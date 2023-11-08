NZ: 0-0 (0) | NZ vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Aim For Quick Start
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ Vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Trent Boult was the star with the ball for New Zealand as he took three wickets.
Trending Photos
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: In the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand faced Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. Sri Lanka's innings concluded at 171 runs, with the top scorer being Kusal Perera, who made 51 runs at a high strike rate of 182.14. The Sri Lankan team struggled, losing wickets at regular intervals, and no other batter managed to score more than 19 runs. Trent Boult was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking 3 wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner also contributed with 2 wickets each. New Zealand displayed a strong bowling performance, limiting Sri Lanka to a modest total.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 41 of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka.
NZ vs SL Live: Can Sri Lanka Help Pakistan?
Sri Lanka recovered from 8 wickets down in 23.3 overs to reach 46.4 overs against New Zealand. Kusal Perera scored a quick World Cup fifty, but New Zealand's Boult and Southee dominated. Despite a lower-order fight, New Zealand expected an easy win.
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka All Out
Latham jubilantly claims the catch, and the umpire, Adrian Holdstock, signals the dismissal as Madushanka departs without a review. Ravindra's flatter delivery takes the outside edge, and Latham safely pockets the catch, ending Madushanka's innings at 19 runs from 48 balls with 2 boundaries.
Live Score SL 171 (46.4) CRR: 3.66
Innings Break
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Still At It
Theekshana and Madushanka scored 2 runs, with Theekshana cutting the ball to deep backward point, and Madushanka defending the rest of the deliveries, surviving a close call as one delivery beat the outside edge.
Live Score SL 170/9 (46) CRR: 3.7
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: New Zealand Player's Shoulders Are Down
In Southee's over, Theekshana and Madushanka scored 2 runs, with Theekshana punching the ball to point and driving it to extra-cover.
Live Score SL 165/9 (44) CRR: 3.75
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: Frustrating For New Zealand
In Glenn Phillips' over, Theekshana and Madushanka managed to score 2 runs, with Theekshana surviving a potential run-out due to a wide throw.
Live Score SL 162/9 (42) CRR: 3.86
New Zealand opt to bowl
SL vs NZ LIVE Updates: Injury to Theekshana
Ferguson with a fast bouncer that hits Theekshana on the hand. He is down and is taking some help from the team physio. Hopefully, it is just a bruise and nothing else.
SL 155/9 (40)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Madushanka hits four
Madushanka vs Ferguson. Guess what. The No 11 ramps Ferguson for a boundary to third man. Top shot that and was not expected from the number 11 batter.
SL 151/9 (38.1)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Theekshana has shown fight
A word for Theekshana, who has shown great fight with the bat. He has scored 25 so far and is second best scorer after fifty-maker Kusal Perera.
SL 140/9 (35.3)
NZ vs SL: SL lose their ninth wicket
Sri Lanka lose their ninth wicket immediately after the drinks break. Rachin Ravindra comes into the attack and dismisses Chameera, who scored 1 off 20 balls. Dilshan Madushanka, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 132/9 (33.1)
NZ Vs SL LIVE: Drinks
SL continue to fight. Wickets are suddenly hard to pick. NZ unable to close out the innings. Drinks on the ground. Change of plans maybe and we might see the remaining two wickets now.
SL 128/8 (32)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SL grind
Sri Lanka tail-end batters Chameera and Theekshana keep grinding in the middle. The wickets are hard to come by. No appeals in the last few overs too. This is good finally from Lanka even if for a short while.
SL 128/8 (31.2)
NZ Vs SL LIVE Updates: Ninth wicket hard to pick
Theekshana and Chameera have played 33 balls together now. Making 12 runs. The 9th wicket hard to pick for the New Zealand bowlers. Boult comes back on.
SL 125/8 (29.1)
NZ Vs SL: Theekshana, Chameera Fight On
Theekshana strikes two fours off Santner and Chameera then plays three dots on the trot. He defended well. Sri Lanka fight on with these two in the middle.
SL 124/8 (27.2)
LIVE Score NZ Vs SL: Santner operates
Santner with loopy deliveries to the lower-order batters. Chameera and Theekshana struggling to score at the moment as New Zealand continue to attack with the ball.
SL 115/8 (25.3)
LIVE NZ vs SL: New Zealand On Top, SL 8 Down
Sri Lanka lose their 8th wicket as Karunaratne dismissed for just 8. Ferguson with the wicket and Latham takes the catch behind. Sri Lanka likely to be bowled out before even the 30th over.
SL 113/8 (23.3)
NZ Vs SL LIVE: Theekshana finding it hard
Lockie Ferguson kept coming at Theekshana in the 22nd over. He kept firing the bouncers with a forward short leg in place in form of Philips as NZ go for the kill. Theekshana somehow survived that.
