SL: 294-5 (41.1) | PAK Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Samarawickrama's Fifty Put Sri Lanka On Top
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka (PAK Vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against against Pakistan in match no. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pakistan will look to continue their winning run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they take on 1996 champions.
Sri Lanka Babar Azam may have flopped with the bat against the Netherlands but half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan rescued Pakistan from a tough position against the Dutch in their opening game last week.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were hammered for 428 runs by South Africa in their opening game at New Delhi last week. The Lankans put up a brave fight but went down by 102 runs in spite of half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Dhananjaya Departs
Dhananjaya's innings ends as he attempts to loft Nawaz's delivery but doesn't connect well. He is caught by Shaheen Afridi, departing after scoring 25 runs with 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score SL 294/5 (41.1) CRR: 7.14
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali Back Into Attack
Hasan Ali bowled a mix of deliveries to Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya. Samarawickrama hit two fours, while Dhananjaya managed a single off a slower ball. There was a missed chance in the field by short fine-leg.
LIVE Score SL 294/4 (41) CRR: 7.17
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: SL Look To Finish On High
Samarawickrama managed a single with a pull shot off Shaheen Afridi's short delivery. He attempted a big drive but missed, followed by two runs to fine leg. Samarawickrama found fielders with consecutive shots - one to cover and one to mid-wicket.
LIVE Score SL 273/4 (39) CRR: 6.97
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama Dominate
Samarawickrama displayed class with a stylish flick for four off Shadab Khan's delivery. Subsequent balls saw Samarawickrama defend, cut to backward point, and drive for another four.
LIVE Score SL 259/4 (36.3) CRR: 7.1
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Samarawickrama
Shadab Khan bowled a mix of deliveries to Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya. Samarawickrama reached his 50 with a punch to the sweeper cover. Dhananjaya drove for a single.
LIVE Score SL 245/4 (34.3) CRR: 7.1
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Double Strike For Hasan
Hasan Ali strikes again! Asalanka is caught by Rizwan, and Pakistan is right back in the game. It was a length delivery, moving away from Asalanka, who attempted a loose push and ended up edging it behind. Rizwan made a fantastic dive to his left, just in front of the first slip, and took the catch confidently with both hands. Hasan Ali, as usual, celebrates with his trademark explosion of joy. Asalanka departs, caught by Rizwan off Hasan Ali's bowling for just 1 run from 3 deliveries.
LIVE Score
SL 232/4 (32) CRR: 7.25
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Removes Mendis
Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis, caught by Imam! Mendis continued to attack but paid the price. He departs after scoring 122 runs off 77 balls, including 14 fours and 6 sixes.
LIVE Score SL 218/3 (28.5) CRR: 7.56
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis Hits Century
Hasan Ali to Kusal Mendis, a stunning century! Kusal Mendis reaches 100 with a graceful flick over deep mid-wicket. The ball was full on the stumps, and he dispatched it effortlessly. This century, achieved in just 65 balls, stands as the fastest-ever by a Sri Lankan in #CWC history. He shares the joy with Samarawickrama, wearing a radiant smile while acknowledging the applause. Mendis truly deserves a bow for this remarkable performance.
LIVE Score SL 198/2 (26.4) CRR: 7.43
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed Into The Attack
Iftikhar Ahmed bowled a good length delivery to Kusal Mendis, who nudged it to mid-wicket. Samarawickrama cut for a single, avoiding another single for a fullish ball outside off. Samarawickrama faced discomfort, called for a towel, and defended Iftikhar Ahmed's remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score SL 167/2 (24) CRR: 6.96
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka On Top
Shadab Khan bowled a juicy low full-toss that Samarawickrama missed, overbalancing on the drive. Samarawickrama later crunched a short delivery for four through backward point. Kusal Mendis managed singles, one turning through square leg, and another driven to long-off. Shadab Khan's deliveries included legbreaks outside off and a missed cutting opportunity.
LIVE Score SL 154/2 (22) CRR: 7
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan's Struggle Continues
Shadab Khan struggled with his lengths, delivering low full-tosses and short deliveries. Samarawickrama's late-cut earned four runs, while Kusal Mendis swept for a single and cut for four. A missed direct-hit opportunity added drama. Shadab Khan allowed a throw to pass by without attempting a hit.
LIVE Score SL 127/2 (20) CRR: 6.35
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Nissanka Departs
Shadab Khan dismisses Nissanka, caught by Shafique at backward point. Nissanka, disappointed, attempted a cut to a short legbreak outside off but found the fielder. Pakistan benefits from an ordinary delivery, ending Nissanka's promising innings. Nissanka departs for 51 (61), including 7 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score SL 108/2 (17.3) CRR: 6.17
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Nissanka
Kusal Mendis reached his 50 with a fantastic boundary. Both Kusal Mendis and Nissanka managed singles with well-placed shots. Nissanka also reached his half-century in this over.
