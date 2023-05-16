PBKS: 47-1 (6) | PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: PBKS In A Tricky Situation
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC have posted 213 runs against PBKS in Dharamshala.
Trending Photos
Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elects to bowl first, in reply DC posted 213 runs in Dharamshala. It is a matter of pride now for Delhi Capitals as they are already out of the playoff qualification race. David Warner's met the Punjab Kings just four days before at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala which they lost by 31 runs. PBKS also lead the head-to-head race with 16 wins as compared to DC's 15 with each other. Delhi Capitals will surely look to spoil the Punjab Kings party with a defeat that will damage Shikhar Dhawan and his team's playoff qualification chances.
For Punjab, Liam Livingstone and captain Shikhar Dhawan will be key with bat along with the uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. In their bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran will be responsible to trouble the Delhi Capitals batting lineup.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Punjab bounce back
Punjab Kings get things on track with Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide in the middle, can these two batter get their team in this contest. Mukesh Kumar into the attack for the Delhi Capitals.
PBKS: 36/1 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Punjab in trouble
Punjab Kings in a tricky situation at the moment after captain Shikhar Dhawan departed early in the chase. Delhi Capitals keep the pressure on the oppostion with Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide in the middle.
PBKS: 15/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Chase begins
Here we go! Punjab Kings start their chase of 214 runs with Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan against the Delhi Capitals. DC bring in Khaleel Ahmed to attack the stumps, first over is a maiden one.
PBKS: 0/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Delhi post 213
Delhi Capitals have posted 213 runs against the Punjab Kings as David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw ran havoc on the opposition bowling attack. PBKS will need 214 runs to keep their qualification hopes alive.
DC: 213/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Delhi on top
Delhi Capitals on fire at the moment with Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw in the middle. Can DC get to 200 plus here with both these batters testing the PBKS bowlers each and every ball?
DC: 190/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Rossouw hits fifty
Rilee Rossouw completes his fifty in just 25 balls with 4 maximums and 4 boundaries so far, what a knock by the DC batter, he has shown no mercy to the Punjab Kings bowling attack so far.
DC: 162/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: DC on top
Prithvi Shaw has completed his half-century, he is batting on 54 off 37 balls but Rilee Rossouw has stolen the show with his explosive batting in Dharamsala. He is batting on 44 off just 19 balls with 3 fours and 4 maximums till now.
DC: 145/1 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE PBKS vs DC score: Shaw on 49
Prithvi Shaw is batting on 49 off 33 balls with 6 fours and one maximum at the moment, a fifty for him is much needed this season as he has finally got a chance after getting dropped for more than five games.
DC: 114/1 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Punjab vs Delhi score: Delhi eye 200 plus
Delhi Capitals are on top of the contest with both openers firing from both ends. DC will eye 200 plus now looking at their condition at the moment. Punjab Kings are desperate for a wicket at the moment.
DC: 94/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Delhi on top
Delhi Capitals on top of this contest at the moment with David Warner 38 (24) and Prithvi Shaw 38 (24) in the middle. Rahul Chahar brought into the attack by Shikhar Dhawan. Can PBKS finally get a wicket now?
DC: 78/0 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE DC vs PBKS score & updates: Delhi off to fine start
Delhi Capitals off to a fine start with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw as both openers look in dangerous rhythm at the moment. Can DC spoil Punjab Kings' chances of qualification to the playoffs.
DC: 61/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: Warner gets going
David Warner gets going as smashes Kagiso Rabada for two maximums in the fourth over. Punjab Kings look to break the early partnership and get things going their way now.
DC: 35/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score: DC off to a slow start
Delhi Capitals off to a slow start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw take their time in the middle to take a good look at the wicket. Kagiso Rabada into the attack for the Punjab Kings along side Sam Curran.
DC: 6/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Action begins
Here we go! David Warner and Prithvi Shaw open the innings for the Delhi Capitals eyeing a fiery start to their innings early in the powerplay. Sam Curran attack the stumps for the Punjab Kings eyeing an early wicket.
DC: 1/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Toss report
Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against DC in Dharamshala.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Predicted XIs
PBKS Predicted XI
Batting first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Bowling first: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M. Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada.
Impact Player options: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Harpeet Bhatia.
DC Predicted XI
Batting first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.
Bowling first: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.
Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC: Toss at 7
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to face each other at Dharamshala and the action is set to begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7, captains Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner will be coming out shortly.
