchell with a punch to long-on. Latham adds another run to deep mid-wicket. Mitchell scores a boundary with a superb sweep through square leg. The over ends with a powerful six straight down the ground by Mitchell.
LIVE Score NZ 224/3 (37) CRR: 6.05
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Look For Big Finish
van der Merwe bowls a mix of flighted deliveries and slower ones. Mitchell defends three deliveries to cover. Latham scores a boundary with a reverse-sweep, and Mitchell takes a single with a gentle push to short third man.
LIVE Score NZ 198/3 (35.1) CRR: 5.63
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 3 Down
Ravindra departs for 51, caught by Edwards off van der Merwe. An unfortunate end to his innings as he falls to a leg-side delivery. Ravindra delicately glances it, but Edwards, positioned well to his left, makes a clean catch. There's no need for a review, as Ravindra acknowledges the edge. A wicket right after the break, and he walks back to the pavilion, visibly disappointed. Ravindra's innings: 51 runs from 51 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score NZ 187/3 (33.1) CRR: 5.64
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over by van der Merwe
van der Merwe delivered a mix of balls. Ravindra and Mitchell managed to score 5 runs, with Ravindra flicking to deep mid-wicket and Mitchell driving to long-off and long-on off full deliveries.
LIVE Score NZ 177/2 (31) CRR: 5.71
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Big Over For NZ
van Meekeren bowled a mix of deliveries. Ravindra and Mitchell scored 2 runs and a boundary off a free-hit. Van Meekeren also bowled a no-ball. The over included short deliveries and full-length ones, with variations in pace.
LIVE Score NZ 164/2 (29.1) CRR: 5.62
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 2 Down
Will Young departs, caught by Bas de Leede at mid-on. A short delivery outside off tempts Young to pull, resulting in a top-edge. Van Meekeren celebrates with a fist pump. Young scored 70 runs (80 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) before departing.
LIVE Score NZ 144/2 (26.1) CRR: 5.5
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED Need Wickets
van Meekeren bowled a variety of deliveries. Will Young scored 3 runs with a glance and a clip, while Ravindra faced a dot ball. A good yorker narrowly missed off-stump, and a full delivery was defended by Young.
LIVE Score NZ 135/1 (25) CRR: 5.4
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Will
Will Young reaches his 6th ODI fifty, scoring 50 runs by guiding the ball wide of mid-wicket for a single.
LIVE Score NZ 122/1 (23) CRR: 5.3
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Near Fifty
Bas de Leede bowled a mixture of deliveries. Will Young managed 3 runs with a clip and a lofted shot. Ravindra got 2 runs and survived a close run-out chance while defending the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score NZ 97/1 (19.1) CRR: 5.06
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand On Top
van der Merwe bowled a variety of deliveries. Ravindra scored 2 runs with a punch and a flick, while Will Young hit a controlled sweep for four runs through deep backward square leg.
LIVE Score NZ 90/1 (17) CRR: 5.29
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over
van der Merwe bowled a mix of deliveries to Will Young and Ravindra. Young scored 2 runs with a drive and a cut, while Ravindra managed 1 run with a pull shot.
LIVE Score NZ 82/1 (15.1) CRR: 5.41
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Roelof van der Merwe dismisses Devon Conway
New Zealand have lost their first wicket as first match's centurion Devon Conway holes out to Bas de Leede off Roelof van der Merwe for 32 off 40 balls. Rachin Ravindra joins Will Young, who is batting on 32, in the middle. Ravindra is batting on 1.
NZ are 71/1 in 13 overs vs Netherlands
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Back-to-back fours for Devon Conway
Devon Conway gets back-to-back boundaries off Roelof van der Merwe to move along to 28 off 28 balls. Will Young is batting on 28 off 26 balls.
NZ are 61/0 in 9 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Devon Conway smashes his first six
New Zealand opener Devon Conway dances down the track and smashes Aryan Dutt for the first six of the innings to move along to 20 off 22 balls and Will Young is batting on 18.
NZ are 43/0 in 7 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Couple of fours for Devon Conway
After a slow start, Devon Conway gets a couple of boundaries off Ryan Klein to move along to 10. Will Young is batting on 18.
NZ are 28/0 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Young gets 1st six
Will Young adds a six and four off off-spinner Aryan Dutt to move along to 18 after three maiden overs to start the innings. Devon Conway is batting 0.
NZ are 19/0 in 5 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Will Young off the mark after 3 maiden overs
New Zealand opener Will Young finally gets off the mark with a boundary down the ground for 4 after three successive maiden overs by Netherlands to start the innings. The last time New Zealand started with three maiden overs was against South Africa in an ODI in 2013. Young adds a second boundary in the over to move to 8, Devon Conway is on 0.
NZ are 8/0 in 4 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Devon Conway plays out a maiden
New Zealand opener Devon Conway plays out a maiden first over against Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt. Conway and Will Young are opening the batting for New Zealand.
NZ are 0/0 in 1 over vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Lockie Ferguson returns for New Zealand
Pacer Lockie Ferguson is back for the New Zealand cricket team for their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. Ferguson replaces all-rounder James Neesham. Following are the Playing 11 of both teams...
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards wins toss, New Zealand to bat first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl first in match No. 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards are set to come out for toss soon. The toss for the New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match is set to take place at 130pm IST in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Roelof van der Merwe reveals plans for NZ batters
New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were in top form in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England last week, both scoring centuries. Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe said this about the plans for NZ batters...
"Look I think every team has plans to batters and tomorrow's how well we can execute those plans to put them under pressure and I mean those two guys played a great partnership in the previous game but you know we've got our plans to get them out and as we said earlier put pressure on them. They are very organized skilful team so we know what we're up against a quality team but if we play the way we play and execute how we want to - we can put them under pressure and win the game," Roelof van der Merwe said on the eve of the match.
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Matt Henry is in top form for Kiwis
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has picked up the most wickets for New Zealand in ODIs since the start of 2022 - 35 in 21 innings at 26.20. Can Henry continue his wicket-taking form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Tim Southee eyes Black Caps record
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (34) requires three scalps to surpass Jacob Oram and Daniel Vettori (both 36) and become the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in World Cups. Boult leads the chart with 40 wickets to his name. Can he achieve this record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips aims for sixes record
New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Glenn Phillips (95) needs five sixes to complete 100 maximums in international cricket. Can Phillips reach this landmark at his 'home ground' in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Trent Boult eyes big landmark
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (198) requires two scalps to reach the landmark of 200 wickets in ODIs. Can Boult achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand have never lost to the Dutch
New Zealand and the Netherlands have faced off in 4 ODI matches in the past. New Zealand have won all those 4 ODI matches. Can Netherlands post their first-ever win over NZ in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Devon Conway or Vikramjit Singh? Rachin Ravindra or Bas de Leede? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Devon Conway loves batting in India
New Zealand opener Devon Conway has scored 307 runs in four ODI innings in India. He averages 102.3 in the country with a strike rate of 121 and has two centuries to his name, including a century in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 last week. Can Conway continue his sublime form against Netherlands in match No. 6 today?
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Check livestreaming details
New Zealand will be up against the Netherlands in match No. 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Monday.
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson to miss second game
Tom Latham is likely to lead the team in their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. Kane Williamson is still not available and fit to return to international cricket.
LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands Squad
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht