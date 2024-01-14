LIVE Updates | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: What Is The Toss Time?
New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Shaheen Afridi-led PAK aim to make a strong comeback in the 2nd T20I after loss in first match.
Pakistan are playing the 2nd T20I against New Zealand today as the five-match series moves to Hamilton from Auckland. The Black Caps had won the 1st T20I by 46 runs and are looking to continue the winning run. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan are under pressure to deliver a win. They have not won a single match in the last two months with three losses in the Tests vsAustralia and now in the 1st T20I vs Kiwis.
Shaheen himself has looked out of touch on this tour Down Under so far. He needs to step up and lead from the front if Pakistan are to beat New Zealand and open their account in the series. They may be required to make some changes, bringing in Zaman Khan or Mohammad Wasim Jr in place of Aamer Jamal. Kiwis should remain unchanged from the last match.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Here
The toss for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is coming up soon. The toss will be done in next 15 minutes. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
NZ Vs PAK LIVE Updates: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Zaman Khan
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner
New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Shaheen Vs Williamson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. Pakistan look to win the 2nd T20I and make it 1-1 in the five-match series. Keep watching this space for latest updates.