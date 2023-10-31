NZ: 67-3 (15) | NZ Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Will Young Departs, New Zealand 3 Down
New Zealand vs South Africa (NZ vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: New Zealand need 358 runs to win against South Africa.
NZ vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: After New Zealand won the toss in this crucial tie vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 and opted to bowl first, the Proteas men put on 357 for 4 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock hit his fourth hundred of this World Cup as Rassie van der Dussen completed his second World Cup hundred. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowler as he finished with 1 for 49 from 10 overs. His spell also included a maiden over
Earlier, SA skipper announced at the toss that Kagiso Rabada makes comeback after resting for one game in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. Both sides have had their moments of triumph and disappointment in the current World Cup, with South Africa securing a one-wicket victory over Pakistan, and New Zealand coming close to a sensational chase against Australia, falling just five runs short. Both teams are vying for semi-final berths, with New Zealand needing a win to maintain their position, while a South African victory would almost guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals. The match promises to be high-stakes, with implications for other teams like Pakistan.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 32 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs South Africa.
LIVE SA Vs NZ World Cup 2023: New Zealand need a partnership
New Zealand in desperate need of a partnership with Mitchell and Tom Latham in the middle. South Africa keen on finding another wicket soon.
NZ: 67/3 (15 Over)
LIVE SA vs NZ WC 2023 Score: New Zealand in a spot
New Zealand in a tricky spot but Daryl Mitchell will keep the hopes of their fans alive as he is in form. However, a turn of the tables from here looks very difficult as it South Africa bowling.
NZ: 62/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE SA vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Big wicket
Will Young caught behind by Quinton de Kock bowled by Coetzee. South Africa get the third one and New Zealand are in deep trouble here.
NZ: 57/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE SA vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Rachin Ravindra 9 (15) caught by bowled by Marco Jansen. South Africa get another one and Jansen is on fire at the moment. New Zealand in a tricky spot now.
NZ: 45/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE SA vs NZ WC 2023 Score: South Africa on top
South Africa are on top of this contest as 7 overs are gone and New Zealand only have 28 runs on the board somehow keeping themselves in the middle without losing wickets.
NZ: 28/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE New Zealand vs South Africa: Jansen the man
Marco Jansen has the highest number of wickets taken in the powerplay in this tournament so far. Will Young is joined by Rachin Ravindra now in the middle.
NZ: 20/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE NZ VS SA WC 2023: Gone!
Devon Conway 2 (6) caught by Aiden Markram bowled by Marco Jansen. New Zealand lose the early wicket and the Proteas are on a roll in Pune.
NZ: 8/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs SA WC 2023: Fine start
Fine start for New Zealand as they get six runs from that first over of Marco Jansen. South Africa will surely eye some early wickets with Lungi Ngidi and Jansen into the attack.
NZ: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SA VS NZ WC 2023: New Zealand to chase 358
New Zealand have a pretty big task up their sleeves as they need to chase 358 runs in 50 overs against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and more. South Africa will surely search for some early wickets.
LIVE Score NZ Vs SA ICC: SA put on massive score
Neesham bowls the last over and leakes 18 off it. There is a run out as Miller departs but Markram comes to face the last ball of the innings and hits a maximum to finish things off.
New Zealand need a massive 358 to win in 300 balls.
RSA 357/4 (50)
NZ vs SA LIVE Updates: Boult finishes
Boult finishes his spell, Hit for 14 runs in the last over. Miller hits a boundary and then Klaasen smashes a six off the last ball. 10 overs. 1 maiden. 49 runs and 1 wicket. Top work from Boult here in Pune. Neesham bowls the last over.
RSA 340/3 (49.1)
LIVE Updates NZ Vs SA: Rassie departs
An off cutter from Tim Southee gets rid of Rassie. He is cleaned up. He departs afte making 133 off 118 balls. Top knock that has put his side in front in this match. Heinrich Klaasen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 316/3 (47.1)
New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Miller brings his A game
David Miller is here. He is firing now. He smashed Phillips for two sixes in the over. But an excellent comeback from the bowler keeps it to 18 of the over. It could have been more South Africa go past 300.
RSA 308/2 (46)
LIVE Updates SA Vs NZ: Miller, Rassie look for big finish
Rassie gets to his hundred and is now looking to hit the big shots. This is about time for the SA batters to go big with so much batting left to come. Klaasen quite eager to get in the middle at this time.
