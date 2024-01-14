LIVE Updates | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: What Is The Toss Time?

Pakistan are playing the 2nd T20I against New Zealand today as the five-match series moves to Hamilton from Auckland. The Black Caps had won the 1st T20I by 46 runs and are looking to continue the winning run. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan are under pressure to deliver a win. They have not won a single match in the last two months with three losses in the Tests vsAustralia and now in the 1st T20I vs Kiwis.

Shaheen himself has looked out of touch on this tour Down Under so far. He needs to step up and lead from the front if Pakistan are to beat New Zealand and open their account in the series. They may be required to make some changes, bringing in Zaman Khan or Mohammad Wasim Jr in place of Aamer Jamal. Kiwis should remain unchanged from the last match.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Here