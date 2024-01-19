LIVE Updates | NZ Vs PAK, 4th T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

Pakistan look for the first win on the tour of Australia and New Zealand as they have are trailing 0-3 in the ongoing T20I series. The Shaheen Afridi-led side have looked out of sorts in the T20Is vs Black Caps so far. Shaheen feels that management needs to be patient with this group of players as there are some new, young players in the team who deserve backing. But they do not have much time as there is T20 World Cup 2024 coming up in June. Luckily, Pakistan play 17 T20Is before the mega event in USA and West Indies, including these five matches.

On the other hand, New Zealand have benefitted from the individual brilliance of Finn Allen, who struck a fabulous ton in the third T20I. Allen, once again, will be the big wicket for Pakistan. New Zealand would want to display a complete performance in Christchurch.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Here