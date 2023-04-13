GT: 61-1 (7) | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Saha Departs For 30

In Match 18 of Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished with just 153 for 8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik Pandya won the toss at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali and did not hesitate to bowl first on a tricky surface. As many as five players in PBKS batting lineup got start but none converted them into big innings. Matthew Short was the top-scorer for Punjab with 36 made off 24 balls.

Mohit Sharma, who was playing his first game in IPL after gap of 3 years, picked up 2 wickets for just 18 from his quota of 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers in GT lineup. Rashid Khan had another good game as picked up the big wicket of Short just when the batter was beginning to look good.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.