SL 113/7 (23)
NZ vs SL Live: A slip and a silly point
Santner delivered a mix of deliveries to Karunaratne and Theekshana, but they managed to score just 1 run from the over.
Live Score SL 112/7 (21) CRR: 5.33
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka In Deep Trouble
Santner deceives Dhananjaya with a well-flighted delivery outside off, inducing an edge that's skillfully taken by the slip fielder, resulting in Dhananjaya's dismissal for 19 runs, including 2 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score SL 105/7 (18.3) CRR: 5.68
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: New Zealand All Over Sri Lanka
Southee bowled a tight spell, with Karunaratne and Dhananjaya unable to score any runs off his deliveries except for a single.
Live Score
SL 105/6 (18) CRR: 5.83
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka 6 Down
Mathews falls victim to Santner's cunning left-arm spin, as he's caught by Mitchell. Santner's slower delivery outfoxes the usually spin-savvy Mathews, a crucial wicket for New Zealand, ending his innings at 16 runs from 27 balls with 2 boundaries.
Live Score SL 104/6 (16.4) CRR: 6.24
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: All Eyes On Mathews
Ferguson bowled a mix of deliveries to Mathews and Dhananjaya, including a boundary from Dhananjaya's elegant shot, but they managed to score just 2 runs from the over.
Live Score SL 95/5 (15) CRR: 6.33
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Need Partnership
Dhananjaya faces Santner's slow deliveries with defensive shots, while Mathews manages to score a single off one ball.
Live Score SL 85/5 (13) CRR: 6.54
New Zealand opt to bowl
NZ Vs SL LIVE Updates: Dhananjaya de Silva in
Dhananjaya de Silva, right handed bat, comes to the crease and has started scoring quickly. Mathews at the other end. These two need to steady New Zealand now. The powerplay has finished and we might see Santner into the attack soon.
SL 79/5 (11.1)
NZ vs SL LIVE Updates: End of Perera
Perera's swashbuckling innings comes to an end. Ferguson with the wicket. One shot too many for Perera as the ball got big on him but he still went for the shot and Santner took the high catch easily inside the circle.
SL 74/5 (9.5)
NZ vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka lose their fourth
That's the fourth wicket for New Zealand. Trapped in front. Brilliant from Boult and New Zealand as they take a successful review. Wickets hitting and no bat before pad. Sri Lanka in trouble as Asalanka walks back for 8.
SL 70/4 (8.4)
SL vs NZ LIVE: Perera Completes Quickfire Fifty
That's a half-century for Kusal Perera. Off just 22 balls. He has been on fire despite early fall of wickets. He has not changed his game. What a knock this is already.
SL 70/3 (8.1)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Perera continues to hit
While wickets are tumbling at one end, at the other end, Kusal Perera is playing on a completed different surface and in complete different mode. He has switched on and has smashed 8 boundaries already. Asalanka comes to join him. SL past fifty already.
SL 61/3 (7)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: SL 3 down
What's happening with Lanka here. Samarawickrama falls now. Edge and taken in the slips. Boult has two in the powerplay. He is a sort of a bowler who runs through the batting order when on song.
SL 34/3 (5)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: OUT!
That's the wicket of Kusal Mendis. The captain back to the hut for just 6. Rachin Ravindra with a stunning catch in the deep. Boult has the wicket.
SL 30/2 (4.1)
NZ Vs SL LIVE: Southee continues
Perera goes over the mid on fielder for a boundary. That is a top shot from the Lankan opening batter. He hits the next ball over cow corner for a maximum. What a shot. A pickup shot and New Zealand feel the pressure instantly. The next ball flies wide of the slip. 15 off the over.
SL 30/1 (4)
New Zealand V Sri Lanka LIVE: Boult is expensive
Boult is expensive here. Wide the over and hit for two boundaries. The left-arm pacer has picked just 3 wickets in the powerplay in this World Cup, which is a big worry for New Zealand.
SL 15/1 (3)
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Lankans off to slow start
Trent Boult just gives one off the first over. He was right on money from the word go. Tim Southee, right arm fast, shares the new ball with Boult. The surface looks dry. Edge and put down by Tom Latham. Second life for Perera. Southee is gutted. Pakistan fans would have celebrated that drop. But wait a sec. Nissanka departs the next ball. Another edge and Latham does not drop this time. What a dramatic start to the match.
SL 3/1 (1.5)
NZ Vs SL LIVE: Nissanka, Perera Open Innings
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera come out to open the innings. Trent Boult has the ball in hand. Here we go.
NZ Vs SL LIVE: Time for national anthems
The teams are out for the national anthems of two sides. Sri Lanka first and then New Zealand. Following the national anthems, we will have the ball number 1.
