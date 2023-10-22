AFG 95-0 (15) | PAK Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ibrahim Zadran Hits Fifty, Pakistan On Top

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan had a strong finish with 61 runs off the last five overs, posting a solid total on a slow pitch. Their openers provided a steady start, reaching 56 runs in the initial powerplay. However, Imam's dismissal to a short ball and Afghanistan's spin attack slowed the scoring rate. Shafique and Babar Azam's fifty-run partnership for the second wicket was crucial. Noor Ahmad, making his World Cup debut, struck twice in two overs, removing Shafique and Rizwan. Despite Babar's fifty, he fell while trying to accelerate the run rate. Shadab and Iftikhar Ahmed then added valuable runs in the final powerplay. Iftikhar's 27-ball 40 and Shadab's 38-ball 40 pushed Pakistan to a total exceeding 280. Pakistan, aiming to restrict Afghanistan to 250, appears to have the advantage for now. The question remains whether batting will become easier under the lights.

