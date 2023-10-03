ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: In the 10th Warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023, Australia chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Australian innings started with a fiery performance by David Warner, who scored 48 runs off 33 balls before being caught by Haris Rauf off the bowling of Usama Mir. Mitchell Marsh contributed 31 runs, while Steven Smith added 27 runs to the total.

Marnus Labuschagne played a superb innings, scoring 40 runs off 31 balls, but he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz. Alex Carey was unfortunate to be run out for 11 runs. Currently, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are at the crease, with Maxwell batting on 51 and Green on 8. Australia posted a total of 222 for the loss of 5 wickets in 37.3 overs.

The Pakistani bowlers, led by Usama Mir and Haris Rauf, put up a decent show to restrict the Australian batsmen. The match promises an exciting second innings as Pakistan will look to chase down the target set by Australia.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan Vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match HERE.