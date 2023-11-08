NZ: 0-0 (0) | NZ vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Aim For Quick Start

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: In the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand faced Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. Sri Lanka's innings concluded at 171 runs, with the top scorer being Kusal Perera, who made 51 runs at a high strike rate of 182.14. The Sri Lankan team struggled, losing wickets at regular intervals, and no other batter managed to score more than 19 runs. Trent Boult was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking 3 wickets for 37 runs in his 10 overs. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner also contributed with 2 wickets each. New Zealand displayed a strong bowling performance, limiting Sri Lanka to a modest total.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 41 of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka.