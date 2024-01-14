PAK: 120-5 (14) | NZ Vs PAK, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan In Big Trouble As Iftikhar, Azam Khan Depart

Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to field first in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand in Hamilton. The Black Caps got off to a good start but lost the momentum in the middle pasrt of the innings. Finn Allen struck a quick 74 but when he fell and Williamson got injured, no one really stepped up to take the total past 200. Black Caps has won the 1st T20I by 46 runs and are looking to continue the winning run. But the last time they batted, they had posted a total of over 200 runs. It will be interesting to see how Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan, who are under pressure to deliver a win, go about this chase. They have not won a single match in the last two months with three losses in the Tests vsAustralia and now in the 1st T20I vs Kiwis.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Here