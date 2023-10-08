NZ: 322-7 (50) | NZ Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Post Big Total Vs Netherlands

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: New Zealand posted a decent score. The pitch slowed down as the innings progressed, making it challenging for batsmen to play shots on the rise. However, at the beginning, Young and Conway performed well. The Netherlands bowlers were consistent in not allowing any batsman to score big. Conway, Young, Mitchell, Ravindra, and Latham all made contributions but couldn't go big as they fell to various deliveries.

Between the 20th and 45th overs, scoring became tough due to the slowing wicket. Netherlands' captain, Edwards, made strategic bowling changes, and their fielding was sharp. Aryan Dutt bowled well towards the end, taking two crucial wickets. However, New Zealand managed to score 50 runs in the last three overs, which could be a concern for the Netherlands. Netherlands might take solace in the fact that the pitch tends to improve for batting under the lights, giving them hope for their innings. This competitive match left New Zealand content with their score and Netherlands with a glimmer of optimism for their upcoming batting performance.

