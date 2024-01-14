trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709390
NewsCricket
NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN

LIVE Updates | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: What Is The Toss Time?

New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Shaheen Afridi-led PAK aim to make a strong comeback in the 2nd T20I after loss in first match.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:58 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score.
LIVE Blog

Pakistan are playing the 2nd T20I against New Zealand today as the five-match series moves to Hamilton from Auckland. The Black Caps had won the 1st T20I by 46 runs and are looking to continue the winning run. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan are under pressure to deliver a win. They have not won a single match in the last two months with three losses in the Tests vsAustralia and now in the 1st T20I vs Kiwis. 

Shaheen himself has looked out of touch on this tour Down Under so far. He needs to step up and lead from the front if Pakistan are to beat New Zealand and open their account in the series. They may be required to make some changes, bringing in Zaman Khan or Mohammad Wasim Jr in place of Aamer Jamal. Kiwis should remain unchanged from the last match.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Here

14 January 2024
10:58 AM

LIVE Score NZ Vs PAK 2nd T20I: What Is The Toss Time?

The toss for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan is coming up soon. The toss will be done in next 15 minutes. Keep watching this space for latest updates.

10:33 AM

NZ Vs PAK LIVE Updates: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner

10:04 AM

New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Shaheen Vs Williamson

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan. Pakistan look to win the 2nd T20I and make it 1-1 in the five-match series. Keep watching this space for latest updates.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?