AFG 95-0 (15) | PAK Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ibrahim Zadran Hits Fifty, Pakistan On Top
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan (PAK vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored fifties.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan had a strong finish with 61 runs off the last five overs, posting a solid total on a slow pitch. Their openers provided a steady start, reaching 56 runs in the initial powerplay. However, Imam's dismissal to a short ball and Afghanistan's spin attack slowed the scoring rate. Shafique and Babar Azam's fifty-run partnership for the second wicket was crucial. Noor Ahmad, making his World Cup debut, struck twice in two overs, removing Shafique and Rizwan. Despite Babar's fifty, he fell while trying to accelerate the run rate. Shadab and Iftikhar Ahmed then added valuable runs in the final powerplay. Iftikhar's 27-ball 40 and Shadab's 38-ball 40 pushed Pakistan to a total exceeding 280. Pakistan, aiming to restrict Afghanistan to 250, appears to have the advantage for now. The question remains whether batting will become easier under the lights.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 22 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Afghanistan.
AFG vs PAK LIVE: No Luck For Usama Mir
Usama Mir delivers a mixed over, with Ibrahim Zadran managing a four through an edge, highlighting Pakistan's challenging moment.
LIVE Score AFG 81/0 (13) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 5.46
Afghanistan need 202 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Comeback By Rauf
Haris Rauf delivers a maiden over, keeping Ibrahim Zadran on his toes with well-directed deliveries, while Romil highlights Afghanistan's middle-order struggles in maintaining the scoring rate.
LIVE Score AFG 67/0 (11) CRR: 6.09 REQ: 5.54
Afghanistan need 216 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Poor Start For Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf concedes 17 runs in the over, with Gurbaz hitting two consecutive boundaries, taking Afghanistan to 50 runs.
LIVE Score AFG 60/0 (9) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 5.44
Afghanistan need 223 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Ibrahim Zadran On Attack
Ibrahim Zadran unleashes a powerful boundary with a straight punch, survives an LBW review, faces variations from Hasan Ali, and opts out of a bouncer, ending the over with no run scored.
LIVE Score AFG 38/0 (7) CRR: 5.43 REQ: 5.7
Afghanistan need 245 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Tight Over By Shaheen
Shaheen Afridi delivers a tight over with varying lengths and lines, restricting the batsmen to singles and dot balls.
LIVE Score
AFG 28/0 (5) CRR: 5.6 REQ: 5.67
Afghanistan need 255 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Shaheen Search For Wickets
Shaheen Afridi bowls a series of deliveries, with batsmen mostly defending and taking singles, while one delivery results in three runs due to a fielding error.
LIVE Score
AFG 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 5.55
Afghanistan need 261 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Great Start For AFG
Ibrahim Zadran takes a single, followed by a boundary from a half-volley; Shaheen Afridi bowls a full delivery and beats the batsman before Gurbaz takes a single and then hits a boundary to long leg.
LIVE Score
AFG 10/0 (1) CRR: 10 REQ: 5.57
Afghanistan need 273 runs
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Can AFG Chase It?
Pakistan finished strongly, scoring 61 runs in the last five overs on a slow pitch. Despite a solid start, wickets fell as Noor Ahmad impressed. Shadab and Iftikhar's late hitting powered Pakistan beyond 280, leaving Afghanistan with a challenging chase.
LIVE Score
PAK 282/7 (50) CRR: 5.64
Innings Break
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Afghanistan Finish On High
Shadab Khan departs, caught by Nabi, as Naveen-ul-Haq delivers a slower, short delivery. Shadab Khan attempts a pull shot, but it goes straight into the hands of the fielder at long-on. Naveen-ul-Haq concludes the innings with an exceptional final over, claiming two wickets and conceding just 3 runs. Shadab Khan scored 40 runs from 38 balls with 1 four and 1 six. Pakistan's total reaches 282.
LIVE Score
PAK 282/7 (50) CRR: 5.64
Innings Break
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Iftikhar Ahmed Departs
Iftikhar Ahmed departs, caught by Azmatullah, attempting a big shot as Naveen-ul-Haq misses his yorker slightly, but the ball stays wide outside off, and Iftikhar Ahmed can't get the elevation needed. He scored 40 runs from 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score
PAK 279/6 (49.2) CRR: 5.66
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Poor Over By Naveen
Naveen-ul-Haq's over sees Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed scoring 13 runs, including a well-executed six by Iftikhar Ahmed, but also features a wide delivery, a yorker, and a slower ball bumper, with the batsmen managing to rotate the strike effectively.