LIVE Score SL 107/1 (17) CRR: 6.29
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over By Nawaz
Nawaz bowled a tight over. Nissanka defended well, and Kusal Mendis managed a single with a drive.
LIVE Score SL 90/1 (15) CRR: 6
LIVE Score PAK vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka Near Fifty
Nawaz bowled a tight over. Kusal Mendis defended well against full deliveries, while Nissanka managed a single. Kusal Mendis hit a four with a confident pull shot.
LIVE Score SL 79/1 (13) CRR: 6.08
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka smashes 5th four
Pathum Nissanka brings up his 5th four, this time off the edge of Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to move along to 35. Kusal Mendis is batting on 24.
SL are 65/1 in 11 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis gets his 4th four
Kusal Mendis cuts Mohammad Nawaz to bring up his 4th four and move along to 23 as Sri Lanka's 50 comes up. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 24.
SL are 53/1 in 9 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka smashes his 1st six
Pathum Nissanka smashes Hasan Ali slower ball down the ground for his first six of the innings. Nissanka moves along to 23 with a four after the six. Kusal Mendis is batting on 19.
SL are 48/1 in 8 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis dropped for 2nd time
Kusal Mendis gets a 2nd life as Imam-ul-Haq drops Sri Lanka batter at point off Shaheen Shah Afridi on 18. Mendis has moved along to 19 and Pathum Nissanka is batting on 12,
SL are 37/1 in 7 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi drops Kusal Mendis
Shaheen Shah Afridi misses catch of Kusal Mendis on his follow-through as the Sri Lanka batter smashes the Pakistan pacer for a six and four in his third over. Mendis has moved along to 14 and Pathum Nissanka is batting on 9.
SL are 29/1 in 5 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka gets 2nd four
Pathum Nissanka cashes in on free-hit after Hasan Ali's no-ball and get his second boundary by smashing the Pakistan pacer over covers for four. Nissanka is batting on 9 and Kusal Mendis is on 4.
SL are 19/1 in 4 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali dismisses Kusal Perera
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali induces an edge of Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera, who departs for a duck. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 4 as Kusal Mendis joins him in the middle.
SL are 6/1 in 2 overs vs Pakistan
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka off the mark with 4
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has got off the mark with a four through fine-leg off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Nissanka is batting on 4 and Kusal Perera is on 0.
SL are 4/0 in 1 over vs Pakistan
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique replaces Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan
Babar Azam's Pakistan have dropped opener Fakhar Zaman and replaced him with Abdullah Shafique for match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Check playing 11 of both teams HERE...
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Live Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, elects to bat first
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. As expected, Maheesh Theekshana returns to the side in place of Kasun Rajitha for Lanka.
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will be out in the middle in Hyderabad soon for the toss in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam eyes 50 catches in ODI
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (46) needs four grabs to complete 50 catches in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi was 2nd fastest to 50 ODI wickets
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the second-fastest player in the history of Pakistan cricket to claim 50 wickets in ODI matches. He achieved this milestone in just 25 innings, an incredible feat for such a young player. Can Afridi rock Sri Lanka batting in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hold big edge in head-to-head
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 156 times in ODI cricket and out of those Pakistan have a massive 92 matches and Sri Lanka have won only 59 times. One match ended in a tie and other four were no-result. Who will win today's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam aims for new record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (488) needs 12 more fours to reach the 500 fours in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in Pakistan's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Mohammad Rizwan eyes big milestone
Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (5,981) needs 19 runs to reach the milestone of 6,000 runs in international cricket. Rizwan scored an impressive fifty in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Netherlands last week. Can Rizwan reach this landmark vs Sri Lanka in their next World Cup match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Imam-ul-Haq eyes big landmark
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is nine short of 3,000 ODI runs. If he gets them tomorrow, it will have taken him 67 innings. Only Hashim Amla (57) has got there quicker. Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope also took 67 innings, while Babar Azam needed 68. Can Imam achieve this feat in Pakistan's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: SL have never beaten Pakistan in World Cup
Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan cricket team in a World Cup match in seven previous attempts. Babar Azam-led Pakistan hold a 7-0 win record against the Lankans in World Cups. Can Pakistan win their 8th match in a row against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today?
LIVE PAK vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka look to bounce back
The 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka were hammered by 102 runs by South Africa after conceding 428 runs in their opening match last week. Dasun Shanaka's side will look to make amends for their second match against Babar Azam-led Pakistan, who are at the top of the points table currently.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match No. 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.