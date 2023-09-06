PAK: 34-0 (8) | PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Iman, Fakhar Continue To Dominate
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh were bowled out for 193 after winning toss and electing to bat first
Bangladesh won the toss and made just 193 for 10 in 38.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023 got underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with hosts Pakistan taking on Bangladesh in the first game of the next stage on Wednesday. Both teams had made one change with Litton Das coming in for Bangladesh and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, were hammered by Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opening match but bounced back to thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs and book their berth in the Super 4 stages. India and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 4.
Pakistan, the world No. 1 ODI side, have a massive edge in head-to-head clashes against Bangladesh – having won 32 out of the 37 matches against Shakib al Hasan’s side. Skipper Babar Azam will look to continue their winning with a win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Iman, Fakhar Continue To Dominate
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman continue to dominate proceedings. The break caused due to failure of the floodlights has not broken their concentration. The openers looking solid in the middle.
PAK 35/0 (8.4)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Lights are back
The lights are coming back now and players have also raced back to the middle. Shoriful Islam resumes sixth over of the innings.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Delay extends
The match officials are in the middle while the Pakistani openers are sitting in the dugout. Meanwhile Bangladesh players have gone inside dressing room.
PAK 15/0 (5)
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: Floodlight Failure in Lahore
This is embarrassment for PCB as one of the floodlights have stopped working and the players leave the field. Let's wait and watch to see when the match could be resumed.
PAK VS BAN LIVE: Fakhar, Imam Off To Slow Start
Imam is going at a slow pace. He is slow starter who is responsible for playing a long innings. Hopefully, Pakistan will benefit from this slow start. Fakhar meanwhile continues to play his strokes.
PAK 11/0 (3.4)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE: Fakhar, Imam begin chase
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the two Pakistani openers, come out to bat and start the chase of 194 runs. Fakhar strikes two boundaries in just the first over to take Pakistan off to a flying start. Taskin and Shoriful share the new ball.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 8/0 (1.1)
Pakistan need 186 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Haris Rauf on his spell
Haris Rauf: "The goal is always to back each other as a bowling unit and make things easier. Lahore is a wicket where you need to bowl quick, and bowl at the stumps, that’s the only way to get wickets. (On the pace trio) they start really well with the new ball, and that gives me confidence, and it gives me an idea of what the wicket will do. We keep discussing things and bowl to our plans. I think the way our batters have been performing, we should be able to chase this down."
PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE: Pakistan Need 194 To Win
Bangladesh bundled out on 193. Poor show with the bat. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah share 7 wickets between them. Four wickets for Rauf, who also completed tally of 50 ODI wickets. Chase coming up soon.
BAN 193 (38.4)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Updates: Mushfiqur falls
Mushfiqur Rahim gets out for 64 made of 87 balls. Taskind Ahmed walks back on just the next ball. Haris Rauf with two wickets on two balls but misses the hattrick. Naseem Shah dismisses Afif Hossain in the next over as Bangladesh lose their ninth.
BAN 192/9 (38.1)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Shamim Hossain departs
Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket as Shamim Hossain departs and it is the golden arm of Iftikhar Ahmed that gets the wicket. Bangladesh's first target will be to play out all the remaining overs.
BAN 181/6 (35.5)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Rahim hits fifty
Mushqfiqur Rahim completes his fifty after Shakib Al Hasan walked back. Brilliant knock from the wicketkeeper and batter. But his job is not just done yet. He now needs to bat till the last ball of the 50th and ensure Bangladesh give a strong target to Pakistanis.
BAN 163/5 (33)
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: Shakib Departs After Fifty
Shakib Al Hasan departs after a well crafted fifty. He scored 53 off 57 balls. Faheem Ashraf picked up the wicket and breaks the stand. Shamim Hossain, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
BAN 147/5 (29.1)
BAN vs PAK LIVE: Fifty for Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan strikes fifty. Innjust 53 balls. He has hit 7 boundaries already. That means 42 came off in fours. What a knock so far from Bangladesh captain as he leads from the front. Batting partner Rahim also nearing the same milestone.
BAN 140/4 (27.2)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE: Shakib nearing fifty
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is looking threatening now as he has entered personal 40s. When he gets going, it is tough to stop him. Shadab Khan is not getting any help from the pitch, which is not a good sign for the hosts.
BAN 116/4 (23.5)
Asia Cup BAN vs PAK LIVE: Rahim, Shakib Steady Tigers
A 50-run stand has come up between Shakib and Rahim which has steadied the Bangladesh innings. These two need to go on and on from here. Naseem and Shadab operating currently for Pakistan, looking to break the stand.
BAN 104/4 (20.4)
PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: Bangladesh fight on
This is good stuff from Rahim and Shakib as they fight on. After losing four wickets, it seemed as if Pakistan are going to run over Bangladesh but the experienced duo have managed to put on a good stand for the fifth wicket so far.
BAN 83/4 (17)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Rauf gets to 50 ODI Wickets
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has taken two wickets so far in this match vs Bangladesh. That has helped him reach milestone of 50 ODI wickets in just his 27th match. He is the third-fastest Pakistani to the milestone.
