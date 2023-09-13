SL: 57-1 (9) | SL VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Score and Updates: Sri Lanka On Top

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s, Cricket Live Score and Updates: In the 2023 Asia Cup tournament, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to face off in a crucial match on September 14, with the winner earning a spot in the finals scheduled for September 17. India has already secured a spot in the final by defeating both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage, leaving only these two teams vying for the remaining slot. Pakistan seeks redemption after a humiliating loss to India in their previous match, while Sri Lanka faces the challenge of maintaining momentum.

In their ODI history, Pakistan has won 92 out of 155 encounters against Sri Lanka, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious 58 times, with four matches ending without a result and one in a tie. The pitch at R Premdasa Stadium favours batsmen, offering turn and bounce for spinners. Teams winning the toss may opt to chase, given the average first innings total of 214. However, there is a slight chance of rain on the match day, which could impact the game.