LIVE PBKS vs DC score & updates: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan
All-rounder: Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs DC score & updates: Weather can spoil the game
The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in the first match to be played at Dharamshala in Indian Premier League 2023. There are chances of rain in the afternoon but the weather will be nice for some cricket the evening.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Dhawan key for PBKS
Punjab Kings will need their captain Shikhar Dhawan to be at his very best tonight in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). For PBKS, it a must win game if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive.
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC score: Livingstone key for Punjab
Liam Livingstone will be key for the Punjab Kings performance tonight as their batting lineup has blown hot and cold this year. Delhi Capitals will be aware of the fact how dangerous the England international can be.
LIVE PBKS vs DC score IPL 2023: Weather report
The weather conditions in Dharamshala are expected to around 19°C to 28°C on the match day. Humidity will only be around 34-45 percent as per the weather report.
PBKS vs DC LIVE: Punjab need to win today
PBKS Batting coach Wasim Jaffer on his team's chances of reaching playoffs. Watch below.
"We have to play good cricket!" __
Batting coach @WasimJaffer14 has a simple message ahead of the home game at Dharamshala. #PBKSvDC #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/InJ7bm4FO8
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 17, 2023
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Will Shaw play today?
With IPL 2023 playoffs berth out of each, Delhi Capitals aim to finish the campaign on a high. They will aim for the best finish by winning both their remaining games. At the same time, they can play the role of party-spoilers by beating those who are still in contention. Will Prithvi Shaw be give a game again to see how he goes? He was dropped after 6 games as he failed to deliver the goods with the bat. Let's see of Shaw gets a game tonight or not.
Punjab vs Delhi IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Live Streaming Details
The IPL 2023 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
PBKS vs DC LIVE: DC's struggle against spin
DC batters' struggle against spin is reflected in this state: - In IPL 2023, they have lost 37 wickets against spin, which is the most for any team. PBKS spinners - Rahul Chahar and Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Brar - will have a major role to play in this match for Punjab.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Jaffer on how how can PBKS qualify?
"That's the plan, to go into the playoffs. We've lost some very close ones and that's the beauty of the tournament. Those crucial games hurt you or help you in qualification. It's simple mathematics for us, to win both straight." - Wasim Jaffer, batting coach of PBKS.
PBKS vs DC LIVE: Lineups and impact player
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.
DC: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell/Anrich Nortje, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Arshdeep Singh set to play 50th IPL match
Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh will be playing his 50th match in the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has also been the leading wicket-taker for PBKS this season having picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.81.
PBKS vs DC: Check out most beautiful cricket grounds in world
IPL will return to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala after a gap almost 10 years. We have compiled a list of most beautiful cricket grounds in the world.
Check out the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world HERE.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Can Prabhsimran Singh continue golden form?
Prabhsimran Singh became only the seventh uncapped player to score a century in IPL. The 22-year-old smashed 103 off 65 balls laced with 10 fours and six maximums in last match against Delhi Capitals. Prabhsimran is the second-highest run-getter for PBKS this season. He has amassed 334 runs in 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 153.91.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Shikhar Dhawan or David Warner? Phil Salt or Prabhsimran Singh? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
PBKS vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan eyes 150 IPL Sixes
Punjab Kings captain Shikar Dhawan needs three more big hits to complete 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhawan reach this landmark at Dharamsala against Delhi Capitals tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: 'Pride at stake' for DC
Delhi Capitals are currently at the last place on the IPL 2023 Points Table and already out of Playoffs race. However, DC assistant-coach Ajit Agarkar revealed there is plenty of pride at stake for DC in their match against Punjab Kings. "There's a lot of pride at stake, and there are still two points to play for. We won't change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table," Ajit Agarkar said.
PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings have slight edge in head-to-head
Punjab Kings hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals in their overall head-to-head clash in the IPL. In 31 matches between the two sides, PBKS have won 16 and DC have won 15. Can David Warner's DC draw level with PBKS tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Dharamsala host IPL match after 10 years
The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala last hosted an IPL match back in 2013. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was the 'Player of the Match', while Rishi Dhawan, who was representing Mumbai Indians in that match, will be playing for Punjab Kings on Wednesday against the Delhi Capitals.
PBKS vs DC: Must-win match for Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians loss on Tuesday night has given hope to the Punjab Kings. If they can win both their remaining matches, starting with game against Delhi Capitals tonight, and MI lose their last match, Shikhar Dhawan's side has chance to sneak into the Playoffs.
LIVE PBKS vs DC IPL 2023: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
LIVE PBKS vs DC updates & score
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash of the IPL 2023 set to take place in Dharamshala on Wednesday. We will take you through all the key updates of the match.