LIVE Updates | PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score: Babar Azam vs Kane Williamson

A resurgent Pakistan and clinical New Zealand, who have had contrasting campaigns so far, will lock horns in a mouth-watering first semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday, with a common goal to book the berth in the all-important final of the mega event. The Babaz Azam-led side lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe and were on the verge of getting knocked out. However, they performed when it mattered, got a lifeline and now have a golden opportunity to go all the way in the tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand began their campaign in style by thrashing the hosts Australia and eventually won four out of five Super 12 matches. They just lost to England in a high-quality contest but otherwise have been quite clinical in their efforts so far.

Pakistan have two consolidating openers in Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who have struggled for runs in the tournament but if there's one occasion where their team would expect one of the most consistent T20I batters to step up, it is a knockout game. Rizwan, who is right behind Suryakumar Yadav for the leading run-scorer of 2022 in T20I, knows the Black Caps' attack pretty well having recently played against them, and the sluggish nature of the SCG wicket would suit his style of batting too. The rest of the batting order has a healthy mix of bashers and floaters and enough left and right-handed options. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan have been Pakistan's saviours in the middle order and they would look to continue their good form while the likes of Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris too had few decent outings and could be handy as well.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.