NZ Vs SL LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
NZ vs SL LIVE Updates: Toss News
Kane Williamson wins toss, NZ to bowl first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE NZ vs SL: Conway is pumped up for this match
Devon Conway: "Nice to have a couple of days off. We played some golf. We played our last game here. We have some good memories. We played well against Pakistan. We are trying to stay consistent as possible. Couple of results didn't go our way. It is about being consistent. trying to do better in the coming games. As a team, we don't have much differences in the batting and the bowling. We try and back each other as much. It is not our batters versus the bowlers."
NZ vs SL LIVE Updates: Cloudy In Bengaluru
The visuals are coming our way from Bengaluru and it not looking great. Not raining currently but it is cloudy over M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Hopefully, there will be no delay in the toss.
NZ vs SL LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up Shortly
We are not far away from the toss. Less than an hour to go for the flip of the coin. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis will come out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST. NZ need a win to make it to semis. SL need a win to qualify for Champions Trophy 2025.
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: When Will The Toss Take Place?
This is a big match, not just for NZ and SL but also for Pakistan, who will be backing the Lankans to win. That will clear their way to some extent to make it to semis. The toss for the match takes place at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
New Zealad Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
LIVE NZ vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bengaluru weather prediction
Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Check New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Bengaluru weather prediction HERE.
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama aims for 1,000 ODI runs
Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama (987) is 13 runs short of completing the landmark of 1,000 runs in ODIs. Can Samarawickrama achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Bengaluru today?
LIVE NZ vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dilshan Madushanka eyes World Cup record
Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka is seven wickets away from becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in a single edition of a World Cup. Can Madushanka achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand and rewrite history today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Rachin Ravindra or Pathum Nissanka? Kane Williamson or Kusal Mendis? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE NZ vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Trent Boult eyes 50 wickets in World Cup
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (49) is one wicket away from reaching 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup. Can Boult achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Check when and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE NZ vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand hold edge in head-to-head
New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced off in 101 ODIs in the past with NZ winning 51, Lanka winning 41 and nine ending in no-result. Can Lanka turn the tables on Blacks Caps in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra eyes Sachin Tendulkar's record
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is currently tied with Sachin Tendulkar for most runs at a ODI World Cup before turning 25. Can Ravindra go past Tendulkar and set a new record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.
LIVE NZ vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson in for Ish Sodhi
With rain likely to interrupt the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday, New Zealand may opt to play pacer Kyle Jamieson in place of Ish Sodhi. Pacer Lockie Ferguson may also return from injury for this match.
NZ vs SL Live: Head To Head
In the history of ICC Cricket World Cup encounters, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have clashed 11 times. Sri Lanka holds the upper hand, winning six times. Notably, New Zealand lost five consecutive matches to Sri Lanka from 2003 to 2011. However, in the past two World Cup editions, New Zealand managed to triumph over Sri Lanka. In other international cricket formats, New Zealand maintains a competitive advantage over Sri Lanka.
NZ vs SL Live: Advantage Sri Lanka
New Zealand has emerged victorious in their previous seven ODIs against Sri Lanka and hasn't suffered a defeat to them in a World Cup since 2011.
NZ vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Assistant Coach Naveed Nawaz
"When you look at the bigger picture, we made mistakes in all three departments in most of the games. Our fielding was not up to the mark and whenever we batted, we didn't bowl well."
NZ vs SL Live: Kane Williamson On Rachin Ravindra
"We sort of knew the talent was there, but to come out and repeat and be one of the players of the tournament so far, not only with the bat, but he's also making really valuable contributions with the ball. Yeah, very, very special player and great that he's on our side."
NZ vs SL Live: Probable Playing XIs
NZ Probable XI: Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips
SL Probable XI: Kusal Mendis (c,wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera
LIVE NZ vs SL: Pitch Report
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers a balanced surface for white-ball cricket, with recent games impacted by rain, making captains lean towards fielding first due to rain threats.
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Check weather report
This is a good news if you are a Pakistani fan and not so much for a New Zealand one. The Accuweather app suggests 80 percent rain on Thursday in Bengaluru. If the match gets washed out, NZ will get only one point and other one will be shared with Lankans. If Pakistan win vs England, they will go through permitting Afghanistan don't beat Australia in their last match.
NZ vs SL LIVE: Check Squads
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Williamson vs Mendis
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog for the all-important New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash of Cricket World Cup 2023.
Huge match. NZ vs SL. New Zealand aim for a spot in semis. Sri Lanka fight for a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. At the same time, Pakistan sitting in Kolkata hoping for a Sri Lanka win as it will ease their way to the semis.
Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.