PAK: 16-0 (4) | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Need Wickets Upfront
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afridi and Wasim Jr took 3 wickets each.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE: Pakistan's bowlers showcased their prowess after a challenging toss loss on a dry pitch against Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi set the stage with an explosive performance, claiming early wickets by dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Shanto in his first two overs. Haris Rauf also made an impact, getting rid of Rahim in his initial over. The first powerplay was disastrous for Bangladesh as they stumbled to 23/3.
While Litton Das and Mahmudullah managed to build a partnership and looked comfortable, Das's dismissal marked a turning point, causing a significant dip in their run rate. Despite Mahmudullah reaching a half-century, he couldn't carry on, succumbing to Shaheen's brilliance. Shakib Al Hasan had a slow start, and eventually, Rauf's bouncer strategy paid off.
After Shakib's departure, the Bangladeshi lower order failed to provide a strong fight, with Mohammad Wasim Jr's reverse swing and pace sealing their fate. Bangladesh managed to set a target of 205 runs, leaving Pakistan as firm favourites to chase it down. However, the Bangladeshi bowlers could still create some excitement in the match.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 31 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh.
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Shafique
In the 3rd over of the match, Shoriful Islam bowled a mix of deliveries - a dot ball, two runs conceded, a close call where Shafique was lucky, followed by a well-timed four, and a wide.
Live Score PAK 16/0 (4) CRR: 3 REQ: 4.15
Pakistan need 199 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh Need Wickets Upfront
Taskin Ahmed delivers a series of deliveries in the opening over, with Shafique showing skill in a cover drive and surviving a potential run-out scare.
Live Score PAK 6/0 (2) CRR: 3 REQ: 4.15
Pakistan need 199 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Can Pakistan Chase It?
Pakistan's bowlers excelled, limiting Bangladesh to 205 runs. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took crucial early wickets. Pakistan appears poised to chase the target, though Bangladesh's bowlers may challenge it.
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh All Out
Mustafizur's stumps are shattered as Mohammad Wasim Jr fires in a quick yorker at 144.8kph, and though it's not directed at the stumps, Mustafizur shifts to the leg side in an attempt to dig it out but ends up getting bowled. Bangladesh's innings comes to an end with Mustafizur's dismissal, having scored 3 runs from 7 balls.
Live Score BAN 204 (45.1) CRR: 4.52
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Taskin Ahmed Departs
Taskin Ahmed's stumps are rattled once more by a rapid delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr at 142.5kph. Taskin attempts to play it on the line, but the ball reverse-swings away, narrowly missing his outside edge. Taskin Ahmed departs after scoring 6 runs from 13 balls.
Live Score BAN 201/9 (43.3) CRR: 4.62
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 8 Down
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stumps are shattered by a sharply in-swinging delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr at 141kph as he attempts a wild heave across the line, missing the ball completely. He departs with 25 runs from 30 balls, including one four and one six.
Live Score BAN 200/8 (43.1) CRR: 4.63
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Shakib Departs
Shakib falls to a short delivery from Haris Rauf, trying to pull it at 141.3kph but only managing a top-edge. Agha Salman at mid-wicket takes the catch after a brief scare. A crucial wicket for Pakistan as Shakib was gaining momentum, scoring 43 runs (4 boundaries) from 64 balls.
Live Score BAN 192/7 (41.1) CRR: 4.66
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowls Tight Over
In the 38th over, Mohammad Wasim Jr delivered a series of deliveries, including a rib-tickler and in-swinging balls, with the batsmen attempting to play defensively and occasionally missing or making contact, while Shakib also faced a back-of-a-length delivery, resulting in a dot ball.
Live Score BAN 183/6 (39) CRR: 4.69
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Tight Over By Mir
Shakib and Mehidy score singles off Usama Mir's bowling in the 35th over, with some variation in delivery speeds and shot placements.
Live Score BAN 158/6 (36) CRR: 4.39
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: All Eyes On Shakib Now
In the 32nd over, Shaheen Afridi delivers a mix of deliveries, including a low full toss, a yorker, a fuller delivery, and a length ball, with a wide slip in place, as Babar exhibits improved captaincy, and the batsmen respond with a combination of defensive strokes, drives, and a flick through backward square leg.
Live Score BAN 149/6 (34) CRR: 4.38
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Another Wicket For Pakistan
Usama Mir tempts Towhid Hridoy with a loopy leg-break, inducing an edge caught by Iftikhar Ahmed at slip, and Bangladesh loses their 6th wicket.
Live Score BAN 140/6 (31.3) CRR: 4.44
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 5 Down
Shaheen Afridi bowls a stunning delivery to Mahmudullah, who is bowled for 56, a crucial wicket for Bangladesh.
Live Score BAN 133/5 (31) CRR: 4.29
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Shakib
During Mohammad Wasim Jr's over, Shakib faced six deliveries, scoring four runs with a beautifully timed drive wide of cover off a full and wide delivery, while the other five balls were defensively played.
Live Score BAN 124/4 (29) CRR: 4.28
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Iftikhar Ahmed gives just 3 singles
During Iftikhar Ahmed's over, Shakib and Mahmudullah managed to score three singles by nudging the ball into gaps on the on-side and off-side.
Live Score BAN 117/4 (27) CRR: 4.33
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Haris Rauf Keep Things Tight
In this over by Haris Rauf, Mahmudullah and Shakib managed to score only one run, with Mahmudullah attempting a quick single but being sent back by Shakib, and Rauf bowled two wide deliveries down the leg side, while the other deliveries were defended by Mahmudullah.
Live Score BAN 109/4 (25) CRR: 4.36
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Tight Over By Iftikhar
Shakib faced five deliveries from Iftikhar Ahmed, attempting to defend each ball without scoring, while Mahmudullah managed to take a single off the last delivery by playing it behind square on the off-side.