LIVE Score
PAK 234/5 (46) CRR: 5.09
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Need Big Finish
Naveen-ul-Haq's over features a mix of deliveries, including a slow full delivery and a leg-cutter, with Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan attempting to score runs but facing challenges, ultimately resulting in leg byes.
LIVE Score
PAK 215/5 (44) CRR: 4.89
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Babar Azam Out
Noor Ahmad strikes again, this time claiming the crucial wicket of Babar Azam, who departs after a well-played innings. It wasn't the most exceptional delivery, but it yielded the desired result. Azam attempted to deal with a short ball from Noor Ahmad but ended up offering a catch to Nabi. He scored 74 runs from 92 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six.
LIVE Score
PAK 206/5 (41.5) CRR: 4.92
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: All Eyes On Babar
Babar Azam faces a variety of deliveries from Noor Ahmad, including a pulled single, a close call with an under-edge, and a discussion about the bails, while Shadab Khan manages a single and a push to mid-wicket in the same over.
LIVE Score
PAK 191/4 (40) CRR: 4.77
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Babar Azam Hits Fifty
Babar Azam and Shadab Khan managed to score a total of six runs, including a few singles and a couple of boundaries.
LIVE Score PAK 183/4 (38) CRR: 4.82
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Nabi Finishes His Overs
Nabi concludes his fine spell with Shadab Khan and Babar Azam contributing to the runs, as Babar Azam reaches his 30th ODI fifty during this challenging innings.
LIVE Score PAK 172/4 (36) CRR: 4.78
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Nabi Strikes
Nabi's persistence pays off as he takes the crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel, who, attempting a flick shot, is caught by Rashid Khan after building pressure with several dot balls, ending his innings at 25 runs from 34 balls with 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score PAK 163/4 (34) CRR: 4.79
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Rashid Khan into the attack
Rashid Khan bowled a googly and a quicker one to Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, resulting in singles and a boundary hit by Saud Shakeel through backward point.
LIVE Score PAK 158/3 (33) CRR: 4.79
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: No Ball By Noor
Noor Ahmad delivers a mix of singles, wides, and a no-ball, with Babar Azam surviving a caught-at-mid-wicket scare during a free hit opportunity.
LIVE Score PAK 145/3 (31) CRR: 4.68
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Partnership For PAK
Noor Ahmad delivers a mix of singles, wides, and dot balls as Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam manage to keep the scoreboard ticking.
LIVE Score
PAK 137/3 (29) CRR: 4.72
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Rizwan Departs
Rizwan's dismissive shot choice costs him his wicket as he top-edges a full, floated delivery spinning away outside off for a straightforward catch by short fine-leg. Noor Ahmad's World Cup debut continues to impress with this crucial breakthrough. Rizwan departs after scoring 8 runs off 10 balls, including a six, caught by Mujeeb off Noor Ahmad.
LIVE Score PAK 120/3 (24.4) CRR: 4.86
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Rizwan hit six
Mujeeb varies his deliveries to Rizwan, who takes a confident start with a six over cow corner, ultimately scoring a run with Babar Azam driving to long-off on the next delivery.
LIVE Score PAK 118/2 (24) CRR: 4.92
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Noor Ahmad Strikes
Noor Ahmad delivers a full, floated ball aimed at Shafique's pads, who attempts a sweeping shot but misses. The Afghan team's review pays off as it appears the ball would've gone down the leg side due to Noor Ahmad's round-the-wicket angle. Shafique departs after a solid innings of 58 runs off 75 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, courtesy of an lbw dismissal by Noor Ahmad.
LIVE Score PAK 110/2 (22.3) CRR: 4.89
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Boundary For Shafique
Shafique faces Mujeeb, trying to dance out, getting denied a single with a diving stop, while Shafique later manages to edge one for a four, and Babar Azam adds a single to the scoreboard.
LIVE Score PAK 109/1 (22) CRR: 4.95
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Fifty For Shafique
Rashid Khan bowls a mix of deliveries to Shafique, with one earning him 2 runs and Shafique reaching his 50, while Babar Azam manages to cut a flat delivery for a single.
LIVE Score PAK 100/1 (20) CRR: 5
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Noor Ahmad Into The Attack
Noor Ahmad, the youngest player in this year's World Cup at 18 years and 293 days, bowled a variety of deliveries with the batsmen mostly managing to score singles by driving, clipping, and dabbing the ball to different parts of the field.
LIVE Score PAK 90/1 (18) CRR: 5
Pakistan opt to bat
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Tight Over By Nabi
Nabi bowled a mix of deliveries, with the batsmen punching the ball to different fielders for no significant runs.
