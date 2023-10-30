PAK: 16-0 (4) | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Need Wickets Upfront

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE: Pakistan's bowlers showcased their prowess after a challenging toss loss on a dry pitch against Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi set the stage with an explosive performance, claiming early wickets by dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Shanto in his first two overs. Haris Rauf also made an impact, getting rid of Rahim in his initial over. The first powerplay was disastrous for Bangladesh as they stumbled to 23/3.

While Litton Das and Mahmudullah managed to build a partnership and looked comfortable, Das's dismissal marked a turning point, causing a significant dip in their run rate. Despite Mahmudullah reaching a half-century, he couldn't carry on, succumbing to Shaheen's brilliance. Shakib Al Hasan had a slow start, and eventually, Rauf's bouncer strategy paid off.

After Shakib's departure, the Bangladeshi lower order failed to provide a strong fight, with Mohammad Wasim Jr's reverse swing and pace sealing their fate. Bangladesh managed to set a target of 205 runs, leaving Pakistan as firm favourites to chase it down. However, the Bangladeshi bowlers could still create some excitement in the match.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 31 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh.