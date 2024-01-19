trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711168
NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN

LIVE Updates | NZ Vs PAK, 4th T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Shaheen Afridi-led Men in Green look for first win of the series

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Pakistan Vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE Score.
Pakistan look for the first win on the tour of Australia and New Zealand as they have are trailing 0-3 in the ongoing T20I series. The Shaheen Afridi-led side have looked out of sorts in the T20Is vs Black Caps so far. Shaheen feels that management needs to be patient with this group of players as there are some new, young players in the team who deserve backing. But they do not have much time as there is T20 World Cup 2024 coming up in June. Luckily, Pakistan play 17 T20Is before the mega event in USA and West Indies, including these five matches. 

On the other hand, New Zealand have benefitted from the individual brilliance of Finn Allen, who struck a fabulous ton in the third T20I. Allen, once again, will be the big wicket for Pakistan. New Zealand would want to display a complete performance in Christchurch.  

19 January 2024
10:54 AM

PAK vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming details here

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live streaming in India?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.

10:32 AM

New Zealand Vs Pakistan 4th T20I LIVE: Shaheen Vs Santner

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on our live blo here. The match starts at 11.40 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.