BAN 67/4 (14)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Bangladesh rebuild
Two of Bangladesh's most experienced batters, Shakib and Mushfiqur, in the middle. They are beginning to rebuild the innings. It is important for the two Bangladesh batters to play the pacers well and take time before hitting boundaries again.
BAN 58/4 (12)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Rauf on fire
Towhid lasts just 9 balls as Haris Rauf sends him back. He has sent the stumps cart-wheeling. Mushfiqur Rahim, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Bangladesh have now lost four wickets. They are in big trouble.
BAN 47/4 (9.3)
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Naim
Mohammad Naim is playing really well and looking to score runs and not justv stay put because early wickets have fallen. Shakib Al Hasan is also looking in good touch. Bangladesh need a big stand here. And wait, just as we wrote this, Naim has fallen. Terrible thing to happen, from Bangladesh's perspective. Haris Raif takes catch off his own bowling. Bangladesh lose their third.
BAN 45/3 (7.3)
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh: B'desh on back foot
Bangladesh have been pushed on back foot early on in the game. Shaheen strikes and dismisses Litton Das. He is gone for 16 off 13. Was looking good. Caught behind by Rizwan. Captain Shakib Al Hasan comes in to bat at No 4.
BAN 31/2 (5)
PAK vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh Lose 1st Wicket Early
Naseem Shah provides the first breakthrough and dismisses Mehidy Hazan Miraz for a golden duck. Good catch by Fakhar Zaman. This is a terrible start for Bangladesh as they lose their star opener, who score ton in the last match, for just a big zero.
BAN 9/1 (2.3)
PAK vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh Opt To Bat
The match about to start. The Bangladesh openers will come out to bat after the national anthems are done. Watch this space for all latest updates.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar Azam says he'll try to match Saeed Anwar's record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam says he's look to equal former opener Saeed Anwar's record of 20 ODI centuries - the most by any Pakistan batter. "We would have batted as well. There's a bit of grass and we'll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we've played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar's century count) I am looking forward to this match, I'll try to break the record but I'm looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that's why we have an extra fast bowler," Babar Azam said at the toss.
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check the Playing 11 HERE
One change each for both Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Lahore on Wednesday. Litton Das comes in for Bangladesh and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan. Following are the playing 11 of both sides...
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, opts to bat first
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. One change for Bangladesh as Litton Das replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto.
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss to take place at 230pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will come out for toss at 230pm IST in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Lahore. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar Azam aims for Saeed Anwar's record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam needs one more century to equal former opener Saeed Anwar's record as Pakistan batter with most ODI centuries. Babar has 19 ODI tons while Saeed Anwar scored 20 ODI centuries. Can Babar Azam achieve this feat against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Taskin Ahmed
It will be clash between two top pacers - Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan and Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed - in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 today. Afridi has picked up 82 wickets in 41 ODIs while Taskin has claimed 86 wickets in 61 ODI games. Who will come out on top in Lahore today?
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live: Shakib al Hasan eyes Bangladesh record
Bangladesh skipper Shakib (21) requires two wickets to go past Abdur Razzak (22) and become the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Asia Cups (ODI). Can Shakib achieve this feat in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan today?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Updates: Haris Rauf aims for 50 ODI wickets
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (49) is one scalp away from reaching 50 wickets in ODI cricket. Haris Rauf picked up three crucial wickets in the rained-off Asia Cup 2023 match vs India last week. Can Rauf achieve this feat against Bangladesh in Super 4 match in Lahore today?
LIVE Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh hold edge in last 5 ODI vs Pakistan
Bangladesh have won 4 out of the last five ODIs against Pakistan while Babar Azam's side have just managed to win one. Can Pakistan reverse the trend at home in their Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh in Lahore today?
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Taskin Ahmed talks about his fast bowling inspiration
Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket over the last head. Hear Taskin speak about his fast bowling inspiration ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan HERE...
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Babar Azam or Shakib al Hasan? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Taskin Ahmed? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Shah Afridi in top form
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (22.39) has the best average of all Pakistan bowlers with at least 50 ODI wickets ahead of Sarfraz Nawaz (23.22), Wasim Akram (23.52) and Waqar Younis (23.84). Afridi claimed four wickets in the last match for Pakistan against India, which was washed out due to rain.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh have never beaten Pakistan in Pakistan
Bangladesh are yet to beat Pakistan in Pakistan in any format. They have lost each of their meetings in 11 ODIs, five Tests and three T20Is. Can Shakib al Hasan's side cause an upset and beat hosts Pakistan in the first Super 4 match on Wednesday?
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the opening match of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore on Wednesday.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan have massive edge in head-to-head
Babar Azam-led Pakistan have a massive edge in head-to-head clashes in ODI cricket against Bangladesh. Out of 37 ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan have won 32 matches and Bangladesh have won just 5. Can Bangladesh stun world no. 1 ODI side Pakistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan look to continue winning run
Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup, as they open the Super 4 stages against Bangladesh ahead of another clash against arch-rivals Team India in Colombo on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore today.