RSA 280/2 (44.1)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: 100 for Rassie
Rassie van der Dussen. Remember the name. The man who stood tall in Pune when a wicket fell early for the Proteas Men. He completes the ton in just 101 balls. This is a good pitch to bat on but the bowlers can still get wickets here. A special knock from Rassie as S Africa go past 250.
RSA 252/2 (42)
LIVE Updates NZ vs SA: De Kock departs
Quintond de Kock falls. A rather soft dismissal this is. Southee gets the first wicket of this World Cup. De Kock hits it Phillips at point region who does not much mitakes with that take.
RSA 238/2 (40)
LIVE Updates: De Kock is special
This is going to be a special, special World Cup for De Kock. Rassienow inching closer to the hundred. He is in 80s now. SA right on top and is not ready to lose the grip on the game.
RSA 232/1 (39.2)
SA vs NZ LIVE Score: Stat alert
185 not out - this is the highest partnership for SA vs Balck Caps for any wickets in ODI World Cups surpassing 176 runs between Gibbs and Kirsten in the 1999 World Cup.
RSA 223/1 (38)
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: De Kock hits hundred
Brilliant shot from de Kock, hooks Neesham from off stump for six and brings up another hundred in this World Cup. Fourth in total. What a run he is having in his last World Cup. He goes on and on. SA on top.
RSA 205/1 (36)
NZ vs SA LIVE Score: De Kock nears ton
Quinton de Kock loves performing at the World Cups. Here he is doing it all over again, just a hit away from his fourth hundred in 2023 World Cup. Henry cannot take field and won't bowl in this match as he has hamstring. New Zealand have just one fit player on bench now in form of Ish Sodhi.
RSA 194/1 (35)
LIVE Updates NZ Vs SA: South Africa On Top
Boult has bowled his seventh over now and should not be back again for the next ten overs as New Zealand will want his overs in the back end of the innings. James Neesham is back into the attack and ges hit for a boundary.
RSA 183/1 (33.1)
SA vs NZ LIVE: Southee not up to the mark
The veteran Tim Southee has not bowled well so far. Has no wickets to show. He gives seven off the over. Needs to pull up the socks here. De Kock continues to grow into the innings.
RSA 163/1 (31.1)
NZ vs SA World Cup LIVE: Fifty for Rassie
Rassie van der Dussen completes. Good knock from the gritty batter. South Africa also go past 150 mark. South comes back on and gives 7 off the over.
RSA 154/1 (29)
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Henry gets injured
Bad news for New Zealand as Matt Henry, who came for another spell, has to go back to dressing room midway through a over as he has pulled his hamstring. James Neesham, right-arm medium, comes into the attack and completes the over.
RSA 138/1 (27)
NZ Vs SA \World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score: Slow but steady Proteas
It is not the pitch to play Bang Bang cricket but Proteas Men have done well to keep wickets in hand even if they are going slow right now. Run rate just over 5 but Rassie and de Kock playing brilliantly.
RSA 126/1 (25.1)
NZ vs SA LIVE Updates: De Kock legend grows on
He is playing his last World Cup and de Kock has ensured that it is one to remember for the ages as he looks set to hit his fourth ton of the edition. Phillips and Ravindra bowling in tandem for South Africa.
RSA 116/1 (23.3)
LIVE SA vs NZ Score: Fifty for De Kock
Quinton de Kock completes his fifty and his tremendous form in this World Cup continues. What a player! He completes the half-century in 62 balls with 3 fours and 2 maximums.
SA: 106/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE SA vs NZ Score: South Africa rebuilding
South Africa are rebuilding with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in the middle. New Zealand are keen on getting a wicket and break the partnership.
SA: 76/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs SA WC 2023 Score: 15 gone
15 overs gone now, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen in the middle for South Africa. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner attack the stumps for New Zealand.
SA: 61/1 (15 Overs)
SA Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Tight lines from NZ
14 off the last 18 balls. The wicket has put a brake on SA innings just when it began to climb up. RSVD and De Kock now to bring the steadiness and then taken on the bowlers. The lines have been brilliant from Santner and Southee.
RSA 57/1 (13)
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Santner is on
Mitchell Santner, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Southee is als bowling, at the other end. New Zealand look to take the control of the game after dismissing Bavuma. Rassie van der Dussen, right handed bat, comes to the crease and looks to build a strong partnership with de Kock.
RSA 47/1 (11)
SA Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Wicket
Boult, into his fifth over, gets Bavuma. Brilliant bowl. Bavuma went for a flash and the ball took the thick outside edge to Mitchell behind who took it inches over the ground. Umpire Menon had a relook and ruled it out.