LIVE Score PAK 82/1 (16) CRR: 5.12
Pakistan opt to bat
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gets second four
Pakistan skipper Babar Azan gets his second boundary off Azmatullah Omarzai to move along to 15. Abdullah Shafique is on 39.
Pakistan are 72/1 in 13 overs vs AFG
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai dismisses Imam-ul-Haq
Azmatullah Omarzai provides the first breakthrough for Afghanistan, dismisses Imam-ul-Haq for 17 who falls to the pull shot once again. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 39 and Babar Azam is on 6, who got off the mark with a boundary off the first ball.
Pakistan are 63/1 in 11 overs vs AFG
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi bowls tight opening over
Mohammad Nabi replaces Mujeeb ur Rahman and bowls a tight opening over and concedes only 2 runs. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 38 and Imam-ul-Haq is on 17.
Pakistan are 56/0 in 10 overs vs AFG
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Abdullah Shafique smashes his 2nd six
Abdullah Shafique smashes Mujeeb ur Rahman for a six and a four in his fourth over to bring up Pakistan's 50 of the innings in the 8th over. Shafique is batting on 35 and Imam-ul-Haq is on 15.
Pakistan are 51/0 in 8 overs vs AFG
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq gets his 2nd four
Imam-ul-Haq gets his 2nd boundary of the innings, smashes Mujeeb ur Rahman for 4 to move along to 13. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 24 with another boundary in the over.
Pakistan are 38/0 in 6 overs vs AFG
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Abdullah Shafique smashes 1st six of match
Abdullah Shafique finally smashes a six in the Powerplay overs for Pakistan in 2023 after 1,069 balls, followed by a four off Naveen-ul-Haq to move along to 19. Imam-ul-Haq is batting on 6.
Pakistan are 26/0 in 5 overs vs AFG
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique smashes his 1st four
Abdullah Shafique smashes Naveen-ul-Haq over the covers for his first four of the innings to move along to 7. Imam-ul-Haq is batting on 5.
Pakistan are 13/0 in 3 overs vs AFG
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Imam-ul-Haq off the mark with 4
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has got off the mark with a 4 off Naveen-ul-Haq off the final ball of the first over. Imam is batting on 4 and Abdullah Shafique is on 1.
Pakistan are 5/0 in 1 over vs AFG
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
One change each in both Pakistan and Afghanistan lineup for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai. Pakistan bring back Shadab Khan for Mohammad Nawaz while the Afghans have Fazalhaq Farooqi to pick spinner Noor Ahmed for the game. Check Playing 11 of both sides HERE...
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Babar Azam wins toss, Pakistan to bat first
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in match No. 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out for toss at 130pm IST in Chennai for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Afghans have the edge, says Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Afghanistan will have the edge over Babar Azam's Pakistan in match no. 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Monday, although Afghans have never beaten PAK in ODI cricket. Here's what Sanjay Manjrekar has to say...
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam eyes 50 catches in ODIs
Pakistan captain Babar Azam(48) needs two grabs to complete 50 catches in one-day internationals. Can Babar complete this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: You will see new team in Chennai, says Imam-ul-Haq
Pakistan are eager to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was confident of a turnaround on the eve of their next match against Afghanistan in Chennai.
"We have played 4 matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We will accept that we did not play well in the last 2 matches. We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on the given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai," Imam said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi eyes sixes record
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (98) needs two big hits to get to 100 sixes in ODIs. Can Nabi achieve this feat against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Babar Azam or Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mujeeb ur Rahman eyes 100 ODI wickets
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman needs three wickets to become the fourth Afghanistan man to 100 ODI wickets. Can Mujeeb achieve this feat against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in match no. 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.
Check when and where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan eyes 2,000 ODI runs
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is 13 runs away from becoming the fourth Pakistan stumper to reach 2,000 ODI runs after Kamran Akmal, Moin Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed (though not all 2000 of these runs would have come as designated keeper for Rizwan). Can Rizwan achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Pakistan are unbeaten in Chennai
Pakistan cricket team have only ever played two ODIs in Chennai, both against India. They won each time, in 1997 and 2012. Can Pakistan keep up their unbeaten record in Chennai against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today?
LIVE PAK vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan to replace Mohammad Nawaz
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is set to return to the side for the clash against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Monday. Shadab may replace all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who has struggled to pick up wickets in the World Cup.
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Probable Playing XI
Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, IU Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, IA Khil (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Squad
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman
AFG vs PAK LIVE: Afghanistan Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Babar Vs Shahidi
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 22 of Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Afghanistan to be played at Chepauk in Chennai tomorrow. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.