Live Score BAN 104/4 (23) CRR: 4.52
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 4 Down
Litton Das was dismissed for 45 runs, caught by Agha Salman at mid-wicket off Iftikhar Ahmed's gently floated off-break, breaking a crucial partnership.
Live Score BAN 102/4 (21) CRR: 4.86
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Usama Mir Leak Runs
In this over from Usama Mir, Mahmudullah scored six runs by smashing a long hop delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket, while Litton Das managed to get a boundary by swiping a low full-toss over mid-wicket, resulting in four runs.
Live Score BAN 96/3 (20) CRR: 4.8
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Mahmudullah
In this over from Mohammad Wasim Jr, Litton Das and Mahmudullah scored a total of two runs, with Litton Das pulling one to long leg for a single, while Mahmudullah played a well-timed cut shot that went for four through the off-side.
Live Score BAN 81/3 (18) CRR: 4.5
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Maiden Over By Mohammad Wasim Jr
In this over from Mohammad Wasim Jr, Litton Das faced six deliveries, but there were no runs scored as he defended each ball.
Live Score BAN 66/3 (15) CRR: 4.4
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Mahmudullah
Usama Mir bowled a mix of deliveries, with Mahmudullah hitting a four through deep extra cover, while Litton Das managed singles and a couple in the over.
Live Score BAN 61/3 (13.1) CRR: 4.63
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Litton Das gets 4th four
Litton Das cuts Mohammad Wasim past point for his 4th four to move along to 25. Mahmudullah is batting on 13 with his second four coming in that over.
Bangladesh are 48/3 in 11 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah gets his 1st four
Mahmudullah drives Shaheen Shah Afridi through the covers to bring up his first four. Mahmudullah is batting on 9 and Litton Das is on 18.
Bangladesh are 36/3 in 9 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Mahmudullah off the mark with couple
Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a couple off Haris Rauf. Mahmudullah is batting on 4 and Litton Das is on 18.
Bangladesh are 32/3 in 8 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf dismisses Mushfiqur Rahim
Litton Das hammers Haris Rauf for a couple of boundaries off his first two deliveries. Litton Das moves along to 14. But Rauf strikes back, gets a feather edge off Mushfiqur Rahim, who is dismissed for 5 after hitting his first four.
Bangladesh are 23/3 in 6 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Pakistan bowlers keep batters in check
Pakistan opening bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed are not giving any freebies to Bangladesh batters. Afridi concedes just 1 run in his third over. Litton Das is batting on 5 and Mushfiqur Rahim is on 1.
Bangladesh are 10/2 in 5 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes again
Usama Mir takes a brilliant catch at mid-wicket to give Shaheen Shah Afridi a second wicket in his second over as Najmul Hossain Shanto departs for 4. Litton Das is batting on 2 and Mushfiqur Rahim is on 0.
Bangladesh are 6/2 in 3 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto off the mark with 4
Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto gets off the mark with a 4 off Iftikhar Ahmed's final ball of his first over. Shanto is batting on 4 and Litton Das is on 0.
Bangladesh are 4/1 in 2 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi picks 1st wicket
Shaheen Shah Afridi completes 100 wickets in ODI cricket, dismisses Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck. The DRS review can't save Tanzid. Litton Das is batting on 0 with Najmul Hossain Shanto on 0 too.
Bangladesh are 0/1 in 1 over vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Pakistan have made three changes with Fakhar Zaman replacing Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman coming in place of Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir replacing Shadab Khan. For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy comes in place of Mahedi Hasan.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, Bangladesh to bat first
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat first in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will be out for toss at 130pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf aims for 150 wickets
Pakistan Haris Rauf (147) needs three scalps to reach 150 wickets across formats in international cricket. Can Rauf achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th ODI wicket
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (99) requires one scalp to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals. Can Shaheen reach this landmark in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh today?
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Talk is cheap when it's not working, says Shakib al Hasan
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said the morale of the team is high ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
"We discussed about it, we had our team meetings, so we sat down, we talked about it, how can we overcome the situation we are in now, but we have to show it in action. Talk is cheap when it's not working. So, we'll do it at the ground so the action can take care of it and everyone can see it," Shakib al Hasan said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Shakib al Hasan Vs Mohammad Rizwan
Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan twice in the 49 balls he's bowled at him in ODIs. The Bangladesh captain has had a subdued World Cup 2023 after a high-flying one four years ago, can he sparkle against Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata today?
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Babar Azam or Shakib al Hasan? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Taskin Ahmed? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman eyes 5,000 international runs
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (4,909) needs 91 runs to complete the landmark of 5,000 runs in international cricket. Fakhar can replace out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq in the lineup for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh today.
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming details
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan have big edge in head-to-head
Babar Azam's Pakistan have massive edge in head-to-head clashes with Bangladesh in ODI cricket. In 38 games, Pakistan have won 33 and Bangladesh have been victorious only 5 times. Can Bangladesh turn the table on Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Injury scare for Shakib al Hasan
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan had an injury scare when he walked out of nets with neck pain ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. But Shakib came back with some strapping and batted comfortably after that in the nets on the eve of the match.
LIVE PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Usama Mir for Shadab Khan
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is unlikely to be fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh after suffering from a concussion in the last match against South Africa. If Shadab Khan misses out, leg-spinner Usama Mir could be given another opportunity.
PAK vs BAN Live: Weather Update
Anticipate a day of clear skies and abundant sunshine in Kolkata, ensuring a low chance of rainfall. Cricket enthusiasts and viewers can eagerly await an undisturbed match. The weather at the venue is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity hovering around 58%. A gentle breeze, moving at a speed of 8 kmph, is also on the horizon.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.