NZ: 67-3 (15) | NZ Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Will Young Departs, New Zealand 3 Down

NZ vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: After New Zealand won the toss in this crucial tie vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first, the Proteas men put on 357 for 4 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock hit his fourth hundred of this World Cup as Rassie van der Dussen completed his second World Cup hundred. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowler as he finished with 1 for 49 from 10 overs. His spell also included a maiden over

Earlier, SA skipper announced at the toss that Kagiso Rabada makes comeback after resting for one game in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. Both sides have had their moments of triumph and disappointment in the current World Cup, with South Africa securing a one-wicket victory over Pakistan, and New Zealand coming close to a sensational chase against Australia, falling just five runs short. Both teams are vying for semi-final berths, with New Zealand needing a win to maintain their position, while a South African victory would almost guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals. The match promises to be high-stakes, with implications for other teams like Pakistan.

