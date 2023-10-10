PAK 37-3 (7.2) | PAK Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Babar Azam Departs, Poor Start For Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka posted a formidable total on a more favorable Hyderabad pitch than the previous day's game. Despite Kusal Perera's early exit, Kusal Mendis stole the spotlight, smashing eight sixes in the powerplay, surpassing his previous record. Initially, he partnered with Nissanka, who contributed 50 runs. Mendis engaged in an intense battle with the bowlers, particularly exposing Shadab's inconsistencies. After Nissanka's dismissal, Mendis continued his onslaught, achieving the fastest-ever World Cup century for Sri Lanka. His aggressive batting exploited Pakistan's bowling vulnerabilities.

Samarawickrama quietly reached his century even after Mendis's departure. Hasan Ali managed a couple of late wickets, but other Pakistan bowlers struggled. Sri Lanka concluded with 345 runs, setting a challenging target for Pakistan. Pakistan's historically poor chasing record, coupled with the World Cup pressure, makes this a formidable challenge.