RSA 38/1 (9)
SA vs NZ LIVE Score: Good start by Proteas
Proteas Men have build a solid base for themselves on this tricky Pune pitch which has a lot for the bowlers too. Bavuma has been the best among the two openers so far. But as long as de Kock is there, NZ won't be relieved.
RSA 37/0 (8.1)
NZ vs SA LIVE: Bavuma looks good
What a shot that from Bavuma. A lofted cover drive for six. Brilliant shot that from the SA captain. 7 off the over. De Kock and Bavuma started slowly but are now looking to build on the start.
RSA 22/0 (6)
South Africa Vs New Zealand LIVE: Bavuma gets going
Bavuma hits Henry for two beautiful looking fours in the over and the South Africans have got off to a great start. They look solid in the middle and are not going after good balls, waiting for the loose balls to score runs.
RSA 14/0 (4.2)
SA Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Slow start for South Africa
Boult starts well with the ball. Just 2 off the first over. Henry is sharing the new ball with Boult. Good, tight lines from him as well. Two from this over as well. Both de Kock and Bavuma are off the mark.
RSA 4/0 (2)
SA Vs NZ LIVE: De Kock, Bavuma open innings
South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma come out to open the innings . Trent Boult has the ball in hand, will bowl the first over. Here we go!
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Time for national anthems
Ian Smith brings out the trophy. The players are out for the national anthems. After the anthems, we will have the ball number 1. Stay tune for all updates here.
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE: Check Playing 11s
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
NZ vs SA LIVE: Toss News
Tom Latham wins toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Playing 11 coming up.
NZ vs SA LIVE Score: Pitch report
"62m and 67m square boundaries, 74m straight hit. It does look like a good wicket, nice and hard. There is a little bit of grass cover and some cracks. Might be a bit two paced and slow down as the game progresses. There was some seam movement and carry in the second part previously. There has been good pace and carry in the previous games, so teams will expect that today too," - Ricky Ponting and Shaun Pollock.
NZ Vs SA LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up Shortly
We are not far away from the toss news in the NZ vs SA content. Just about half an hour left for the flip of the coin.
Meanwhile, why don't you check the semi-finals qualification scenario for each team including India, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.
LIVE Updates NZ vs SA: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the crucial tie of World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Temba Bavuma will captain SA wile Black Caps will be led by Tom Latham in absence of Kane Williamson.
SA Vs NZ LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra vs spinners
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's tally of 406 runs is already the most by a New Zealander in his maiden World Cup. The standout aspect has been his game against spin - he has scored 210 against them at a strike rate of 109. His eight sixes are the most against spinners in the tournament so far. Can Ravindra continue his fine form against South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today in Pune?
LIVE NZ vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Trent Boult aims for 600 international wickets
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (597) is just three scalps away from completing 600 wickets in international cricket. Can Boult achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Pune today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Tom Latham eyes 4,000 ODI runs
Stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham (3,944) needs 56 runs to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in ODIs. Can Latham achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune today?
LIVE NZ vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Devon Conway or Quinton de Kock? Daryl Mitchell or Heinrich Klaasen? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs South Africa, CWC 2023: SA hold edge in head-to-head
South Africa hold the edge over New Zealand in head-to-head encounters between the two sides, having won 41 out of the 71 times they have played in ODI cricket. New Zealand have won 25 matches and five games ended in no-result. Can the Black Caps turn the table on Proteas in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune today?
LIVE NZ vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Live Streaming details
New Zealand are facing South Africa in match no. 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Kane Williamson ruled out
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will not be available to return for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. Williamson's fitness will be assessed before the next World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.
Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday's match against @ProteasMenCSA.
Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow.
He will be assessed again ahead of the side's next match against @TheRealPCB. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/c8TIJRe7cT
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 31, 2023
LIVE NZ vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss up between Gerald Coetzee and Tabraiz Shamsi
Kagiso Rabada is set to return to the South Africa playing 11 after missing the last match against Pakistan due to a niggle. It will mean a toss up between pacer Gerald Coetzee and chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the final spot in the lineup for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Pune today.
NZ vs SA Live: Weather Update
On Wednesday, November 1st, Pune is set to experience a rain-free day with clear skies prevailing. The weather forecast indicates plenty of sunshine, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 33°C during the afternoon, gradually tapering down to 24°C as the match advances.
NZ vs SA Live: Probable Playing XI
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
NZ vs SA Live: Full Squad
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams