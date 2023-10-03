AUS 255-6 (41) | PAK vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Shadab Removes Maxwell
Pakistan Vs Australia (PAK vs AUS), ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Usama Mir Takes 2 Crucial Wickets.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: In the 10th Warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023, Australia chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Australian innings started with a fiery performance by David Warner, who scored 48 runs off 33 balls before being caught by Haris Rauf off the bowling of Usama Mir. Mitchell Marsh contributed 31 runs, while Steven Smith added 27 runs to the total.
Marnus Labuschagne played a superb innings, scoring 40 runs off 31 balls, but he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz. Alex Carey was unfortunate to be run out for 11 runs. Currently, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are at the crease, with Maxwell batting on 51 and Green on 8. Australia posted a total of 222 for the loss of 5 wickets in 37.3 overs.
The Pakistani bowlers, led by Usama Mir and Haris Rauf, put up a decent show to restrict the Australian batsmen. The match promises an exciting second innings as Pakistan will look to chase down the target set by Australia.
Maxwell attempted the reverse slap but ended up with a top-edge, resulting in a straightforward catch for Babar Azam at point. The delivery from Shadab Khan was a well-tossed up one, and Maxwell mistimed his shot, resulting in a significant top-edge. The fielder positioned himself under the ball and completed a comfortable catch. Maxwell is dismissed, caught by Babar Azam off Shadab Khan, after scoring 77 runs from 71 balls, including 5 boundaries and 6 sixes.
Hasan Ali bowled a mix of deliveries to Maxwell. Maxwell hit a four with a fine swivel-pull but defended the rest.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Match Called Off
Regrettably, Mother Nature has prevailed over cricket once more in Thiruvananthapuram. Persistent rain has led to the cancellation of today's warm-up match, with not a single ball being bowled. This marks the second instance of bad weather affecting India's matches, and they will now make their way to Chennai, where they are set to face Australia in their opening World Cup encounter on the 8th. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will shift their focus to their upcoming match against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on the 6th. The tournament will kick off with a clash between the 2019 finalists at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the 5th. We invite you to join us for all the exciting action.
The rain has finally stopped in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Will match get washed out
It is still raining hard at Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm up match on Tuesday. India's first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was already washed out due to rain.
Live Updates Pakistan vs Australia, CWC 2023 Warm Up: Aussies win toss and bat, Babar Azam takes a break
Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match. Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistan team with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rested for this match.
The covers are firmly on at Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up match on Tuesday. The toss, which is set to take place in 15 minutes time at 130pm IST, will definitely be delayed.
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm Up: Virat Kohli to be available for Netherlands game
Former India captain Virat Kohli had returned home to Mumbai ahead of India's second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. However, the BCCI management claims that Kohli will be available for the match today.
"He will be arriving soon and should be available for selection in tomorrow's game," BCCI official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website on Monday.
It is raining heavily in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning ahead of India's second warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands.
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Australia in their second warm-up match for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Australia in their second warm-up match for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Guwahati on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Netherlands aim to make semis
The Netherlands cricket team are dreaming big. After qualifying for the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Dutch are now aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time in their history.
"Our goal is to make the semi-finals. Whether other people think that's realistic or not, they can have their opinion. If we play our best cricket, we have a chance of beating teams and hopefully, we will find ourselves in a position to qualify for the semis," Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede said as quoted by The Cricketer magazine.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Check Livestreaming details
India will take on the Netherlands in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Live Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Check weather prediction
All the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Thiruvananthapuram have been affected by rain. India's first practice match against England in Guwahati was also washed out without a ball being bowled.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up: India eye win before Australia clash
Team India will look to head into the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a win under their belt after losing their last ODI match to Australia last week. India's first warm-up match against England was washed out and team will be hoping to hammer the Dutch in their second game.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.